Nobody — especially our city council and senior staff — wants to say it publicly, but Coun. Jake Kimberley should resign.
There, we said it.
Sadly, Jake suffered a stroke in July of last year. He’s been away from council since. It’s now been more than six months and there’s another two years left in this term.
We, along with everyone in the community, wish Jake a speedy recovery. We would love to see him back on council.
But his absence is noticeable. Council is now left to debate with only six members which can often lead to defeated motions by a 3-3 vote. When the mayor or a councillor declares a conflict, it leaves important city business in the hands of five people.
Bike lanes, aging assets and infrastructure, a proposed development on the Naramata Bench and homeless, COVID and opioid crises — these are all critical issues that shouldn’t be left in the hands of six people.
According to the Municipal Act, it’s up to the council member to resign. They can’t be forced out.
Jake might be using the hope of a return to council as motivation for his recovery. If he resigns, once he’s better there’s nothing to stop him from running again in the 2022 election.
Jake is much loved by many people, thrice being elected mayor and topping the polls for council in 2018.
Some may consider this a cruel suggestion, but sentimentality shouldn’t enter into the debate. Would people feel differently if Katie Robinson or Campbell Watt were in the same situation?
The drawback to a resignation is a byelection which would cost around $40,000 — likely more because of the pandemic.
When the Union of British Columbia Municipalites voted to extend municipal terms from three to four years, they had to anticipate more byelections.
This would be a first for Penticton since introducing four-year terms. In The Herald’s readership area, since 2014, only Coun. Jack Bennest in Oliver and June Harrington from the Okanagan Skaha School District have resigned before the end of their terms.
Jake loves our city very much and he’s a champion of democracy. He greatly respects civic process.
We’re hoping he reflects and then ultimately does the right thing and steps down.
During these challenging times, our city needs Jake to come to this hard conclusion.