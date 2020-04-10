Game Pass is the perfect service at this time, for anyone looking for something to do while stuck at home in self-isolation during the COVID-19 crisis.
We all know games can cost upwards of $70, so why not provide a service where people can play all the games they want and at a fair price?
Game Pass offers hundreds of options from different generations of the Xbox. You have some great old gems like the “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic” games and others from the Original Xbox. Throw in a bunch of Xbox 360 titles and you haven’t even started to see all the games yet.
From the current Xbox One library, you have “Sea of Thieves,” “State of Decay 2,” “Forza Horizon 4,” “Crackdown 3,” “Ori and the Will of the Wisps,” “The Surge 2,” “Rise of the Tomb Raider” and “Fallout 4” — just to name a few.
An important thing to note is that this isn’t a demo or timed game, you have the ability to play the game as long as you want. Once subscribed, all you have to do is go to the memberships tab on your game’s menu and choose the game you like.
Xbox even has a Game Pass app to search through the titles and download automatically to your system. There is a large list to search through, so you can sort through them in different ways until you find the game you want.
Then you just download the game and enjoy.
The cost of the service is a bargain at only $11.99 per month. This entitles you the ability to play as many of the games you want.
The Xbox One games like “Forza Horizon 4” cost around $50-60, so the price of the pass is more then fair. Newer games like “Journey to the Savage Planet” and “Yakuza Kiwami” are also joining the service. If you want to try out some of the latest games on the service, you can even try it out for just $1 for a month-long trial.
Each month, new games are added to keep the library fresh and offer an incentive to keep subscribing to the service.
Also, look for a giveaway coming next week for some codes to try the service.