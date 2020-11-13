Music education necessary during COVID pandemic
Dear Editor:
Like everyone else in our community, we are watching with concern the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan valley, especially as they affect schools.
And while we appreciate the herculean efforts of the public health authorities over the past few months, we would like to address the common misconception reflected in the comments recently made by Dr. Bonnie Henry about the value of the arts in our children’s education.
According to an article published in The Penticton Herald and Kelowna Daily courier, Dr. Henry suggested: “schools should eliminate or scale-back extracurricular activities not essential to learning, specifically citing classes like dancing and music.”
“Let’s focus on keeping those essential things going that we know are important for our children’s learning and growth and future” Dr. Henry said.
We believe that music lessons (whether online or in person) are absolutely essential to our children’s learning and growth and future.
There are many documented benefits of music education. Language development, reasoning skills, memory skills, pattern recognition, coordination, imagination development, and auditory skills are just some of the benefits.
They learn teamwork, compassion, and empathy. Students studying music are found to be less likely to abuse substances later in life.
They also learn skills to help reduce anxiety, fight stress, and deal with fear.
These are the very skills our children may need to handle the short-term and possible long-term effects of being a child in a pandemic.
What we do right now to nurture, protect, and develop ourselves and our children is going to be very important when COVID-19 is finally over.
We believe that music education is an essential part of that recovery plan.
Catherine Jones
Executive Director
Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts
Endorsement for lake-to-lake route
Dear Editor:
The Penticton City Council will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday regarding the lake-to-lake cycling route through the middle of town, I would like to put my name forward as endorsing this proposal.
It was Ian Chapman, the city engineer that convinced me at the City’s open house on how important it is to include a cycling route through the middle of town. Like a lot of others living here, I thought that the Channel route was “good enough” to travel lake to lake by bike, or that the Government Street cycling route was “good enough.”
However, “good enough” does not help families, students or boomers use cycling as a form of transportation to travel through the middle of town, safely and efficiently.
Many of us cycle for recreation, or to the downtown core to shop at local businesses, or to one of the many grocery stores, or use some of the many services which are located in the centre of town. Your average person would really benefit from a north south route through the city that would make it easier and safer. It is important to create this new cycling route for the future, as biking does not require fossil fuels, and can help to reduce our personal contribution to climate change.
This is important for all of us, but especially our children and grandchildren. It is also economical for students or a young family.
A single parking space for a car can fit up to 12 bikes, so that some parking stalls could be converted to this use other than parking.
The more cycling routes we have that are convenient and safe, the healthier our population will be in the future, as cycling is one of the best exercises to improve our fitness and performance in other sports.
The tourist population would appreciate the quality of life offered with an improved cycling culture, as this new route would not be crowded or congested. Although the $8 million price tag is high, the route could be built with the assistance of government grants.
I endorse the idea of this new lake to lake cycling path, which I think will be enormously successful in the future.
Dorothy Tinning
Penticton
President Trump was in it for himself
Dear Editor:
The reality is Donald Trump was only in it for himself, his family, friends and Wall Street. His own quote was that everyone else are just “suckers and losers.”
He is nothing more than a con man and a crook. He will now be remembered as a sore loser. Nothing more needs to be said.
Dave Clark
Kelowna
Trump never condemned white supremacists
Dear Editor:
Re: “History will see Trump as a great president” letter by Leo Jacques (Nov. 11).
I nearly fell off my couch laughing so hard.
This “experienced business man” states that Black Lives Mattered to the racist megalomaniac. I guess Leo was sleeping when Trump told the Proud Boys to stand back and stand by.
Trump declined to clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence during the first presidential debate.
As for Trump’s COVID-19 response, he ranted on at a recent press conference that COVID-19 was getting more press coverage than he was as the number of Americans dead from the virus has topped 230,000.
Fox News, which has been so biased towards the orange man, has even abandoned this narcissistic bully.
The only legacy history will remember is how Trump was the worst, most divisive president ever in the history of the United States.
R. St. Martin
Lake Country
Motel rezoning won’t benefit young families
Dear Editor:
It is a sad day in Summerland history when a mayor and four members of council can decide the fate of hundreds of Trout Creek residents and thousands of Summerland residents for one business.
On Nov. 9, a portion of Summerland’s council decided that they would allow the Summerland Motel to be rezoned for single adult-only apartments.
The Summerland Motel’s owner was complaining of tough times during these COVID-19 times and convinced three people that they would be providing much-needed accommodation in Summerland.
Businesses all over Summerland and the rest of the country are suffering from business slowdowns due to the pandemic we are going through.
These accommodations are for single adult people — not families — in an area surrounded by young families and an elementary school. The local residents of Trout Creek are already exposed to a rise in crime when the Summerland motel rents to single adults in the winter months.
Now the mayor and four council members have decided to allow 27 more of these single adult residents to be there permanently.
The meeting itself was limited to a small amount of Summerland residents. However, there was a petition with more than 170 people opposing the rezoning and many people who would not attend because of the pandemic. That is more than 200 directly-affected people and thousands of people effected overall for the sake of one business.
Ironically, all of this happened two days before the day we celebrate our veterans that fought for democracy.
Apparently, there is no means to appeal the decision.
Paul Monaghan
Summerland