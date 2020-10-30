COVID is distancing couples and families
Dear Editor:
I have been married for 56 years, and the last three years due to a severe incurable disease she now has, I have been my wife’s sole caregiver.
Last week, she had a stroke and after having a brain scan, it was determined she had a 80% blockage in her left carotid artery. They booked her in for the procedure on Tuesday.
On our return to have her operation, I looked after her and got her changed into the hospital gown and was able to stay with her until they took her into the operation room.
The surgeon informed me the procedure would take 90 minutes, that she would be in recovery for approximately 3-4 hours and that he would call me when she was moved into her room and then I could come back to see her.
I received the call and went to the hospital to see her and stay with her until the end of visiting hours.
That’s when I got the biggest shock of my life when I was told I could not see her because I was not considered “essential to her care.”
A person screening visitors at the door gave me a number to call and I was told I couldn’t see her unless she was dying.
What a terrible thing to say.
I tried to explain all the many things I need to do for her that no one else would know. I was told it was the manager’s rules and they could not be changed even by our surgeon and to try again tomorrow.
While sitting in the hospital entrance trying to make sense of all this I noticed many visitors coming and going and not wearing masks.
Meanwhile at 4 a.m., I’m sitting in my den unable to sleep, waiting until 8 a.m. so that I can again start convincing the powers to be to let me visit my wife who now is very depressed not being able to see me.
What an insane world we live in.
Doyle Bray
Kelowna
Why such a big deal for trick-or-treating?
Dear Editor:
As someone who was raised in the UK, I have to confess that I find the Canadian/ American attitude to trick-or-treating somewhat perplexing.
I realize that the kids have been raised to expect to go trick-or-treating on Halloween and therefore look forward to it. The UK has now adopted this practice influenced by many U.S. movies on the subject but, in my childhood, things were very different.
I had never even heard of Halloween until I was 14-years-old. At that age, I joined a local youth club which ran a dance for their members on the last Friday of every month. The dance held on the last Friday in October was designated as a “Halloween dance.” The hall was decorated in Halloween style with images of witches and goblins and a handful of the more outgoing members would turn up in costume. The majority simply wore whatever they would normally wear for a dance. That was the extent of my Halloween, until I moved to Canada.
I was greatly puzzled by the practice of trick-or-treating. I couldn’t understand why parents would encourage their children to demand treats with the threat of retaliation if these were not forthcoming. This is a practice which, if done by an adult, would lead to criminal charges and possibly jail time.
So why would parents teach it to their kids?
I remain puzzled.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Waiting until Nov. 16 won’t be end of world
Dear Editor:
Not too long ago I, with many other people, worked hard in the Penticton constituency to convince voters that some form of proportional representation voting system was better and fairer than our present First-Past- the-Post system.
There were huge cries about how terrible PR voting would be, how confusing it would be and how long it would take to know the outcome of an election. It could take days or weeks to get to the outcome.
Those, particularly, who were small “C” conservatives and Liberal Party supporters did not want PR voting. First-Past-the-Post worked well for them.
I’m sure after this recent provincial election they are still of the same mind. The NDP under the leadership of John Horgan, has probably been able to secure a substantial majority government even though there is a good possibility that this government has less than a 50% majority of the popular vote.
Now for me, I won’t complain because only for the second time in 20 years has my vote really counted. I am delighted, even overjoyed that my vote has really meant something. Too bad that all those who voted for the Liberal Party and the Green Party have, in fact, been disenfranchised. Their votes really don’t count for the next four years because of the government majority.
Luckily for them, John Horgan has promised a government for all of B.C. voters.
Based on an estimated, as of election night, 40% popular vote for the Liberals, a 15% popular vote for the Green Party and a 45% popular vote for the NDP; if that result were to hold and based on 87 seats in the legislature PR would have the Horgan government at roughly 39 seats, the Liberal at 35 seats, and the Greens at 13 seats.
It would probably have been another minority government which most people, who complained about the calling of the election, seemed very satisfied.
Potentially, the Liberals and the Greens could have made an agreement to be government leaving the NDP out in the cold, but everyone’s vote would still have counted. Fortunately, we still have First-Past-the-Post and a strong guarantee of good government for four years. Works for me!
Oh, and I have not heard one complaint that we might not know the actual election result until Nov. 16 or later. The sky hasn’t fallen, there have been no uprisings or riots in the streets, and there have been no deaths that I know of because we didn’t have the result by bedtime on election night.
Terry Green
Summerland
Opposition using pandemic as politics
Dear Editor:
I must record my grave concern over the Conservatives and the NDP supporting a motion that requires provision of a vast amount of information about contracts for personal protective equipment to a Parliamentary committee by Nov. 30 — an unrealistically short time frame.
To be clear, I do not object to the idea of an objective review of contracting processes. I am sure there are lessons to be learned and the public needs to know. Regrettably, I do not believe that the interests of the country will be served by the likes of Michelle Rempel, Pierre Poliverre, Erin O’Toole and Jagmeet Singh using the opportunity as a chance to selectively fish for material that they can spin as “dirt” over a period of time and spin it in a way that suits their short term political objectives.
I speak from experience having worked in foreign countries for one of the largest international audit firms in the world and then as the chief internal auditor for some large divisions of a major international oil company.
What we need is hard findings of facts methodically gathered, verified, analyzed, and objectively reported upon by experienced professionals using a disciplined approach which respects the need for commercial confidentiality.
These reviews take time but if done correctly can provide useful information.
Personally I do not trust a bunch of MPs (many of whom, sadly, are not too concerned about the truth and are obsessed with making political capital during a pandemic ) to do this.
Most of them do not have the skills and they certainly do not have the objectivity.
As such this review, which needs to be done, should be done by the Auditor General and his team who know how to go about this sort of exercise in an effective and efficient manner and report objectively.
We also need to recognize that the approach adopted by the Conservatives and NDP is likely to cause major disruption to the civil service and ministers at a time when they should be focused on delivering what needs to be done to mitigate, in the most effective and efficient way, the risks introduced by the pandemic.
It is sad and disappointing that the Conservatives, the Bloc and NDP have chosen to use the pandemic to try and gain some short term political advantage.
John Bailey
Kelowna