OVERVIEW: Happy New Year to all. 2020 is ruled by the number four as you add the 2s together. Green is the colour of four and they are both ruled by the planet Saturn. Its time for feet on the ground, building a strong base and getting priorities in order. Make careful plans that can be achieved in a realistic way. Timing will be key to the results you get. Put the past behind you. A new or unusual approach will work now where it did not before. Intuitive promptings save you having to redo. There is optimism in the air. Dreams can come true under the right conditions. Extra income or perks are deserved even if more responsibility is added. Make a move.
ARIES: You can make a sweet deal by keeping the arrangements between those it will affect most.
TAURUS: Handle matters over distance even if there is unexpected travel connected to some of it.
GEMINI: Meet with others in private to discuss important details that affect how this all plays out.
CANCER: Work with regulations to reach a settlement that will be different than originally expected.
LEO: You receive praise or surprise attention that has you feeling good about your achievements.
VIRGO: Caring for each other can develop into something more as you increase the togetherness.
LIBRA: You are the centre of interest at your place or theirs. Any changes will work to advantage.
SCORPIO: Let others know how you really feel and it can work wonders in having your way now.
SAGITTARIUS: Income increase is from more than one source. Take things up a notch if you can.
CAPRICORN: Others are attracted to you and let you know it. Check out any interests you share.
AQUARIUS: You hold the seat of power behind the scenes. Use the velvet glove approach in this.
PISCES: There is a pleasant surprise in store for you when others show their support for changes.
