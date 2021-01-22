With the incredible amount of resources the federal government has available, why did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fail to conduct a proper background check on Julie Payette?
It’s as easy as doing a quick Google search, trolling Facebook and picking up the phone and calling her former employers.
Trudeau must have known someone who previously worked with her.
She resigned as Governor General on Thursday.
Trudeau should fire her.
With the GG’s job comes a lifetime severance package of six-figures annually, something the rest of us can only dream of.
That money would be better spent on a safe-workplace or anti-bullying campaign.
By comparison, on his first day as president, Joe Biden vowed that any staff member who bullies or acts disrespectfully to another person — “I will fire you on the spot.”
—
If Biden achieves even half of what he sets out to do, I will be surprised. His to-do list is impressive and extensive, perhaps unrealistic.
But, like Barack Obama before him, Biden offers people hope. Decency has indeed returned to Washington, D.C.
Looking at some people right here at home who are in key positions of responsibility — Okanagan Skaha School District superintendent Todd Manuel, RCMP district commander Brad Haugli, Carl Meadows from Interior Health, radio announcer Dennis Walker, Anthony Haddad at Penticton City Hall, Ryan Smith with Kelowna’s planning department — they may or may not be the best at their jobs. But, they are good with people. That’s important because many in positions of responsibility lack that quality.
History will judge if Biden is a great president, but he’s a good man. That’s a great start.
—
Why is B.C. Premier John Horgan considering closing the Alberta border to keep COVID out of our province, yet planes from all over the world still land daily in Vancouver?
—
Even before the one-term, twice-impeached, private citizen was elected, A-list musicians objected to their songs being used at his rallies.
The estate of Laura Brannigan (the singer died suddenly of a brain aneurysm in 2004 at age 52) is the latest. Family members were angered by Trump’s people, as recently as Wednesday, using “Gloria,” at his sparsely-attended sendoff.
That does it, I’m going to explode. When they mess with Laura, they’ve gone too far!
Likely a coincidence, the song’s verse is appropriate for the president: “I think you’re headed for a breakdown.”
—
In between visits from the MyPillow guy and finalizing his dubious pardons, the 45th president was also organizing a formal recognition for Whitney Houston and Alex Trebek.
It’s not the craziest thing to happen over the past four years but if he’s looking to recognize an American R&B singer, how about Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald or Billie Holiday? Those women were trailblazers, not Whitney.
And, as much as I enjoy “Jeopardy,” the last time I checked, Trebek was born in Sudbury.
—
An online information session was staged this week by BC Housing to answer questions about a proposed 54-unit supportive housing project at 3240 Skaha Lake Road in Penticton.
The only problem was they didn’t answer any questions. What I witnessed was unbelievable evasion and non-answers. There wasn’t even an artist’s rendering of the design.
Downtown Penticton Association executive director Lynn Allin posed five questions. They stick-handled around every one.
—
With the release of the documentary “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” and the new album of Bee Gees’ remakes “Greenfields,” I’m thrilled Barry Gibb is receiving his long- overdue recognition as one of the greats in popular music.
Barry is the best ever with intros. “Stayin’ Alive,” “Jive Talkin’,” “Shadow Dancing” (for his brother Andy) all have opening bars that immediately pull you into the song.
—
In case you missed it, on Thursday at 9:21.21 it was the 21st minute of the 21st hour of the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. Now you know.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.
Emai: james.miller@ok.bc.ca