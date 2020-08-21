Sandwhiched between coverage of the Democratic convention and the WE charity scandal, broadcast news agencies have feaetured dramatic coverage of the Christie Mountain fire in Penticton.
What the news coverage and endless string of photos posted by locals on social media doesn’t show is the phenomenal work so many people in our community are doing.
The City of Penticton’s emergency operation centre, headed by city manager Donny van Dyk, have been rock stars.
They’re prepared, skilled, knowledgeable and, best of all, they’ve kept the public informed on what’s going on and what citizens need to know in the event of a sudden evacuation.
Firefighters, both in the air and on the ground, are doing a tremendous job. We need to look no further than simultaneous wildfires in California which, on Wednesday, cost a helicopter pilot his life.
Our appreciation extends beyond firefighters to all emergency personnel.
Thanks to our neighbouring communities who have helped out in any way possible, including sending members of their volunteer firße departments.
Thanks to those who have offered to shelter friends and strangers.
From previous fires, we now have a better understanding of saving our animals. There are several animal rescue organizations that are fostering pets and making sure they are out of harm’s way.
Churches and faith organizations — whether you’re a believer or not — have offered prayers and positive thoughts as the next 24 hours will be criticial.
We’d also like to plug our own vocation, the news outlets — both local and provincial — who have been working around the clock to provide accurate updates to the public.
All of this incredible work by so many is being done during the time of a pandemic.
It’s unfortunate that it takes a natural disaster for us to appreciate the many heroes who walk among us.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca