Human arrogance on display again in letter
Dear editor:
Re: Bears here first, but humans run show, Herald, Letters, Oct. 31.
Wow! Your arrogant opinion is, in my opinion, annoying beyond words and demonstrates the arrogance of the human race.
If the humans respected where they lived these bears would be alive today. The sheer stupidity of leaving garbage, pet food and fruit laying around facilitated the death of the bears. When will the ignorance and disrespect stop?
Your lame reasoning about humans being at the top of the food chain is, well, there are no words to describe the arrogance of it. Those who participate in such actions should be ashamed of themselves and should be fined huge. You are essentially baiting these bears and drawing them to their unnecessary deaths. Grab a brain and get some respect.
There is no reason why they should lose their lives because of human ignorance. This has nothing to do with the food chain.
Donna Wackerbauer
Summerland
Clocks should be left alone after Sunday
Dear editor:
Re: “B.C. to introduce time-change law,” Herald, B3, Oct. 31
As usual the government is not listening regarding the time change.
When we fall back this is the right time change to be on forever; this allows enough sleep for all. Going forward and having that as our standard time is very hard on children, young people, the elderly, shift workers and so on.
Please, please let our forever time be when we fall back this Sunday. No more changes ever again.
Shirley Ann Hackl
Summerland
Careful about loving neighbour too much
Dear editor:
I have good reason to agree with the letter titled, “Pastor writing from fantasy land,” submitted by Don Smithyman (Herald, Oct. 30).
I spent my first 10 years living through war and orphanages where I was pumped up and filled with belief in the Anglican religion.
I was fostered out from a failed adoption that placed me in a Vancouver Catholic school run by the Christian brothers. I refused to call the man dressed in black father and I was dumped back on the road of survival for the fittest.
Tears stopped that day along with any belief in any God.
Many, many years later a document from the past stated that all five Isherwood kids were baptized Catholic. Religion has played a nasty hand in my young life and I have never heard from a God.
Don is correct in my opinion reminding the pastor about the past sickening sexual treatment of innocent children.
Pastor Schroeder often writes to love thy neighbour. A fella I knew did that, and when caught, the adventure into the unknown created two divorces, children left in turmoil, and a fella dead from gunshot wounds
I don’t need a God to tell me right from wrong and I certainly don’t want to love my neighbour.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Clothiers leave hole, but also opportunity
Dear editor:
I wanted to take a moment to publicly thank local entrepreneurs Karen and Doug MacPherson for a terrific run at Grant King's.
While it is sad to see any longstanding business close, they and their staff leave with a reputation for providing unparalleled customer service.
Whether it be helping our local grads to fit their first tuxedo, or keeping many of us up with current styles and trends, Grant King's never failed to deliver.
I will never forget my first day in Parliament wearing a suit from Grant King's. Many may not have known that Doug and Karen prided themselves in providing many Canadian-made suits.
Doug, Karen and their kind staff members Kim Cohoe and Jennifer Davey knew their customers' needs and worked hard to make your experience one that was valued as a loyal customer.
I wish like to formerly wish them all well as they move on to other activities, both personal and professional.
While I am saddened by the closure, I would also note this gives a chance for other entrepreneurs to step up and create a new small-business legacy to help serve the community.
Dan Albas
MP, Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
Canadians not as tolerant as we think
Dear editor:
Us Canadians might brag about being a wonderful, multi-cultural, peacekeeping, caring society, but don’t get carried away with the label or the assumption that we all get along. Far from it, mate.
When was the last time you shook hands with a bloke wearing a turban? When did your lovely wife last hug a lass in a burka or a hijab?
The last time you drove through a First Nations reservation, did you think of stopping to see if it was OK or did you take it for granted that you have the right to be there?.
Have you ever knocked on the door and visited a mosque after removing your shoes? Apparently the mosques are open to all regardless of what you worship.
Do you still wish Quebec would really leave Canada and quit complaining? Have you ever considered learning French and encouraged your kids to pick up on it?
If you are an employer and your new employee said that they needed extra time on the clock to go pray or worship some god or prophet, would you stand aside or risk the inevitable politically correct backlash? If you woke up in hospital facing a black nurse or a black doctor would your toes secretly curl up under the sheets?
Does any of this offend you or are you adamantly innocent or totally guilty? Or in reality could you care less if your doctor smokes and is morbidly obese?
Hey, I am only the messenger.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
May’s motive for Speaker gig unclear
Dear editor:
Canada’s national public broadcaster carried a short televised interview with Green Party Leader Elizabeth May on Oct. 30.
She was sitting at a kitchen table that looked a little worse for wear, and in need of a coat of varnish — allow me to emphasize that reference is made about the dilapidated state of the table, and not necessarily the person sitting at it.
Loquacious Liz declared interest in procuring the position of Speaker in the next parliament, and put forth her credentials as “being completely non-partisan and fully understanding parliamentary procedure.”
She said that she contemplated applying for the Speaker’s position in 2015, but was in Paris at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 21) when nominations were being processed.
No mention was made of her well-publicized and highly-embarrassing foul-mouthed outburst in front of parliamentarians at the National Press Gallery dinner a mere six months earlier on May 11, 2015. A sane-minded observer may conclude that kind of public misbehaviour in front of her peers and the world’s media would exclude any parliamentarian from holding the prestigious role of Speaker.
Ms. May’s boasts of her stellar parliamentary record since first elected in 2011, but many Canadians best remember her for protesting Conservative MP Michelle Rempel’s use of a colourful phrase in a debate on Nov. 16, 2016. Ms. Rempel had beseeched the Liberal government not to ignore her home province of Alberta like a “fart in the room”. Ms. May, whose party caucus for most of her time in Ottawa has numbered one, had to grab any possible way of making herself heard in the House of Commons.
She chose to turn the parliament into the theatre of the absurd, when indignantly standing on a point of order to complain vehemently about Ms. Rempel’s use of such a colourful phrase. In so doing, Ms. May would dramatically only bring herself to spell out the word fart as if it was such a decidedly disgusting word that George Carlin included in his seven words never to be used on television.
Without doubt that interruption was Ms. May’s parliamentary zenith or nadir, depending on your point of view.
The Green Party once again failed to live up to expectations in the just-concluded federal election, and she has already declared that she wants to relinquish the party leadership, sooner rather than later.
There has never been a microphone nor television camera that Ms. May has not had a love affair with. Canadians have to wonder if she could be seeking a little fame before retirement, having seen how the Speaker of the British House of Commons became an international media figure during the Brexit debates by bellowing, “Order! Order!”
Bernie Smith
Parksville
