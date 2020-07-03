Where will our economy be after COVID?
Dear Editor:
Where will the economy be in the aftermath of COVID-19? Some level of recession seems inevitable and the overall picture looks gloomy.
Our economy is largely service-based and relies on consumer spending which will be anemic because of business
setbacks, high unemployment and big personal debt loads. Real estate, a significant driver to this point, is in trouble. The energy sector has been 10 percent of our GDP, but slumping oil prices and Liberal anti-oil policies have put it on the skids.
COVID-19 financial packages and spending announcements can’t go on forever because they’re funded by borrowing and debt. The federal deficit is approaching $300 billion this year with our accumulated national debt pushing a trillion dollars. We also face increased debt and revenue losses at provincial and municipal levels which fall on the shoulders of us, the same taxpayers.
Some level of government relief was necessary to cope with COVID-19. All western countries have done this to a varying extent.
But some of it, like the $300 push to Old Age Security and childcare recipients, looks like “chicken in every pot” spending to buy the next election.
Money from government isn’t free. Governments have no money except what they collect in taxes or borrow. Tax increases and spending cuts are coming; it’s just a question of when.
It’s a Hobson’s choice for the Liberals who’ve spent their way to popularity. Too bad they went into this with five years of politically motivated deficits. Big debt and spending doesn’t mean good government.
“Sunny ways” is now “après moi, le deluge.”
And we’re left holding the bag.
Justin Trudeau claims to be the champion of the middle class, and says he’ll tax the rich. Many will be surprised to find themselves elevated into the ranks of “the rich”, at least for tax purposes. We can expect a hike in the GST and a COVID-19 tax on business and individuals to try to get out of the hole.
There’s lots of discretionary spending in government, but the Liberals will avoid cuts to social spending for the present because that’s their key to power. They can’t risk losing votes from the free stuff army.
We should expect the Liberals to call an election before the full economic misery of COVID-19 becomes apparent. They can’t afford people biting back at them because of their deteriorating financial situations and the inevitable tax increases and spending cuts.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Steppenwolf was a great Canadian band
Dear Editor:
Re: “50 best Canadian singles of all-time” by James Miller (pentictonherald.ca).
“Born to be Wild” by Steppenwolf should be included for all the old bikers out there.
Derek McGregor
Penticton
Will the real Trump please stand up
Dear Editor:
As the days click off on the calendar ever getting closer to a U.S. election, “The Donald” seems to be somewhat inconspicuous in his vocal rantings, his tweets, his direct involvement with the COVID-19 pandemic, his disregard for scientific expertise, his fear of the mail-in ballot and his personal press conferences (leaves those to his minion press secretary Kayleigh McEnany et al).
It begs the question be asked, “Has Trump lost his machismo?” What’s machismo you might be wondering?
By definition machismo defined by the dictionary as “the sense of being manly and self-reliant, the concept associated with a strong sense of masculine pride: an exaggerated masculinity.”
Maybe egocentricity is a better way of viewing things with regard to Trump. Egocentricity, again by dictionary definition is “the state of being self-centered, having greater concern for the self than for others to an excessive degree.”
There are several possible reasons for this withdrawal on his part. There are approximately 17 pending lawsuits against him.
He is somewhat apprehensive of John Bolton’s book being published and what it could tell the general public.
Probably more pressing to Trump is his niece’s book, temporarily on a publication, hold, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Most Dangerous Man.”
Unlike Bolton’s book, where there are supposedly some exposed classified statements, Mary Trump’s book is telling the full story unabridged much to her uncle’s dismay.
What will the book tell about Trump and family that isn’t already known remains to be seen.
When it is finally released the question might be, “Will Trump become more visible and will he as obtuse in his comments as he has been up to now?”
As time marches on toward the election, it will be interesting to see how Trump reacts to a changing political situation prior to the election.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Did reader watch the same video?
Dear Editor:
Does John Thomas (apt name-refer to “Lady Chatterley’s Lover”) truly believe the young nursing student was dragged by her feet by a female RCMP officer in Kelowna? (Herald letters, June 30).
The videos clearly show she was dragged by her arms, first face down, then on her back. I did not know arms could be stretched that way, it must have been extremely painful. Then, this Mountie thought it was necessary — despite the fact the young woman was handcuffed, hands behind her back — to step on her head and lift her head up by her hair.
It also was cold, the young woman in a no- sleeved, top-looked like a sports bra was left lying on the cold tile floor.
Please never ask for a wellness check on me — I fear being treated like this — or shot as stated in other RCMP calls for wellness checks. Sometimes people are apparently better off needing help than receiving it from the police.
Yes, we need police and yes, most are good people, but we do need to “police the police” as the news obviously shows. Perhaps Mr. Thomas should look at the evidence.
S. Hayes
Penticton
Alzheimer Society sends its thanks
Dear Editor:
Each May in communities around B.C., people unite to walk to raise awareness and funds to help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. deliver programs and services for people affected by dementia.
This year, while we couldn’t connect in person, Canadians from coast to coast to coast joined together in the first-ever IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s — online!
On Sunday, May 31, South Okanagan and Similkameen residents showed that no matter what the world looks like, they are still united to support people affected by dementia.
During the national livestream, people shared stories about their experience on the dementia journey, and showed us what they were doing to raise funds to support their local Alzheimer Society.
On behalf of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., I would like to extend immense gratitude to the participants, donors, sponsors, patrons and volunteers who made this first-ever online event a success. Special thanks to everyone who made the live event possible including the host, CTV News’ Marcia MacMillan, and Victoria’s own Voices in Motion choir that performed a special version of “O Canada.”
During the event, we heard again and again the same theme: dementia doesn’t stop and neither do Alzheimer Societies, who continue to provide support to people affected by dementia.
The funds raised at events like this one have helped the Alzheimer Society of B.C. shift our activities to continue to meet the needs of British Columbians affected by dementia, including holding weekly webinars on topics of particular relevance to caregivers and people living with dementia. We’ve extended the hours of our First Link Dementia Helpline, which is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to provide evening service in English.
We have also launched surveys to seek feedback from people living with dementia and caregivers – as well as of health-care providers – to hear directly from them about how we can meet their support needs at this time.
We may not be able to be together in-person with our community members just yet, but thanks to the generosity of all our supporters, we will continue to work to ensure that they know they are not alone.
If you would like to make a gift to the Walk to help support our services, you can do so by visiting alzbc.org/walkforalz.
To find out more about support being offered at this time, or to participate in our surveys, please visit alzbc.org/COVID-19.
For questions about memory loss or dementia, call the First Link Dementia Helpline:
• English: 1-800-936-6033 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
• Cantonese and Mandarin: 1-833-674-5007 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
• Punjabi: 1-833-674-5003 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Maria Howard, CEO
Alzheimer Society of B.C.
Canada should release Meng now
Dear Editor:
The Liberal federal government has badly mishandled the request by the U.S. government to arrest and extradite China’s Meng Wanzhou to the U.S. on a number of criminal charges. Two Canadians who were subsequently arrested in retaliation by China (on trumped up charges), and Canadians in general. are paying the price.
The two Canadians are confined under deplorable conditions and face long prison terms (and possible death) if convicted in a country that has no established rule of law. Trade deals with Canada are being cancelled by China resulting in financial loss for farmers and other business enterprises, and loss of tax revenue for the Canadian government.
The costs, born by Canada, to process the extradition through the Canadian law courts will be substantial as this case moves forward at a snail’s pace through our inefficient judicial system.
Consider the following:
1. Canada is using the claim of rule of law in this country (and the U.S.) as the reason that they have no option but to accede to the U.S. request for extradition. They claim that political or other factors of national interest can not be considered as the judiciary is independent from government.
2. Yet in an interview with Reuters in December 2018, “Donald Trump said that he would intervene in the U.S. Justice Department’s case against Meng if it would serve U S national interests or help to achieve a trade deal with China.”
In other words the U.S. government can intervene if it is in their national interests, but Canada (which is only the intermediary and has no personal stake in the issue) cannot. Based on Trump’s statement, Canadian officials should have refused to extradite Meng, as the case had been jeopardized and politicized by the U.S. president himself.
3. John Mc Callum, who was Canada’s Ambassador to China said this himself. He was subsequently fired and replaced for pointing out the patently obvious.
4. The Canadian judge, who was to adjudicate whether there were grounds to proceed with the extradition request, agreed to move the case forward. Another bad decision as the extradition should have been dismissed based on prejudicial statements by Trump regarding national interests.
5. Currently a number of past Canadian government officials, many of them Liberals, are asking for Meng’s release.
Canada should release Meng immediately subject to the release of the two Canadians held.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Closing our border also means Alaska
Dear Editor:
I find it inconceivable that Canada is allowing citizens of the United States (the most COVID-19 infected country in the world) to travel through Canada to Alaska and back in vehicles. These travellers could leave a trail of COVID-19 in their wake up and down the country.
To top it off, many of them are stopping on the way to spend part of their vacation in Canada.
The federal government should put a stop to this practice immediately.
Christopher Marchant
Victoria
Iconic landscape to urban sprawl
Dear Editor:
Urban sprawl above the Naramata Bench. Is this what we really want for our jewel of a community? To turn one of Canada’s most iconic landscapes into vertical urban sprawl?
What a disastrous proposal: A city-style suburb of 300-plus, close-together, houses on the hillside above the iconic Naramata Bench! Imagine the environmental effects, the elimination of wildlife, the depletion of already-diminishing water resources, the problems of drainage and erosion that scraping away at this slope would lead to. Think of the endless ongoing construction — clouds of dust and noise echoing over our city and beaches for years — the ugliness and traffic congestion on the renowned wine route along Naramata Road.
And when the subdivision is completed, the glare of glass all up the slope, the heat of tarmac, the network of wires: indeed the inevitable complete change of character of the peaceful and beautiful bench land, which currently sustains vital agricultural industries and attracts envious visitors from around the world.
This is a project that would be a scar on the landscape for all the years of its construction and — when completed — would be the disconcerting first view for all those entering the city.
Let’s not pave another piece of paradise. Please.
Barbara Lambert
Penticton