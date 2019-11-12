Proud of Canada’s amazing diversity
Dear Editor:
I just watched the Remembrance Day service from Ottawa.
I saw old men —veterans from as far back as the Second World War.
I saw young men and women, teenagers in cadet uniforms and kids from area schools, and thousands of people of all ages. What touched me most of all was the diversity of race and colour that was represented.
As the camera panned across various groups, I noticed people of a wide range of ethnicities — Indigenous, European, Asian, African — all proudly Canadian. And I, in turn, was so very proud of my nation, in all its diversity.
As I watched this program I truly understood what veterans had fought for, and would continue to fight for — a nation where all people, regardless of where they come from, how they look, what they believe, or how they live — can come together to make a place of freedom and hope for each other.
I am so proud to be a part of this great country!
Donald Schmidt
Penticton
Bloc’s success will prove problematic
Dear Editor:
Well, the federal election is over.
What happened? The Bloc Quebecois have gone from 10 seats to 32. Nine provinces and three territories are compelled, and for the most part, happy, to be bilingual. The only province to have shunned this Canadian concept is Quebec.
Quebec has been officially French-only, since 1974. The Bloc Quebecois runs candidates in just one province: Quebec. If the Bloc is interested only in Quebec, why should they have any say in decision- making affecting the rest of Canada?
To have that privilege , if participating in a federal election, they should be running candidates in all provinces, with the accompanying campaign expenses, like every other party.
There are, after all, Francophones in all other provinces. Yet Quebec is their sole priority.
Without any of the expense or responsibility, they have third-party status. There’s something wrong with this picture.
Zoltan Lawrence
Kelowna
Everyone today is a scientist
Dear Editor:
The headline blares, “Over 11,000 scientists sign climate emergency paper including over 400 Canadians” (Courier, Nov. 6).
So I told my wife, “Honey, there’s no time to waste. Let’s sell the car and truck, turn down the thermostat, and buy up all the tofu at the local supermarket before it’s too late.”
She replies, “Calm down, dear. How many scientists do you think are in the world?”
I think for a minute and say, “About one hundred million. I mean even university science students are now called scientists and even the bubblehead-blonde weatherperson (guy, I mean, of course) who can’t get through a forecast on TV correctly, is considered a scientist.”
“So did you read the paper?,” she says.
“Ah, no,” I stumble.
“Then do so,” she says.
So, not to upset the little lady, I do and you should too. You will notice it’s a 40-year study which deliberately misses the data from the period prior when the earth experienced significant cooling. You will also note what they are telling us we need to do to save the world immediately would create havoc in society and the economy.
Then hopefully, you will use your common sense.
Andy Richards
Summerland
New leaders would be sweet
Dear Editor:
Having to choose a prime minister is a demoralizing feat.
Justin Trudeau’s biggest liability is his Liberal deceit, including those empty promises he continues to repeat. He isn’t interested in selling wheat and doesn’t give a damn if pipelines are complete.
Trudeau’s party must be soundly beat so Trudeau will be forced to vacate his Parliamentary seat.
Andrew Scheer can meet-and-greet until he has flat feet, but his self-righteous conceit will indubitably result in another Conservative defeat.
He can tweet words that sound upbeat to the well-to-do elite, but on the street his reputation for competence is in full retreat.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Respect Canada’s freedoms, values
Dear Editor:
I support Don Cherry’s comments on Hockey Night in Canada.
I am not a big fan of Cherry as a hockey commentator, and I have fought many battles against racism in my own community.
However, I feel strongly that if one wants the benefit of being a Canadian, whether born here or having immigrated, it is also one’s duty to respect the freedom and values that Canada provides.
The men and women who died to keep Canada free deserve our utmost respect.
Visibly supporting that remembrance is, thankfully, a growing trend amongst the youth of this country, not because they have first-hand knowledge, but as a matter of principle and values.
We as Canadians are often guilty of being just too “nice,” instead of insisting upon respect for what this country provides.
A person is not a racist because they insist that those who died to uphold those values be honoured and respected.
Robert Levin
Kelowna
Animals who served the cause
Dear Editor:
For those people who are interested in Remembrance Day, perhaps you should consider this video by Dr. John Sorenson of Brock University’s critical animal studies program. He discusses the historical use of animals in war.
On YouTube: “John Sorenson: Animals in War.”
Rick Slobodian
Vernon
Blessed to have an excellent chief
Dear Editor:
We are blessed to have such a good chief and council at Westbank First Nation.
They are doing a good job.
Graeme Derrickson
West Bank
Why $57,000 for staff appreciation?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Legislature’s granddad lashes out,” column by Les Leyne (Courier, Nov. 2.)
Kudos to our hard-working auditor general for bringing the Liquor Distribution Branch’s directly awarded contracts to light.
One example Les Leyne gave caught my attention: $57,000 for promotional swag for staff appreciation day — $57,000 for a bunch of novelty pens and ballcaps, maybe a key chain or two? You have got to be kidding me. And what’s this about a staff appreciation day?
They get shown their appreciation every two weeks, the 15th and 30th, whichever is payday.
And apparently this goes on every year.
Nobody seemed to notice this flagrant waste of taxpayers’ money. Not even the auditor, whose job it is to catch these things.
I am sure some government type is going to come back and tell me that $57,000 is but a drop in the bucket in the overall picture. But let’s look at this in a different light.
On average, a provincial taxpayer pays $3,000 or $4,000 in provincial income taxes in a year. So about 10 to 15 taxpayers in this province, and that includes those same Liquor Distribution Branch employees, worked hard all year to pay their taxes, just to have it thrown up against the wall, or flushed down the toilet.
No doubt our current government is going to blame it on the previous Liberal government. But come on guys — you have been in power for almost 21Ú2 years. Time to buck up and start taking responsibility for your own screwups.
Bryan Loveless
Ladysmith
Why bother asking for public input?
Dear Editor:
Occasionally, a meeting of city council approaches a level of excitement, as in the case in Vancouver on Oct. 22.
Vancouver’s stakeholders were invited by council to submit correspondence or to attend a hearing in person to have their say — pro or con — on a rezoning application for the new St. Paul’s Hospital and Health Campus at 1002 Station Street.
Rezoning, being a change of land-use application, requires council to call a public hearing.
Minutes show that two pieces of correspondence were in support, 153 pieces of correspondence and one petition with 700 signatures were opposed.
Seven individuals were unreservedly in favour of the rezoning. Two or three councillors asked questions. A response from the director of research laboratories said the “intent” is to use only rodents at the new and larger laboratory. An animal- housing facility would be a requirement.
Of the speakers who had reservations about the rezoning, none were actually opposed to the new St. Paul’s Hospital. Indeed, a few of the speakers stressed their support for the new St. Paul’s Hospital. They were opposed to the continued use of labratory animals.
Others worried the rezoning of the site had not been properly vetted by council. Why had the city not convened an expert panel to study the building site given that it lies in a filled-in tidal basin, and is at risk of liquefaction because it is also in a seismic zone?
Councillors had no questions for the advocates of cutting-edge, non-animal research methods which were proposed as the condition of granting the rezoning.
A one-minute video showing animals in laboratories was disallowed. The mayor said it could be upsetting to viewers. No one objected being spared a glimpse of what animals suffer for faulty research.
The decision was adjourned to a regular council meeting on Nov. 5 when the rezoning application was approved following assurances from supporters of the rezoning application.
Council was silent about the concerns raised in the 153 pieces of correspondence, the 700-signature petition, and speakers at the public hearing.
Council’s cavalier dismissal of serious concerns raised by opponents to the rezoning was a blow that might have been expected.
The miracle is that so many people took the time to express their concerns in writing or in person, including a confident 15-year-old boy who opened his statement by declaring : “I am an animal activist”.
Five words of hope for humanity and animals.
Helen Schiele
Kelowna
Kelowna's mayor proudly impacts taxpayers
Dear Editor:
A year after his re-election, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says he is proud of his long-term vision and decisions, claiming they will result in community benefits.
I disagree and here’s why.
Basran is confusing public costs with public benefits. His vision and decisions to over-zealously support new growth resulted in long-term public costs — not benefits.
Here are a few of those costs.
Since 2011, Basran supported property tax hikes of 25% to pay for growth. Compare this with a 12% rise in the B.C. Consumer Price Index.
He also supported public subsidies to assist developers offset infrastructure costs for their new projects, including a 27% from city taxpayers; 10% from provincial and federal taxpayer grants; and millions of dollars in 10-year tax exemptions for rental housing that had no rent caps attached to land titles.
Prior to his 2018 re-election, Basran accumulated a $479 million infrastructure deficit that delays delivery of community services for 10-years and adds to our tax burden.
This deficit resulted in what Basran claims is his greatest achievement — his 2019 infrastructure levy. Unfortunately, this levy is a stinking albatross hanging around his neck that will rob another $54 million in taxes from all property owners over the next 10 years.
Basran also redistributed over $75 million in road and park development budgets to help sell subdivision lots in suburban areas, but delayed road improvements to ease traffic congestion in other areas and waterfront park development in South Pandosy.
Sustainable and affordable housing will not be Basran’s legacy. He continues to promote growth rather than address these problems. Since 1996, Kelowna’s average cost of single-family homes rose from $100,000 to $800,000; construction and materials costs rose 240%; yet, real salaries only rose 100%.
These blunders occurred repeatedly as council threw taxpayers under the bus by ignoring Kelowna’s Official Community Plan to create ad-hoc land-use, zoning, building-height, heritage-protection and social-housing polices to please developers, without considering taxation and community impacts.
Basran’s draft 2040 OCP proposes even more social, economic and environmental upheaval by adding another 40,000 permanent residents and another 2 million tourists annually to our urban centres, roads and beaches without having detailed plans in place to guide this growth.
Basran could erase this tarnished legacy and create a sustainable community by simply capping Kelowna’s tourist and resident populations and telling developers and businesses to go to places that can afford them.
But will he?
Richard Drinnan
Kelowna
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.