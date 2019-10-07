Headline unfair to new residents
Dear editor:
Re: “Good manners matter at new housing project,” Herald, A1, Oct. 4
I was deeply saddened by the demeaning headline and its subheading on Friday's front page.
Why not, “Residents welcomed to their new home,” or, “Many services offered to the residents of Burdock house.”
The dehumanizing tone continues in the picture caption, which reads, "Benjamin Stanley sits in his room....”
Need I say more?
Jean Padwick
Penticton
Locatee should deal with piles
Dear editor:
Re: “Politicians punt PIB waste request,” Herald, A3, Oct. 4
Why are we even discussing alternative solutions for the PIB waste pile? The one and only proper remedy is to hold Adam Eneas totally responsible for his lack of judgment in permitting Appleton Waste to create such an abomination.
Also, why weren’t personal guarantees extracted from the corporate officers of Appleton so they too would assume joint responsibility in the event of default? Complete incompetence all away around.
Why would city council even consider the development of what appears to be a vast array of row housing adjacent to Skaha Park? Perhaps it’s time to reactivate the Save Skaha Park Society.
Where do these undesirables come from that invade, assault, rob and shoot folks in Penticton? Surely there are better systems to prevent them from taking hold in our fair city?
If “political parties and corporations are such impediments to justice and good society,” what alternative courses of action should be chosen?
Never a shortage of thought provoking-issues requiring tough and intelligent
over sight.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
First perceptions are everything
Dear editor:
My perceptions of our national candidates:
Mr. Trudeau: Judgement on another planet.
Mr. Scheer: Who is he?
Mr. Singh: Junior apprentice.
Ms. May: Tunnel vision.
Others: Thanks for trying.
Conclusion: Who's perfect? Not even we voters.
But thank you.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Carbon credits don’t fix things
Dear editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was criticized by Opposition Leader Andrew Sheer in the recent debate (in French) for using two planes on the current election campaign.
Sheer pointed out that it was hypocritical for an espoused environmental champion against climate change to pollute the environment unnecessarily.
I guess that the Liberals do not feel that one plane is sufficient to spread enough BS to get the voters to forget about their record over the past four years in office.
The Liberals justify the use of two planes by saying that they have purchased carbon credits to allow for these extra emissions.
Did purchasing these so-called "carbon credits" spew any less unwanted carbon dioxide into the atmosphere? Is buying these credits a licence to pollute the environment?
If everyone was able to buy enough carbon credits to make up for their so-called "carbon footprint," would the atmosphere be any cleaner?
I would suggest that while the unknown entities that get to receive the money paid out for these credits (however they are) would be very rich indeed, the environment would be unchanged.
There will be more than enough political BS and hot air emitted during this federal election to pollute several environments while life continues on as before.
Only technology and people's expectations of what they actually need (standard of living) will result in any appreciable change.
Incidentally, people appeared to be happy with their "lower standard of living" 50 years ago with fewer social problems like drug abuse, opioid overdose crisis, homelessness, etc.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Scheer the one not as advertised
Dear editor:
The Conservative Party said it best when they had a paid advertisement suggesting Liberal Justin Trudeau “does not come as advertised”.
Honesty is rare in politics as know.
Justin, please thank Andrew for suggesting the truth.
To make it perfectly clear: The Andrew Scheer blue C is running on rusty ball bearings and fodder from the past.
Trudeau is years ahead and will continue polishing the pearl that is our Canada.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Media should refocus on issues
Dear editor:
Let’s hope the mainstream media will ask all candidates to express their personal position and get on with other more pressing issues over the next two weeks.
Bob Otway
Penticton
Greta world tour is all for show
Dear editor:
This summer there were alarmist “leaks” from Environment Minister Catherine McKenna that Canada was warming at twice the global rate. This coincided with the Liberals’ implementation of carbon taxes which are supposed to fix the problem.
Then many other places were reported as warming twice as fast as the global rate, leaving us to wonder just how much of the globe wasn’t warming at twice the global rate.
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish Joan of Arc, captured people’s attention with her trans-Atlantic crossing in a low-carbon sailboat. She’ll be burning plenty of carbon with her tour of the Americas followed by a flight to the COP 25 climate conference in Chile in December. It’s unlikely she’ll be sailing back to Sweden.
Frowning young Greta has a huge following; it’s like the Children’s Crusade 800 years ago. In what appeared to be carefully coached and rehearsed performances, she angrily chastised both the U.S. Congress and the UN with stern lectures on their climate negligence. She even had an opportunity to scowl at Donald Trump. It was some theatre.
Predictably, Justin Trudeau met her at the climate protests in Montreal, but she refused to endorse him. Maybe Jagmeet Singh is right about wanting 16-year-olds to have the vote.
Perhaps her handlers will sail her across the Pacific to brass up the Chinese who generate 27% of the world’s greenhouse gases, no matter how environmentally responsible Elizabeth May claims they are. It would send a powerful message if her sailboat became mired in one of those humungous floating plastic swirls.
Climate strikes weren’t authorized in China where kids have to stay in school so that they can get smart and eat our kid’s lunches. The Swedes are renowned for jumping on soapboxes to preach the virtues of their socialist paradise. Now they’re getting their kids into it. The UN and climate activists shouldn’t be exploiting children to advance their agendas.
Greta should be going to school with a million other Swedish teenagers and having fun learning how to drive an electric Volvo and singing in an ABBA tribute group.
At some point she’ll need a lot of counselling to deal with the rage and anxieties which have been drilled into her. She claims her childhood was stolen by the world’s failure to stop climate change. If anyone is to blame for that it’s her own parents.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Mother Nature gets last laugh
Dear editor:
Elvena Slump is not the only climate change denier in the Okanagan.
There are very few of us that are totally blameless in contributing to higher temperatures and rising flood waters and forest fires, resulting in the migration of people out of desert areas or from those countries inflamed by war because we keep electing governments that sell armaments to dictators and build up our own military with money that should be used for the good of all society.
We could do a lot more here in our part of the world to mitigate climate change.
Years ago, 2007 and 2008, when nearly everybody’s economy slid south, losing money on mutual funds, rising gas prices, etc., I had hoped that our penchant for travelling would also falloff.
I predicted at the time that motorhome sales would decline; that people would no longer be able to travel south in the winter, or worse, go on long cruises; fly to Australia and New Zealand or even Hawaii. For a very short time period that happened. But now holiday flights have risen astronomically; motorhomes heading south for the winter are clogging our roads; cruise ships are being built 7,000 passengers. Nobody seems to care about the price of gas or paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for their gas guzzling motor homes.
Nobody seems to care. We keep buying like there’s no tomorrow. Banks are making billions on the backs of people who are borrowed to the hilt and when the stuff hits the fan, which it will, like the bankruptcies that happened in 1981 when mortgage rates were 18 to 20%, we will have a situation worse than the Dirty Thirties.
We need solutions. We need governments that will act for the good of all. We need the combined effort of every nation on earth to pull us out of this one. We need to stand as one, ignoring differences in religion, in color and creed, in wealth or poverty. You can’t screw around with Mother Nature and expect to survive. Too many cultures have tried and lost.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Iran wise to build pipeline
Dear editor:
Contracts were signed in Iran last week for a 1,000-kilometre pipeline that will run from oilfields at Goreh in Bushehr province in the Persian Gulf to a new tidewater terminal at Bandar-e-Jask on the Gulf of Oman.
The reason for the new construction is to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil is exported every day, making it the world's most strategic waterway.
The Strait of Hormuz is controlled by Iran, but there is a constant threat, and opening a new terminal close to the Pakistani border can only be seen as a smart move to safeguard vital exports. About seven years ago the United Arab Emirates opened their new terminal at Fujairah on the southern Gulf of Oman, for precisely the same reason of bypassing Hormuz.
When Canadians read of such forward-looking developments in a part of the world that has for so long been a tinder-box, they may have to give their collective heads a shake when considering the last four years of Liberal governmental policies towards Albertan oil producers striving for natural resources to reach tidewater.
The government caused the Enbridge Gateway pipeline to Kitimat and the Energy East pipeline to Quebec and New Brunswick to be cancelled, after millions were spent in development.
The remaining Trans-Mountain expansion pipeline is still in play, but constantly targetted by court challenges.
It’s something for voters to consider on Oct. 21.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
