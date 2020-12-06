Our journey through advent brings us to love. Psychologists explain that family rituals are excellent for our mental health. We have seen many trees and houses sparkling a little earlier this year. Particularly as our homes will not be overflowing with our favourite guests, the buffets will be smaller. It will be our immediate loved ones snuggled up with the warm glow of Netflix.
“The Crown” has seized me this week, This fictional historical drama that took place when I was young. I remember the years of Margaret Thatcher, the Falkland’s war and the poll tax riots, high inflation and even higher unemployment — it felt like there was despairing darkness over the land. While “The Crown” is fiction with many inaccuracies, which admittedly help the story, the archetypal characters are compelling — Margaret Thatcher’s single-mindedness and the Sovereign guarding the country.
One of those characters we are all drawn to, at the summit of British society and searching for love, is, of course, Diana.
It was 1987; I was walking down a dull and drab High Street in England. Crowds had gathered, and they were moving in one direction. I heard gasps and cheers.
I climber a red brick wall, then grabbed a streetlight and pulled myself above the crowd, high above I gazed.
There she was, Princess Diana, dressed in white, outside of a factory, chatting with staff as they celebrated the company's centenary.
Diana walked below me, looking almost angelic.
I called out her name.
Yes, for a second, the People’s Princess looked up; her striking blue eyes looked straight at me, then stepped into her gleaming Rolls Royce and disappeared.
The community glowed, it was all that the locals talked about, and I grinned from ear to ear for days.
The arrival of someone extraordinary changed my day and my town.
The arrival of Christ changed everything, not for a day but eternity.
We delight in the archetypes of the Crown; the characters are searching for meaning, purpose, and true love. Christ came to the world and moved into the neighbourhood to be the ultimate example of love. My climbing story reminds me of Zacchaeus's biblical character, the despised chief tax collector who clambered up a sycamore tree to see Jesus. Rather than a kind glance, Jesus looked up at him, called him by name, and invited himself to Zaccheus house where they feasted. This encounter with Jesus forever changed Zaccheus.
Only one true Sovereign can create stability and one family where all are truly accepted.
The true meaning of Christmas is Immanuel God with us. His love is giving us strength in these times, comfort in grief, courage in fear.
Let us invite His love into our homes this advent season.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.