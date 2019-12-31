Remedy’s latest game combines the tense and engrossing storytelling and combat the developer is known for to create a must-play third person action game.
The visuals use the Northlight engine, which gives the game some amazing lighting effects at times. With some areas having dimly lit corridors adding to the tension.
The real star of the visuals are the faces of the characters you see in the cut scenes. The developer created some of the most life-like faces I’ve seen that match and maybe surpass those in
Red Dead Redemption 2. Though most faces look jaw-droppingly real, others can look a bit off.
The game has you playing Jesse trying to find out if the Federal Bureau of Control took your brother Dylan. This FBC is based in a building called the Old House in New York that contains objects that have supernatural powers. After picking up the weapon from the dead Director it attaches to you making you the new Director. The game’s story is the best that Remedy has done and this is coming from an Alan Wake fan. The story has twists, is well acted and has some true tension. I won’t tell any more about the story as I want the reader to go in and experience it for themselves. They story is told through cut scenes, collectibles and even the character talking to herself while you play. The collectible notes and other items are worth reading as they tell you more about the story and the experiments.
The entire game is set in the Old House, a building in New York that houses supernatural objects in order to contain them. Something goes wrong and now the building has been infested with Hiss, supernatural creatures taking over the minds of their hosts. The building is almost the star of the show having strange corridors, large open areas and parts that even change as the game processes.
Jesse isn’t your normal person; she herself has telekinesis and gets other powers later in the game. Telekinesis lets you use the build as a weapon against the enemies.
Everything in the environment can be thrown, from fire extinguisher, tables, lamps, and chairs just to name a few. All the player has to do is use the right thumb stick to highlight an object to throw. You can throw these at enemies knocking them back and damaging them. The player can even use the building’s walls and tear off pieces of the concrete throw them. I’ve spent many hours destroying the environments just to see Jesse levitating the item in front of her.
Your pistol is also special with infinite ammo, that will reload itself. You can also upgrade the pistol to a shotgun and more. The enemies you face as the player are smart enough to flank the player and can offer a decent challenge. Some of the enemies themselves levitate and can throw objects at you. The game doesn’t offer different difficulty levels. You can crouch behind cover but that cover can also be destroyed so moving is the best way to stay alive. Progression lets you level up your abilities in a skill tree.
The game’s map changes as you progress, letting you find new rooms and pathways that were previously unavailable. The game lets you explore and never has you feeling forced to head in a certain direction. Going back through different floors of the building like a Metroid game. Once you get the ability to levitate you can even reach more areas. You can spend hours exploring to find secrets and hidden areas.
The game will take you around 8-10 hours to complete the main story but many more hours are added with the side missions and alerts. At any time during your mission an alert can come up requiring you to go to another area and dispatch the enemies in that area. The other side missions that are given to you by a Janitor and others are some of the best missions with variety and some what-the-heck-am-I-fighting moments. I really enjoyed the storytelling and the atmosphere that Remedy creates unlike any other developer. I spend hours just exploring the different areas to see what I can find.
The only issue which will be addressed with a patch is the slow down when you unpause the game. This can last a few seconds then the game does go back to normal.
Control is an easy Buy now.
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer. Feel free to contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net
On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13
