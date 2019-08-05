Summerland has B.C.’s worst roads
Dear Editor:
The District of Summerland can once again be proud to win the award for the worst roads of any town in B.C.
The very occasional attempt by road crews to do a patching job on the many, many potholes they have has got to be the most minimalist job in the country.
Meanwhile, vehicles are bouncing their way into the wrecking yard; shocks are having to be replaced almost yearly and tires are being torn to shreds.
Not to say anything of the damage that is being done to the spinal cords and nerves of drivers as they attempt to avoid all the hazards.
Now we know that Summerland has certain spending priorities such as the recently- opened $500,000 skate park, but there are quite a few more people using the roads than that particular extravagance.
Have you ever heard of the community of Willowbrook? It’s located in a valley between Oliver and Keremeos. Visit it sometime. Its population of perhaps a hundred people enjoy driving on beautifully paved roads that put Summerland’s to shame.
Come on, Summerland council, give your citizens a break.
Frank Martens
Summeland
Issues with riding on the sidewalk
Dear Editor:
Concerning the issue of cyclists riding Penticton sidewalks, about 30 years ago, I rode on the sidewalk of one of the busiest intersections in Edmonton's Whyte Avenue district. because I was scared of the traffic.
A city bylaw officer stopped me.
He said, and I paraphrase, “Madam, your bicycle is a vehicle in Canada. Bicycles belong on the road. They’re a hazard to pedestrians strolling on the walkways. Here’s a pamphlet explaining how to ride on the streets properly. It explains hand signals and how to bike with traffic. The next time I see you cycling here; I will fine you $25.”
The officer then proceeded to remind me of all the ways cyclists can safely get around a city without using sidewalks.
“There are all kinds of one ways, alleys and bike paths,” he said.
That was over a quarter of a century ago. Rest assured there are no cyclists on Edmonton’s sidewalks, contrary to the City of Penticton’s reluctance to address the problem in 2019.
And, might I remind city councillors and citizens alike, there is no carbon dioxide emitting from the rear end of a bicycle as in the case of most vehicles.
From Mother Nature’s perspective, owning a car is not a status symbol — it’s a forest fire, flood and hurricane waiting to happen.
Beth Gleason
Penticton
Great job by the crews in Kelowna
Dear Editor:
A huge thank you to the City of Kelowna and its workers for the beautiful flowers lined up on the boulevards.
A truly wonderful sight to see. Great job!
Now, a big swat up the side of the head for the folks that give money to those who beg in those areas. These are not “street people,” they are folks who are too lazy to get work. When you tell them about the jobs available, the answer is, “I can get $200 a day, tax free by standing here.”
Give your money to the food banks and other social organizations that support those who are really in need.
Helen Van Dam
Kelowna
Attack on CPP, benefits wealthy
Dear Editor:
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer continues with predecessor Stephen Harper’s policy of catering to the wealthy at the expense of the less-fortunate in order to get large financial contributions.
Harper reduced general revenues by $45 billion annually by reducing corporate taxes by seven percentage points and reducing the GST by two percentage points.
Scheer now wants to reduce the employers’ share of CPP, thereby reducing the amount of CPP paid to citizens. His intention is to “force” people to save for their own retirement.
(Google: YouTube “Andrew Scheer wants Canada Pension Plan “tax” reduced and force “self-fund” retirement.”)
Apparently, Scheer does not realize that CPP is a forced retirement plan and employers’ equal contributions are also forced. It is the employers’ share that he is targeting to reduce or eliminate. All in order to strengthen support from the well-to-do.
The less employers have to contribute, the less expense to large corporations and thus an ensuing increase to shareholder value. Conservatives are catering to wealthy shareholders once again.
I wonder how Scheer expects a guy making $15 per hour to “self-fund” his retirement. It is just not possible. The result: that guy will get less Canada Pension (because CPP is based on contributions — including employers’ share), and most likely will end up homeless and/or on welfare.
A huge cost to future taxpayers … but Scheer will not be around to accept blame.
CPP funds do not belong to the government. They are held in trust and invested specifically to fund the CPP. The government contributes nothing.
The Liberals plan to enhance CPP will eventually increase benefits from 25 to 50%, with minimal increase to contributions. (Google: “Trudeau’s enhancement of CPP.”) The Conservatives will kill this plan.
The Liberals have proven the value of veterans and the aged. They have a comprehensive plan for CPP, homeless veterans and housing affordability and are the only party that increased income taxes on the wealthy and decreased income taxes for the middle class.
I will never understand the support for the Conservative party, whose policies are so directed against the less-fortunate, seniors, veterans, and the environment.
Patrick MacDonald
West Kelowna
Gave up years ago on all politicians
Dear Editor:
Re: “Satellite plan more pie in the sky” (Courier, Aug. 1; Herald, Aug. 2).
Member of Parliament Dan Albas asks a question from the hill.
Dan asks, should the next government prioritize having a comprehensive strategy to make sure rural and remote communities have internet connectivity?
I agree with Dan — yes is my answer.
I thank Dan Albas for sharing and passing this on to the next probable government — the Justin Trudeau Liberals.
I say this with a sour note as, quite frankly, I gave up supporting the entire pork factory long ago as the childish antics and baloney have never stopped seeping from Pork Chop Hill.
Sorry, but only the flies ever seem to change on the hill as the pork pile gets bigger and bigger.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.