Tread cautiously on immigration
Dear Editor:
The government wants to bring in 350,000 immigrants a year based on our low domestic birthrate, an aging population and keeping up the tax base. They’ve previously cited more nebulous factors like promoting ethnic diversity.
A 1% annual intake isn’t much, but we should question the justification for these numbers. Historically, Canada has programmed immigration levels to suit our own, instead of others’ needs and this should remain priority one.
We’ve also sought out immigrants who could make a positive contribution to the country, instead of becoming a burden. This should also remain an imperative, especially in uncertain economic times.
Japan has no immigration and is also confronted with low birthrates and an aging population. The Japanese birthrate is 1.4 per woman versus 1.6 here (it’s 2.2% for aboriginal females). They’re coping with this through a combination of robotics, automation and artificial intelligence and by bringing in low-skill workers for a five-year term. Such ideas seem absent in the Liberals’ plans.
The cynical might conclude that this is the Liberals’ way of bolstering a dependable voting constituency. Rather than relying on immigration as a default, we need to find ways to stimulate the productivity of our existing population. Like Japan, we need to consider the long-term effects of technological changes in the workplace.
There are also more vexing questions, like why we feel compelled to increase our population by immigration when our own citizens are contemplating not having children because of the negative effects of more people on the climate. Why not have our own children instead of importing someone else’s?
There’s also the moral issue of depriving Third World nations of their most productive and skilled people by cherry picking them for ourselves. Maybe they should be left in place to help their own countries and avoid refugee flows in the future.
And the wish to increase numbers of taxpayers could be minimized by collecting less taxes and shrinking the role of government in society.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Rollback the wages of elected officials
Dear Editor:
In Kelowna, city officials are looking for ways to provide relief for taxpayers. Perhaps their first consideration should be to have all elected representatives and non-unionized employees take an immediate permanent role back of compensation of 20%.
A similar rollback should also be taken by the regional districts and school districts. Such an initiative would help set the stage for meaningful considerations on all remaining budget matters.
Ken Brandson
Kelowna
Tiny war against some unseen bugs
Dear Editor:
Cold as the thought may be, could it be the search to eliminate the coronavirus is a test to show if the world is ready to survive the unsuspecting, be it nuclear, alien or a tiny war on unseen bugs?
I don’t know how many times the public has had the words “stay home” hammered into our head. Even that is an impossible dream when you ask all people near and far to stay home and dance to the same drum beat.
Surely the people in charge must be kidding. I can’t imagine a world where all human activity ceases. Maybe this is what the invisible unknown invader is shooting for.
Perhaps God has finally decided to destroy this old, battered creation and take a much-needed rest from mankind.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Snowbirds, please follow all the rules
Dear Editor:
A welcome home to all you snowbirds!
We are sure you all feel so lucky to be back home, safe and sound.
Now that you are home, we trust your friends, family or neighbours have helped you with some groceries so you can stay in your nest for your two-week isolation period.
A cashier at one of our smaller grocery stores this past weekend told us otherwise.
She mentioned a customer going through her till earlier in the day, telling her how happy she was to be back as she just arrived home from Florida. The cashier asked why she wasn’t self-isolating. The customer gave a bit of a laugh about that and off she went.
The cashier was shocked, dismayed and fearful, wondering how many other arrivals don't get it. Like the cashier told us, she has family at home and needs to continue working to support them. She also mentioned that if any staff member gets COVID-19, other staff may as well, and possibly the whole store will shut down.
Snowbirds, we’re glad you are home, but please help keep our Okanagan communities safe!
D. and R. Herz
Okanagan Falls
Trudeau morphs into mature leader
Dear Editor:
Are we witnessing the tempering of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by the pipeline dispute and coronavirus crises into a true, mature leader, guaranteeing his re-election?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
People must obey social distancing
Dear Editor:
It was disarming to see a large group of teenagers, some with mandatory skateboards, congregated cheek-by-jowl outside the local mall when I cautiously ventured to the supermarket last Friday afternoon.
I figured it was just an anomaly of about 20 local yokels, until that evening’s news showed a crowded beach in South Florida with a youthful yokel telling the television camera: “It’s Spring Break and we’re here to party, whether we get COVID-19 or not.”
Next up was Sydney’s Bondi Beach in Australia, with hardly a grain of its brilliant golden sand that was not occupied by a young sun-worshipper. On Saturday. the TV news had pictures of large throngs on blustery beachfront promenades all around Britain’s coast, enjoying a spring stroll shoulder-to-shoulder.
Huge crowds including some Royal family members attended Cheltenham Races a week earlier, but common sense had prevailed in most government circles since then.
So it came as no surprise when Australia’s prime minister and his British counterpart both imposed very stringent new regulations on Monday.
It's now illegal to gather in groups more than two anywhere in the U.K., where public beaches and parks are closed, businesses except those selling food and medicines are shuttered, as well as bans on weddings, religious gatherings and everything else except funerals.
We all live and learn through this pandemic, but governments that take strong measures to protect their populations seem to increase chances of saving lives.
Strangely, some Canadian politicians already warn that self-isolation is difficult, but I’ve been staying at home alone since my wife died, rarely venturing out except for grocery purchases and medical appointments. If a grieving old fool like me is able to survive self-isolation for more than two years, then surely the general population can — for however long it takes.
There’s a lot more for politicians to ponder, with homeless populations in tent cities in every Canadian community, with no opportunities for social-distancing nor self-isolating. Then there’s news from the U.S. that their largest growth in purchases last week was in firearms, no doubt to protect all those toilet rolls that were acquired in the panic-buying of the previous week.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Food is necessary, not wine and dope
Dear Editor:
An open letter to Okanagan vineyards and cannabis growers, start producing food.
Since the 1990s, the Okanagan valley has seen a profound shift away from green orchards growing edible fruit towards vineyards producing red and white wines.
In my lifetime, the valley has always been a hotbed of cannabis production.
As we enter into a global depression, I ask vineyard owners and cannabis growers to reconsider the role they play in Okanagan society.
To the wineries: For decades, you have chased profit and prestige by cutting down generations of old trees to fill the world’s insatiable demand for the luxury alcoholic beverage known as wine. In the process, you’ve made a lot of tourists and locals happy and have brought millions in revenue for local business.
With grocery shelves emptying at record rates, and with unemployment reaching towards levels not seen since the depression of the 1930s, can we expect wineries to stay profitable through this downturn?
Can we expect international tourists to flock to our vineyards in the wake of international travel restrictions?
To cannabis growers: you have enjoyed a financial bubble that has enabled a massive expansion of indoor and outdoor cannabis- growing operations. Your stock prices now sit near pre-bubble valuations, and due to the bubble popping, you’ve had to lay off thousands of employees.
Nonetheless, cannabis has always been a staple of the Okanagan diet, but can you expect demand to stay high through a global depression? Perhaps, but I wager we are already in a state of over-production and over-supply.
The necessities of life in Canada are food, water and warm shelter.
More than 500,000 Canadians registered for unemployment insurance in the last three weeks; a number not seen since the 1950s.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial and Toronto stock exchange indices have seen their fastest declines in market history.
Borders are closing and international trade has come to a virtual standstill.
Canadian oil is near record lows, and layoffs are just beginning.
The writing is clearly on the wall for the global economy. Those expecting a swift return to normalcy will be sorely disappointed by the next decade.
As we wade through the coming depression, vineyards and indoor growing facilities can be repurposed to produce food staples that could supply grocery stores and food banks throughout the Okanagan.
As land and property owners, you are uniquely positioned to help people through this difficult situation. Without taking extreme measures — and while continuing to grow your usual crops — you could repurpose some of your land and some of your greenhouse facilities towards social good. And perhaps create a few new jobs along the way.
I’m no gardening expert, but I wager there are some edible crops that can be produced on relatively short notice to help alleviate the pain Canadian citizens are about to face.
Some say there’s just eight missing meals between social cooperation and the return to competitive animal instincts. Let’s not get there.
Devan Gaffney
Kelowna
Father’s message: press on regardless
Dear Editor:
As a child below the age of 10, I’m not sure of the exact year, I contracted scarlet fever and chickenpox together. How or where from I got these diseases, I do not know.
But, I do remember being taken, wrapped in a blanket, down the stairs from my bedroom to a waiting ambulance. I was taken to an isolation hospital. I recall being in a room with windows on three sides so I could see my neighbours. There were no visitors, but one day my parents peaked their heads around the corner of the building and from my room I could see them.
Apparently, it was felt that seeing my parents even from afar would upset me too much. Needless to say, just seeing them briefly caused a major meltdown, so I am told. However, my best memory of this time was when, obviously recovering well, another girl and I had races up and down the halls in wheelchairs.
At home, my brother was not happy because our bedroom contents, all toys and books, etc. were burnt. He has forgiven me. This all took place in Bognor Regis, Sussex, England. Now having lived in Canada for 70 years, this is all but a great tale to tell my grandchildren.
As I approach 80, next Thursday, I am glad science has provided us with good vaccines against the diseases I had and I am confident a new one will be found to prevent more people contracting COVID-19. As my dear father used to say “POV” (press on regardless).
And I will. I suggest everyone out there does the same.
Carole Bridges
Kelowna
Use empty hotels during pandemic
Dear Editor:
Why spend time and money to build hospitals from scratch?
If there are hotels that are closed because of the pandemic, why can they not be commandeered, stripped of the non-hospital requirements and then be kitted out as temporary hospitals.
A portion of the hotel area could be designated storage for these non-hospital essential items, thus saving removal and storage costs as well. After the pandemic, it would be cheaper to sanitize and redecorate the hotel than it would be to build, furnish an then de-commission a hospital.
Speed is of the essence and this is a viable option in my opinion. So long as we don’t commandeer the Trump tower.
Heather Yeats
West Kelowna
Single-use plastic is making a comeback
Dear Editor:
First, politicians want to ban single-use bags and force everybody to carry reusable bags. Now. stores are banning reusable bags and insisting on single-use bags.
If reusable bags are germ infested and unsafe now, then they always were. Hopefully, all the single-use bag manufacturers haven’t gone out of business.
On a positive note, if people can only buy what they can carry in their hands, it would put an end to hoarding.
S. I. Petersen
Nanaimo
Labour sideswipes its own employees
Dear Editor:
The Ministry of Labour’s employment standards branch has commenced restructuring its workforce and legislation to accommodate new approaches to resolving wage complaints by B.C. employees who may be owed unpaid wages.
In so doing, the B.C. government has permitted the employment standards branch to effectively put its own staff on notice that their jobs are to be dissolved. With no guarantees that any existing staff will be re-employed. Effectively, its union and non- union staff have been given notice. It appears the NDP government is going to re-create jobs with lower wage rates for some and, significantly higher salaries for its own executive and management staff.
Some affected staff have worked diligently as mediators, investigators and adjudicators for decades, supported by a group of effective administrative staff in collecting millions of dollars in unpaid wages for B.C. workers who would otherwise lose their earned wages.
Current staff could have been grandfathered in to new jobs and others offered restructured jobs. But, the NDP government, which is reputed to be a fair labour market advocate, is supporting the moves to put its own staff on notice, reduce wages and create uncertainty.
Employment standards branch staff are quietly furious at how their employer is treating them so shabbily. Because of the uncertainty of their jobs going forward, staff are reluctant to voice their collective objections for fear of reprisals at the job application stage. Many staff are not currently in unionized positions.
Changes to the employment standards branch policies and procedures, the respective legislation and the restructuring is a credit to the B.C. government. However, it is being ruined by the disrespectful way its staff are being treated and has created a blow to staff morale across the province.
It is ironic that the very organization designed to protect B.C. workers rights is neglecting its own staff.
L. Mason
Kelowna
Look out for the second wave
Dear Editor:
Okay folks, time for a reality check on the coronavirus. China had its first case in November and five months later, they still have thousands of people in critical care. And, they locked down complete cities to keep the virus under control.
Canada’s first case was at the end of January, so we have at least a couple of months before the cases peak here and we cannot even get people to observe a two- meter social distancing guideline. More than 400 people a day are dying in Italy from this virus and their population is only double ours.
This virus, or a variant of it, will return next fall and it will be at least one year before a vaccine is available. Kids will not being going back to school until September and many classes will be online only.
Entrepreneurs will create new types of businesses or radically modify their existing ones. There will be thousands of jobs at orchards and other places that traditionally used foreign migrant workers.
If you are ignoring the health guidelines, then I suggest that you phone an elderly relative and say goodbye, because you are dramatically increasing the chance that they will catch this deadly virus.
David Perron
West Kelowna
Where are the television ads?
Dear Editor:
I am amazed that I have not noticed any hard-hitting advertising on TV concerning advice to the public on COVID -19 about keeping your distance, washing your hands, etc. I would have thought wartime-type slogans similar to “Loose Lips Sink Ships” would be a good way to get attention. Come on readers, create some slogans for T shirts, flags, etc., which will help get the message out.
Andrew Croy
Victoria