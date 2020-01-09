Compost plant long overdue
Dear editor:
Re: “Compost facility site on agenda for RDOS,” Herald, A1, Jan. 7
I would like to applaud the RDOS and City of Penticton for finally doing something about the Campbell Mountain Landfill, the composting operation there, and the water and air pollution that these sites have caused for many years.
Our own drinking water will become polluted very soon without the in-vessel composting building being constructed.
As a neighbour of the landfill, and someone who has had 46 acres of land rendered useless, without compensation, by the landfill operation, this news is a breath of fresh air, provided the RDOS and city actually build the in-vessel composting building recommended, and build it properly.
The biggest concern here is the leachate caused by the composting facility, which records show is within 400 metres of Okanagan Lake, more than halfway from the landfill to the lake.
The continued operation of the composting facility in its existing location with ground water running through the compost and directly into our water source is, and has been completely unacceptable from the outset, not to mention contrary to the Ministry of Environment requirements.
It is welcome news that it is the intent of the RDOS to acquire land to the east of the landfill to construct an indoor facility to compost the entire region’s biodegradable material.
It is of fundamental importance that this building is constructed immediately, with a proper barrier under the concrete slab to prevent the leachate from continuing to enter our water supply.
It is also welcome news that the intent to construct this building with proper ventilation to prevent the noxious fumes from continuing to pollute neighbouring properties, and ultimately the lake.
I understand that this will be expensive, however, we cannot put a price on the safety of our drinking water, and to protect the environment of our special part of the world we all love to call home.
Gil Szabo
Penticton
Fare thee well, Mr. Styffe
Dear editor:
I would like to offer a few words in tribute to my friend Tom Styffe, who passed away at the too young an age of 60 on Dec. 22, just a few days before Christmas.
Tom had served as the alternate director for Regional District Okanagan Similakmeen Area ‘D’ during my term as director from 2011 to 2018, and previously as alternate to director Bill Schwarz from 2007 to 2011.
Tom and his wife Lisa have resided in Okanagan Falls for almost two decades, a period during which Tom made many lasting contributions to the development of Okanagan Falls and to the surrounding communities and neighborhoods of South Skaha Lake.
With a background career in construction management, and as a former town councillor in Logan Lake, Tom had an uncanny knack for turning complex challenges into simple solutions.
In particular, he left his mark on several parks and recreation projects, the building of the new wastewater treatment plant and the realization of the new senior citizens housing project in Okanagan Falls.
Beyond his home community, Tom made indelible achievements during his three-year term as chair of the board of governors of Okanagan College and as a government-appointed member of the Real Estate Council of B.C.
I, together with my predecessor Bill Schwarz, and current Area ‘D’ Director Ron Obirek owe a great debt of gratitude to Tom Styffe for the assistance he rendered to each of us in fulfilling our public duties.
But of even greater importance were the thoughtful and practical contributions he made to his community, and to all the residents of the regional district.
Our condolences and our words of gratitude go out to Tom’s wife, Lisa, to his son Justin, and daughter, Tara, together with their spouses and children, at this time of great loss.
Our thanks Tom to you for a job well done, and for your lasting legacy to the communities you have served!
Fare thee well.
Tom Siddon
Kaleden
PM can’t hide behind beard
Dear editor:
Justin Trudeau recently reappeared sporting his scruffy Costa Rican beard.
At least his face wasn’t smeared with black and brown, which was really weird.
Years ago he was revered, but those heady days have disappeared and Liberal supporters who volunteered are now witnessing what they’ve always feared: his soiled reputation cannot be cleared.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Gas tax spent on politicking
Dear editor:
After having been closed for more than 19 hours, the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden has finally been re-opened.
The federal government has been collecting a federal excise tax at a flat rate of 10 cents per litre on gasoline since 1995.
That money should all be invested in the widening of that highway to include four lanes and to maintain it to a safe standard, but that is not happening, and today a long section through central B.C. has become a very dangerous piece of road to travel, frequently resulting in serious multi-vehicle accidents, many of them fatal, as it continues to deteriorate, while traffic continues to increase.
Politicians a long time ago recognized that if spending those gas-tax dollars was made more “visible” it could translate into more votes, but the money was re-directed and re-assigned to be “invested” in community infrastructure across the country.
Provincial governments participate in those developments, turning our community infrastructure development into a costly and wasteful three-way dog and pony show, competing for that vote,
The end result is long and costly delays for desperately needed infrastructures that now are stalled by a three-way consultation process to determine how to get the most votes per dollar, before projects finally are approved.
Municipal councillors who should be making those decisions have become bit-players with the MPs holding the trump cards, while our MLAs are trying to fit under the umbrella.
That is also why we see not one, but three hands on that shovel when it finally happens.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
Diet linked to Alzheimer’s?
Dear editor:
We are in for a tsunami of Alzheimer’s as the baby boomers make their transition to old age.
Old age can be wonderful and freeing especially if it carries with it good health. For 40-some years we have been fed the low-fat "healthy" whole grains fad and with it came the concurrent increase in Type 2 diabetes and obesity and more.
Did you know that diabetes increases your risk of Alzheimer’s by 50%? That's a scary statistic.
There are several well-written books by respected doctors that state good fats such as coconut oil, olive oil and avacado oil and foods low on the glycemic scale – should I say it – that are low-carb are what our bodies are designed to run on. Wheat especially is very high-carb as in higher than sugar on the glycemic scale. Hardly “healthy.”
If anyone is interested, the books I am referring to are “Grain Brain” by Dr. Perlmutter, neurologist and fellow of the American College of Nutrition; “Undoctored” by Dr. Davis,
cardiologist and also his ground breaking book “Wheat Belly;” and “The End of Alzheimer’s” by Dr. Bredesen.
Also the marvelous cookbooks by Dr. Davis and Dr. Perlmutter are a treat. Love, love the cheesecake etc., and all the marvelous savoury dishes. Look back at pictures of people before the 1970s and you will find far fewer overweight people.
Nancy Wright,
Retired RN,
Penticton
Drugs out of control: Wolfe
Dear editor:
What's has happened to Penticton? The drug problem is out of control compared to when I was there around 2008 to 2013.
The drug problem was mainly around the high school area downtown. The police had the drug problem under control as Penticton is a small city and the police know the drug dealers and the regular users.
Penticton was a great place to live. The soup kitchen was the best in Canada.
Benny Wolfe,
Former mayoralty candidate
