I hope Academy Awards’ voters show some love this year for Tom Hanks. He is great in “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” which opened in wide release, Friday.
Hanks, once the Oscar darling, has won twice (“Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump” in back-to-back years) along with three other nominations. But, the last nomination was for “Castaway,” way back in 2001.
(I thought Wilson, the volleyball, should have been up for best supporting actor that year.)
It’s not like Hanks hasn’t done anything decent in the meantime — “Captain Phillips,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “Sully,” “The Post.”
SCAM WARNING: Fraudsters are now picking numbers out of thin air and calling people, warning them they will be publicly exposed for watching internet pornography, unless they pay an $800 extortion fee to have their computer scrubbed. If you receive this call, hang up immediately. It’s a scam.
The Okanagan Skaha School District 67 (Penticton/Summerland) is holding its annual meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the education centre. The agenda includes the election for chair and vice-chair. The 2018/19 chair Shelley Clarke is expected to face at least one challenger.
The Herald/Daily Courier’s “Be An Angel” campaign is right around the corner. Both dailies will again be taking cash donations to help families in need this holiday season.
Those who donate will have their name published in print (or may remain anonymous). You may also make a donation in memory of a loved one. Businesses, unions and service clubs may also issue challenges.
Full details in the next Okanagan Weekend.
The Grammy Awards nominate too many artists per category and they have too many categories.
It’s Grey Cup weekend, the one day of the year that everyone in Canada pays attention to the CFL. It’s too bad. The Grey Cup is usually a more exciting game than the Super Bowl. The commercials just aren’t as good.
On the topic of sports, wow, how does this happen?
After landing the Holy Grail of junior hockey in Canada — the Memorial Cup for 2020 — Prospera Place will host Canada’s greatest party in sports — The Brier in 2021.
Like the Grey Cup, the Brier has a lot of tradition. It’s the best in men’s curling and, even if you’re not a huge fan of the game, it’s a fun time.
Meanwhile, Penticton is having a big cash event this weekend with some of Canada’s top names. Just two years ago, the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts was held at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Thanks to everyone involved for helping bring The Brier to the Okanagan valley.
Milo, our long-haired dachshund, loves Christmas. He, in fact, often gets more loot than I do. I often wonder if dogs understand what’s going on.
Celebrity feud: Scott “Scooter” Braun versus Taylor Swift. I side with Taylor on this one. She wrote the songs, she recorded them and she should be allowed to perform them live.
James Miller is valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca
