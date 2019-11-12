Dear Editor:
While I agree that his choice of words could have — and should have — been better, the politically-correct crowd is making a mountain out of a molehill.
Don Cherry has been misquoted to put him in the worst possible light. He did not specifically say or use the word immigrant. Unlike James Miller (Courier, Nov. 12), I took the “You People” to include everyone who does not wear a poppy.
While the wearing of a poppy is not mandatory, it is worn to show respect for those who served and for those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we enjoy today. Cherry, in part of his rant, showed two street-scene photos, one in Toronto and one in Missisaugua where there is not a poppy to be seen. Co-host Ron MacLean was quick to cover his backside even though he flashed a “thumbs up” near the end of the segment.
While I may not agree with everything Cherry says, I support his right to voice his opinion.
People of Penticton may remember him for taking a strip off the NHL teams for allowing the demise of the old BCHL Penticton Panthers. I cannot remember his exact words, but he took them to task for allowing a team that had provided three very good hockey players to the big league to fold.
Anyone remember Brett Hull, Ray Ferarro and a local lad Andy Moog?
