Sports pages celebrate violence
Dear editor:
The problems with all newspapers and sports amount to zero accountability.
Your paper runs a photo of a bad hit, and uses bullying language, “Blazers lay down a beating” (Okanagan Weekend, B1. Dec. 28)
So, in the photo, headline, and story by reporter David Trifunov, your paper celebrates violence and bullying in one swoop.
Hitting may be accepted in hockey but there are no good reasons for that. Racism still seems a part of hockey as with society.
Maybe the paper should examine its own prejudices?
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Anti-Catholic rant doesn’t fit
Dear editor:
Re: Editor’s Notebook, Okanagan Weekend, Dec. 28
Wow, the movie “Spotlight” finished the Catholic church!
If you know where St. Ann's or St. John Vianney churches are in Penticton, maybe you could drop in there on a Sunday morning (I'm not talking special occasions, Christmas, etc.) and take off your anti-Catholic blinkers (blindfold) and see for yourself the numbers in attendance.
What a biased or idiotic (or maybe both) statement to make.
Tom Keogh
Penticton Ave
Imagine what we could do
Dear editor:
Happy new year: Russia celebrates mother of all nukes (Okanagan Weekend, A1, Dec. 28).
When is this weapons insanity going to end? In response to the Trump Space Force initiative, Russia once again ups the ante in this game of fools. How many billions of dollars will now be spent on a new missile that flies at 27 times the speed of sound carrying a three-megaton warhead surrounded by an impervious force field?
Isn’t it time that we put this weaponry one-upmanship aside and focus on the survival of humankind rather than its destruction?
We have a current opportunity to apply our world’s technological resources toward the future of humankind in so many ways, primarily dealing with poverty and inequality, but also in the expansion of our species through exploration of space.
If we had directed the world’s past expenditures on nuclear weaponry since the 1940s towards the peaceful exploration of space we might well have a colony on Mars by now, mining the incredible resources of our asteroid belt and transferring terraforming technology to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere of Mars back to earth for use here.
John Bubb
Summerland
S’land leaving people in dark
Dear editor:
Over the past weekend, I noticed several posts on a Summerland Facebook page indicating the district’s bill-paying website had been hacked.
I went on to the Summerland website on Monday expecting to see some communication on this issue and nothing. I checked again on Tuesday and again, nothing. I attempted to message council through the city website and after typing the message, the site wouldn’t accept it.
So let’s add this issue to the fact that the notice of the meeting to pass the significant multi-year increases in sewer, water and electrical fees was given on Facebook a few hours before the meeting happened, not allowing for citizens to respond or question the decision.
It kind of make me wonder how serious the promises of communications with the citizenry were during the last campaign?
Andy Richards
Summerland
Middle class is still getting screwed
Dear editor:
While Trudeau is telling us he is committed to saving the Canadian middle class, he has been busy, responding to demands by big business to help them lower the cost of labour.
Several labour groups like farmers and temporary foreign workers have been exempt from complying with conventional labour standards, including wages, benefits, and housing, to provide “select” employers with cheap labour.
Governments have also responded by opening the floodgates for refugees and migrants, real or fake, that has caused a huge increase in the number of homeless people in our cities, because a lot of them do not possess the skills needed to do any meaningful work.
That also means literally millions of “new Canadians” will never make enough money to look after themselves, let alone pay any taxes.
Every night in Toronto around 8,000 people sleep in shelters, twice as many as five years ago, and those numbers will continue to increase exponentially, as our country is being inundated with hundreds of thousands of unemployable people.
The government’s recent proposal to disperse our big-city slums into smaller rural communities defies common sense.
The end result is that the Canadian middle class, the very people who are doing “the heavy lifting,” are getting screwed, because they will be paying much higher taxes to provide necessities like food, clothing, shelter, health and costly social programs for an increasing number of people with no disposable income.
At the same time, billions of dollars of laundered money is flooding Canada, inflating the price of housing and corresponding property taxes, and today working Canadians are being forced out of their homes because they no longer can pay their inflated property taxes.
The City of Vancouver is projecting an 8.2% increase in property taxes for 2020, 9.3% when other services are included. That will double those taxes in only eight years.
The middle class Canadian workers who are building our core infrastructure like educational and healthcare facilities, our highways, and whose taxes are providing governments with the revenues they need to supply us with safety-nets, such as social services, public safety, and national security are now being forced into living in high-density institutional style housing.
Looking through the eyes of European immigrants, it’s beginning to look like the good old days of the 1840-50s, when big business owned everything, and the people had nothing. Without a middle class we will also be defined as a Third World Country.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
Pedestrians putting own lives at risk
Dear editor:
Why do people have to die in this way?
Many years ago there was always a campaign about walking on the left side facing traffic, and signs on the roadways everywhere stating this.
Instead, now we see on the news pictures of accident scenes of people struck by vehicles always walking on the wrong side of the road dead people on the side of the road and all of them were walking on the wrong side.
I wonder what our public safety ministers do.
Rudy Chmelyk
Naramata
