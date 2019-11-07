Pennies, maybe nickels or dimes
Dear Editor:
I see in the Herald that a number of Penticton municipal fees could be increasing by “pennies, maybe nickels or dimes … not a substantial increase.”
Market licensing fee increasing to $500 from $400; a 25% increase, “pennies, maybe nickels or dimes,” according to city staff.
Community market fee increasing to $1,250 from $1,000; a 25% increase, again “pennies, maybe nickels or dimes.”
Secondary suite permits increasing to $400 from $300; a 33% increase, “pennies, maybe nickels or dimes.”
And, my pet peeve, parking meters. Fees are to increase to $1.25 from $1 per hour, another 25% increase — more “pennies, maybe nickels or dimes.” This increase would cover maintenance costs but the meters are old and need to be replaced. At what cost?
I am curious as to the total cost of meters (purchase price, maintenance, policing, staff to collect the money, vandalism and damage costs, replacement, administration and “paper work” etc.) versus the revenue they will generate.
Lawrie Belliveau, Penticton
The vile realities of abortion
Dear Editor:
Canadian laws, passed in the 1960s saw the legalization of abortion in certain cases.
Presently in 2019, there are seemingly very few laws at all that will even restrict abortions; instead most laws seem to speak in favour of abortion, no matter the circumstances.
The idea is that the unborn babies are not human and have become disposable items. DNA proves that what is alive and growing in the womb is a human being. Yet most politicians will not “follow the science” and will rather say that a fetus (unborn baby) is not human.
How hypocritical, when referring to climate change, they say, “we must follow the science,” yet when it comes to identifying a human being, we cannot use science to say the fetus is human.
I believe that what has happened in the past 50 years is so tragic that the benefits that children bring to families, and to the communities, are not. Instead, we are faced with such a low birthrate that we have to depend on immigration to keep our country running.
If the hundreds of thousands of babies that have been aborted, and the many babies they would have had had been allowed to live, we would not be facing a shortage of people to keep our economy going.
Another tragedy that has resulted from all the laws that have been past in favour of abortion, is that many doctors have been given a licence to kill. Right now, there are thousands of families in Canada that don’t have a family doctor. Just think if all the abortion doctors would use their medical degrees to save lives, instead of to murder babies, there would be no shortage of doctors and each family could have a family doctor.
Abe Fehr, Penticton
Special poems for Remembrance Day
Dear Editor:
I have submitted two poems that I penned in hopes of getting people to reflect and encourage them to get out on Remembrance Day.
THE MARCH OF TIME
They march along to the beat of the band,
These are the vets who fought in a foreign land.
There are fewer today as time goes by,
Age catches up and they die.
Shoulders stooped, limps, canes and aching thigh,
These proud soldiers march with heads held high.
Their steps are spry as they pass through the crowd,
Young once, older now, but just as proud.
They know the meaning of “Lest We Forget.”
As they remember comrades who paid the supreme debt.
On to the cenotaph rank and file,
To lay the wreaths in accustomed style.
It is a sight that pulls at the stout hearted,
As silence is observed for those who have departed.
I am grateful to these men and their mates,
“LEST US NOT FORGET” them, on this date.
MEAGER COMPENSATION
They slowly gather into a group,
And discuss the past and the route.
They’re older now and they are few,
You may ask, “What did they do?”
They are the brave, who survived the test,
With many giving lives at their best.
It is the time for us to say,
“Lest We Forget, It’s Remembrance Day.”
They proudly march to the cenotaph,
To take part and remember that,
They are the fortunate, who survived the fray,
So we may live in freedom today.
As time goes by the young don’t heed,
Or give a thought of how they were freed.
They gave their lives without being dour,
Is it too much to give them, “JUST ONE HOUR?”
John D. Grant, Kelowna
Fatal silence for Andrew Scheer
Dear Editor:
When Conservative leader Andrew Scheer finally spoke and said he did not support abortion and that in 2019 it was OK to have that view, the press and Justin Trudeau, of course, ignored that.
Apparently of the view that, in fact, it was not OK to have that view, just as in China’s Cultural Revolution or was not OK to have a divergent opinion from that of Chairman Mao and his Red Guards.
Are we deteriorating to that level and where it can lead to in our society?
Colin Thubron, in his travel book: “Behind the Wall” (1987), recalls this experience. On entering a church in Shanghai, he got into conversation with the aged sacristan. Speaking of damage done during the Cultural Revolution, the old man asked, “Do you know who broke the organ?
It was Red Guards from the Shanghai Music Conservatory. Can you understand that? I can’t. Nor how anyone could break our violin? The church was closed down.
The Red Guards just told us to be quiet. That was easy. It’s easy to do nothing. What I don’t understand is that nothing inside those young people told them they were doing wrong.
You should see Sunday mornings now, we have a congregation of 1,200.”
Thubron maintains that everywhere he went, the Red Guards were lamenting their dumb actions. Our own Cathedral in Shanghai, I’m told, had 200 baptisms on Easter Sunday 2018.
What amazes me in the attempts to discredit Scheer. Is that there was nothing inside all those pro-abortion candidates, and particularly in their leaders, telling them that it is wrong to favour and support, without a doubt, violently aborting an innocent, healthy, defenceless child of the womb.
Is all this fatal silence worthy of political support?
Father Harry Clarke, Kelowna
