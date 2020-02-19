It is my understanding that the Canadian Liberal government intends to present their decision on the Environmental Approval for the Teck oilsands project, by the end of the month.
I have also been advised that even if the project is approved, that it may not proceed, because the owner will probably require some level of financial support. It is obvious to me that there will be significant changes in oil demand as the effects, and efforts to address concerns, of climate change effects proceed.
Only a climate change denier could morally feel that the project should proceed. I am concerned that the Liberal government, knowing that the project will likely not proceed, will make a political decision and approve the project in an attempt to mend political fences with Saskatchewan and Alberta.
I wish to remind the government, possibly with your help, that political image is very important. I am sure the government is aware of the vast majority of Canadians’ interest in climate change, including the efforts of the local environmental group First Things First Okanagan.
When I attended their recent presentation at Okanagan College, I was very impressed by their detailed knowledge of climate change and their political approach.
International image of Canada’s climate change actions is also critical. International interest in addressing climate change is growing strongly, as is obvious by the international environmental groups, like basic protests inspired by Greta Thunberg.
International concerns could reduce or strengthen Canada’s attempts to obtain a seat on the UN Security Council. If Canada does not approve the Teck Environmental application, this could even inspire Australia to halt their planned new world scale coal mine.
Bill Stollery is an aspiring author and retired construction project manager who lives in Penticton
