When I meet new people, my name creates a bemused response. I give it little thought as I come from a long line of Phil Collinses.
The power of a name and what it creates is fascinating.
My journey started in the very early 80s working as a summer youth worker in Winnipeg.
A longhaired headbanger wearing a black AC/DC T-shirt asked me if I knew I had the same name as the drummer in the band Genesis.
The whole world soon knew my namesake as he rocketed to success as a solo artist in the ’80s with legendary hits such as Against All Odds, In the Air Tonight and Two Hearts.
Every headbanger knew him, but now every love-struck romantic soul had heard of Phil Collins.
Finally, to cover all the generations, he recorded the theme song for the Disney Tarzan movie.
I remember a seven-year-old girl sitting next to me in the church and asking if I knew I had the same name as the singer in the Tarzan movie.
The questions that follow are generally the same. Do you sing? Do you play drums? Are you related to him? And, finally, do I ever wear Gorilla suits?
No, no, no and definitely not.
But I do have hair, unlike my namesake. When I arrived at Willow Park Church 10 years ago, somebody thought it would be good to put a sign outside saying, “Phil Collins here this weekend” — creating much disappointment for fans.
When it comes to faith, understanding the names of God helps us understand the character and nature of who He is and how He responds to us,
His children. In the Lord’s Prayer, it says, “hallowed be your name.” or consider the line this way, “may your name be cherished and loved” to capture the fullness of its meaning.
Cherishing the name of God helps us relate to God.
Two of the most important names that come to us in the Old Testament are Elohim and Yahweh.
Elohim reveals God’s great creative and governing power. Yahweh has the vital sense of an eternal being, one who does not depend on anyone else but has “life in Himself.”
Abraham calls the Lord, Adonai in Genesis, which has a personal sense of “my Lord.”
Yahweh Adonai describes a personal God who holds people as his friends.
God also identifies himself to Abram as El Shaddai in Genesis 17:1-2, the Almighty God, all-abundant to his people.
As he is revealed in scriptures, these names help us see more of God’s nature.
This week let us cherish the fact that God is a great creative power, is eternal, personal to us and generous.
Phil Collins is Pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.