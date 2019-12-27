Dear Editor:
Re: “Long lease out of reach for channel-float firm,” (Herald, Dec. 26).
I take great exception to the use of the term “onerous'” as applied by Melanie Eksal to the Penticton Parks Protection Plan. The PPP is the result of a 2.5-year battle to save Skaha Park from a 29- year lease (with extensions) for a water slide/marina development that would have covered a large portion of the park. It was a back-door deal that had zero input from the citizens of Penticton.
Thousands of Penticton and area citizens, as well as tourists from all over the world who were visiting Penticton at the time, fought to have the agreement terminated and fortunately were successful in that fight. The PPP is the result of that battle. Its intent is to ensure that the real owners of the parks (the citizens of Penticton) will have a say in any future significant commercial development of public parks in Penticton.
I suggest that Eksal research the Trio Marine Group agreement and the 2.5 year battle to get rid of it before she ever uses the word “onerous” to describe the Penticton Parks Protection plan again.
