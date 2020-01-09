It’s up to us citizens to demand action on climate change
Dear Editor:
In November, a consortium of more than 11,000 climate and environmental scientists from 153 countries (I was one of those scientists) published “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency” in the journal Bioscience1.
This paper lays out in very stark and concrete terms the devastation brought upon the earth, our only home, by human-caused climate change and its grave implications for our society and our economy.
The paper, and related reports from the United Nations, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, received extensive media coverage.
That coverage together with recent and costly extreme weather events linked to climate change (e.g., wildfire in B.C. and Australia, floods in Europe and eastern North America, killer heat waves in Europe and Asia), means that no one can reasonably claim ignorance of human caused climate change and its devastating implications.
Yet, when our presumptive leaders met in Madrid in December, they were unable to agree on any meaningful co-operative action to address climate change.
In the words of child-activist Greta Thunberg: “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. How dare you!”
When our leaders dither and deny in the face of such a global emergency, citizens must take over.
As reported by the McLeod Group, proven renewable energy technology (solar, wind, hydro, geothermal) exists and could be rapidly implemented to transition Canada and the world to carbon free energy.
Since our leaders seem unable to grasp the imperative and the opportunity to transition quickly to renewable energy, it is up to us citizens either to convince them or to replace them.
Michael Healey, Peachland
professor emeritus, UBC
Vice Chair,
First Things First Okanagan,
Property value drops near social housing
Dear Editor:
A literature review by the Centre for Applied Research in Mental Health and Addiction at Simon Fraser University indicates that property values have not declined with supportive housing.
The report looked at 18 different studies and found there was no significant effect on either the sales price of homes in the neighbourhood or on the number of sales.
A 1996 study by the Housing Ministry in B.C. looked at the impacts of seven social housing projects on neighbouring property values. The study demonstrated that social housing projects have not had a negative impact on the sale prices of nearby homes based on a comparison with a control area.
I live on Agassiz Road. At meetings before construction of the new wet facility nearby, the above information was provided.
Most people in the neighbourhood did not believe this.
I have just received my property assessment.
Last year it was assessed at $502,000 this year it is $438,000.
A loss of $64,000.
The average drop for Kelowna is 1-2%. Mine: 14%.
Obviously we were lied to. It makes sense that when you move people with addictions, mental illness and other issues into a residential area, problems will likely ensue. No on-site services are to be provided. The residents can use alcohol and drugs as they wish.
This area consists mainly of seniors, a poor fit.
A new children’s playground is almost complete just few feet away. A convenient place for the new residents to congregate, the wood chipping surface a great place to throw needles.
The building is not yet complete, no new residents yet, but property values have dropped dramatically.
Our neighbourhood is expected to welcome this change. If it was residences for single parents, low-income seniors or handicapped, we would welcome them as neighbours.
We have been bamboozled.
Joanna Blacklock,
Kelowna
Why are some so obsessed with Trudeau
Dear Editor:
Re “More Harper, Less Trudeau,” letter, Jan. 3.
What an inspiring letter. It is wonderful to see readers take seriously the hope of the season.
It is a little worrisome when they are fixated on what they mistakenly perceive to be “the left.” (What is this – the 1950s and the Cold War?)
Equally worrisome is the apparent inability to see past an unhealthy obsessive hatred of what they appear to view as a “name brand” politician, to the important work the federal government is accomplishing for the country, in spite of the costly cleanup left to them from the previous Conservative decade.
What else , after all, is there for them but childish personal attacks: “That Trudeau! His hair, his socks” … and thank goodness there haven’t been “endless letters” in that vein.
Ah , the “milk of human kindness” — don’t you love it?
Elaine Lawrence,
Kelowna
Pregnant and wealthy move to front of line
Dear Editor:
When I recently read about the growing problem of birth tourism, I was annoyed.
Pregnant women are coming to Canada to give birth because their children automatically become Canadian citizens.
In Vancouver, for example, the Coastal Health administrators rake in money for the birthing procedures (assuming the fees are fully paid) while warning the hospital employees not to talk to the media.
Politicians stand mute. It is just another way for wealthy foreigners to buy their way into Canada and legally flout the immigration rules. Where’s the fairness? Where’s the accountability?
Wealthy foreigners are playing us for saps. Canada is indeed the land of political milquetoasts and door-opening money.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Vancouver should clean up its own act
Dear Editor:
How green is Vancouver?
When I first came to Vancouver in the early 1960s, I marvelled at the many green trees and the lush growth about the city.
Today, I think of Vancouver as a city that produces more garbage than they want to handle at home.
They ship many tonnes to Washington state and Oregon as well as at least 40 truckloads per day to Cache Creek landfill.
This is all trucked by diesel fuel and Cache Creek is a 700-kilometre round trip.
Vancouver already has a mountain of garbage in Burnaby — all covered over so you can drive by and not notice, but close enough to the Fraser River to allow seepage to enter the river and kill our salmon.
Another mountain of garbage is Burns Bog, growing taller every day.
The Cache Creek dump is absolutely huge — should last another 25 years — so we have that time frame covered.
If we have to be green by 2030, then there will be no diesel for the trucks to haul. What do we do?
In time, the Cache Creek dump will absorb 25 more years of precipitation and the leachate will eventually enter the Fraser River.
Kiss your salmon runs goodbye.
If the pulp mill waste, city sewage outfalls and salt on the road don’t kill the salmon, then leachate from the dumps will take care of it.
It is so easy to live in the big city, once per week, we put our garbage out to the curb and it magically disappears by truck to Cache Creek or to the United States.
Home garbage is one item but there is also industrial garbage — wrecked houses, used concrete, chemicals and more — much more than you can imagine. Cache Creek will take it.
If Vancouver wants to be called “green,” then it have to learn to produce less and deal with their waste at home, not in someone else’s backyard.
Garbage dumps are an incredible mixture of every chemical you can imagine, so we need to deal with this at home, not in another area’s backyard.
We must not blend our chemicals in this manner. We cannot predict the new chemicals produced nor can we deal with it.
Please, do not call yourself “green” if the colour does not fit.
Jorgen Hansen,
Kelowna
Conflict with Iran is all about the oil
Dear Editor:
After three decades of news consumption, I still have yet to come across a mainstream news outlet that notes how one of the main reasons the Iranian Revolution occurred was due to foreign oil companies, notably those of the U.S. (but not outright excluding Canada or major European nations), exploiting their resources?
I understand that it was a profit-losing lesson learned by the oilmen CEOs that they would never allow to happen to them again, by way of accessing always-willing domestic political thus military muscle.
If the relevant oil companies were/are against Iran, then likely so are their elected governments and usually by extension (via mainstream news-media) so are the citizens.
Frank Sterle Jr.,
White Rock
