I wanted to highlight a video game that has improved since its early release, offering more free content and a ton of features that weren’t available at launch.
No Man’s Sky (rated T for Teen and now available for PS4, Xbox One and PC) has been worth the wait. The game originally came out a few years ago for PS4 and garnered mixed reactions. The developer touted an almost endless amount of planets and multiplayer options, and while they did come through in way of limitless planets, the multiplayer part was missing. Fast forward a few years, a bunch of patches and you get No Mans Sky Next. I absolutely love the game on the PS4. I couldn’t get enough of exploring planets and galaxies. And with the addition of some new elements, I’m thrown back into this massive universe. The visuals look as good as they did originally, but with added details such as rings around planets. The game has a bright and colourful art style. The cool thing about each planet is the fact that the game randomizes all aspects of the planet from the animals, terrain and even the atmosphere. Some of the creatures you run across can have unique heads, eyes, etc. I even ran across what looked like a giant walking dog on one planet. All the different things on the planets from the flora, minerals and even the animals can be catalogued and uploaded to other players playing the game. You can even name the different animals so the next player who comes across that same creature will see your name for that animal. Cataloguing also has the benefit of earning the player special currency used for upgrading spaceships or your character. The downside that carries over is the tutorial: people will be turned off the game by the introduction of how to mine and repair your spaceship. But once you have it repaired and set off to space, the fun starts. Players can now own more than one spaceship and even own freighters, thanks to the Next update. These freighters can be used as storage for extra items, ships, etc. Players can customize the inside of these spacecrafts and even upgrade different elements. These ships can be sent on missions around the universe to find rare items while you’re doing something else. Players can now build bases, complete with scientists and other items. You can even have friends join you in your base building, explore space together or become pirates in the galaxy. As you proceed you can complete secondary missions from aliens you meet along the way. These missions can be a huge reward of not only cash but also blueprints and rare minerals worth a ton of currency. The game won’t be for everyone as there is almost too much to explore for some and not much in the way of story structure. If you spend the time only exploring different systems in the game and planets you can easily spend months, if not a year or more. There is so much to offer in way of exploring the galaxy for players who have never tried the game on the PS4. If you want to take a try at the helm of your own spacecraftn No Man’s Sky Next is a buy if you don’t have it on PS4.
