Trump’s last dying days in Oval Office
Dear Editor:
As we have seen in the dog days of Donald Trump’s presidency, his marginal appearance and comments seem to follow the pattern of Hitler.
In 1945, Hitler moved into, and remained, in his personal underground bunker while things came crashing down around him. He refused to believe that his reign was coming to an end.
Similarly, although not in a bunker, Trump has retreated to a separate area off the Oval Office in the White House. He too, refuses to believe that his current political world is crashing and that the end is near.
This past Monday, reaction was trending on Twitter to a meme that Trump retweeted about himself — one originally from the White House social media director. This caused critics to compare his handling of the coronavirus crisis and the election outcome issue to the proverbial (but unproven) story of Emperor Nero fiddling while Rome burned.
Apparently, the Washington Post included a QAnon slogan to complement this image.
Last Sunday, Trump’s media director, Dan Scavino, posted the following: “My next piece is called; nothing can stop what’s coming.”
This was posted over an image of Trump with his eyes closed and a satisfied look on his face playing a fiddle.
Allegedly, Trump is to have supposedly retweeted and commented on Scavino’s tweet: “Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me!”
It seems that rationality might come into play here. The question needs to be asked, “Does Trump really know what reality is and if so, can he actually handle it?”
Or, is he of a mind to use his political office to make a mockery of democracy and satisfy his own ego at democracy’s expense?
After Jan. 20, the world will still be turning and a U.S. rebuilding of democracy process will begin. It probably will not be an “easy row to hoe” but nonetheless, democracy will prevail as it has done over time.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Don’t call Trump a real Republican
Dear Editor:
The word is not “Trumpism,” his is the party of quislings.
Senator Mitt Romney and former Governor of Ohio John Kasich are faces of the genuine Republican Party.
Trump is the Evil One's apprentice with a megaphone of lies. His performance in deceit, chaos and shame has exceeded all expectations.
He will become a journeyman on Jan. 20, if not before. All during the arduous Passover of the pandemic angel of death.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Thank you officers, civilian for kindness
Dear Editor:
I wish to thank all the people who attended to me on Dec. 24 after an accident that wrote off my car on Gordon Drive in Kelowna.
RCMP, fire and ambulance personnel who acted with compassion and professionalism. Thanks especially to civilian Tom, who helped me out of the car and was kind and patient to me as I was dazed and confused momentarily. An extra thank you to officer Kim for her kindness.
M. Hanright
Kelowna
It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature
Dear Editor:
To follow up on my suggestion for a dedicated nature page once a month or more, I would like to elaborate recognizing that we live in a very unique ecosystem.
Have you ever wondered, what do the people who band hummingbirds at Mountain Springs Nature Retreat every year learn from their efforts? What have the people who count birds every year found in their count, are we gaining or losing species? How has the smoke pollution of the last five years affected the insect and bird species? When do the pelicans and swans fly through and where do they usually land when they stop over? What kinds of fish are in our local lakes? What indigenous land wisdom would the elders want to share with us? Are there really 400 species of wild bees in this area and what can we do to protect the variety and why should we? What were the results of the radon testing of homes in Summerland last year? What is happening with the butterfly population and how can the city and the individual gardener help them to survive and increase?
The City of Vancouver has created boulevard gardens planted with butterfly attracting flowers. What can we plant on our balconies and gardens to help feed ourselves if times get dicier as they have been for the last six months?
I would suspect the Okanagan has a gold mine of people who have acquired years of nature wisdom that they would be proud to share with all of us. What questions would you readers like to learn from them?
And one last thought.
What effect do you think the fireworks at midnight on New Years and Canada Day have on the sleeping bird population? Are we teaching our children to be sensitive to the local habitat if we adults are not?
I hope this sets forth a few more ideas for consideration.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Do supporters honestly believe Trump was cheated?
Dear Editor:
I heard an on-site CBC reporter state that the Capitol Hill rioters really believe that Donald Trump had won the election, but I doubt that’s the case with the majority of his ardent supporters.
Just the loss itself is being touted as proof that Trump was cheated from a victory due to atypically massive electoral-ballot fraud — a claim they cannot factually support.
Meanwhile, they’ll vehemently deny that any form of electoral fraud may have unjustly put Trump into the White House four years ago.
Were there not scrutineers from both political camps monitoring the election, including ballot counts, last November?
Long before election day, Trump was saying he may not respect a Joe Biden win, as though preparing his voter base for his inevitable refusal to leave office, at least not with dignity.
I find it plausible they’re maintaining “Trump was cheated” as an excuse for their attempt to overturn Biden’s (apparently quite) legitimate electoral win — or at least make it as unpleasant as possible, as we saw on Jan. 6.
Might it be that those Donald Trump supporters consciously or subconsciously believe that he must remain in office for some perceived greater good — notably to save America, make it great again and/or do “God’s will,” regardless of his democratically-decided election loss, and all those in the majority who voted against Trump (which should not at all be a surprise) must be overridden?
It may be a case of that perhaps most dangerous of ideologies: the end justifies the means.
I’m not equating Trump or his base support to any of history’s genocidal maniacs, but the most frightful example of that philosophical justification is the pogrom, the implementers of which know they’re committing mass murder yet still genuinely perceive it all as part of an ultimately greater good.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Police service poor in Okanagan Falls
Dear Editor:
Happier new year to one and all.
On a visit to Okanagan Falls, I was amazed to see an RDOS animal control vehicle in town for the first time in 10 years.
I marvelled at what might have brought the driver to town when in the past there was need for them and no way of contacting them.
While innocently walking around the town later that night, I noted a suspicious RCMP vehicle driving around as if they were targeting “walkers” or enforcing a curfew. The driver failed to signal a turn, drove around more than one block, possibly did an illegal u-turn, and drove erratically across intersection lines on the highway.
If I had a phone with me I would have reported the driver to the authorities for suspicious behaviour and dereliction of duty. After all, where have they been during town fights, arsons, and a threatening break- and-enter individual at the local school.
Time to fire the RCMP from the whole of British Columbia.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
(Former Okanagan Falls resident)
Mixed reviews for the year 2020
Dear Editor:
Thank you 2020 for the year of less and more
Less traveling less parties, less seeing family/friends
More solitude, more reading and time to make amends
Less hugs, less work, less restaurant in dinings
More baking, creating, a couple silver linings
2020, you will never be forgotten
As we coped to make it through
Through out our precious world, you get a mixed review
Wishing everyone a hopeful 2021
Christine Adhofer
Kelowna
One major downside of social distancing
Dear Emily:
It has been so mind-numbing quiet around here lately; Grandma and I moved the clothes drying rack into the front room.
Then we got some clothes out of our closets and tossed them into the washing machine. At this moment Grandma is hanging the wet clothes on the drying rack.
I better get back up stairs right away because I don’t want to miss out on any of the excitement.
Our plan for the afternoon is to open a box of chocolates, sit in our La-Z-Girl-Boy chairs and watch the clothes dry. We both miss you very much, Emily, and wish you were here. Do we ever!
Lots of love from Grandma and Grandpa!
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon