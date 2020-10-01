Now that I’m a father, I’ve had to adjust my live-fast-and-die-young approach to life.
Baby Liberty is going to need her mother and me for at least the next two decades, and hopefully we're able to stick around a little longer that.
Liberty joined us on Aug. 12 and she makes me want to be more optimistic about the world. Before she came, it was easier to feel apathetic about the hopelessness of our future.
We may see some awful things in our lifetime – foreign governments using data against individuals in ways we can’t even imagine, giant corporations automating jobs away as fast as they can, mass migrations and displacements as a result of global warming, and Donald Trump’s kids potentially running for president – so I’m trying to have more faith in the rest of the 21st Century. Surely somebody’s going to figure it all out.
Being born in 2020 comes with a bit of chaos – it goes with the territory. And unfortunately, COVID-19 has prevented my parents and sisters from travelling from out of province to meet their new granddaughter and niece. At least they send thoughtful gifts and get lots of photos and videos.
Things weren’t so hectic back when Libby was just a twinkle in my eye. That was two years ago, when I ran for the school board in the municipal election.
“Why are you running for school board if you don’t have any kids?” was one of the questions pitched to me during the all-candidates forum hosted by the Penticton Herald.
I wish I could have just assured voters that a baby was in the works. But my partner Kirby and I had only been officially dating for a month at the time, and her parents read the Herald, so I felt like it was a little soon to talk on the record about the potential for grandchildren.
Now that enough time has passed, I’m able to open up and share that we are extremely grateful that Liberty has become a part of our lives. She is infinitely cute and loves to be held and cuddled. Kirby loves reading to her and dressing her up in pretty outfits. And I love taking her to the beach and playing all the coolest music for her.
We waited for her birthday to find out her gender and I’m glad we did – it was fun to wonder whether she was going to be a boy or a girl. It’s a difference that will have a major impact on the dynamic of any family, one way or the other.
Whichever way it goes though, knowing the gender ahead of time wouldn’t have helped with the preparation. Libby sleeps in our room so we won’t be redecorating for her just yet. After she was born we tie-dyed most of the white baby clothes, and feel like the colours that best suit Libby are pink, purple and teal.
Libby can’t do a whole lot right now with her little baby body, but as she grows up I’m excited to show her all my favourite things about the world. I’ll be taking her on my favourite trails, showing her the secrets of my famous recipes, and teaching her how to ski at Apex and skate on Vaseux Lake.
Eventually though, I’ll probably come to hate teenage Libby’s music, and she’ll think I’m a lame, old fossil. And, if one day she has her own children, it’ll happen to her, too.