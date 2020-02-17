The Okanagan Skaha School Board did not budget properly and, as a result, kids are suffering the consequences.
Principals have been mandated to cut 15% of their budgets for the remainder of the school year, this on top of significant cuts that this past fall.
While we were given assurances that fundraising money won't be touched, cuts have to be made elsewhere and it appears to be mainly the curriculum.
Principals and teachers are frightened to speak publicly for fear of retribution. (This coming in the same month as Pink Shirt Day.) Parents and taxpayers, it's now ultimately up to you. You can no longer remain silent.
Has your child received the help of a certified education assistant in other years, but not this year? Are you concerned there's no longer a full-time principal of Aboriginal education? Is your child attending a class where a sewing machine or musical instrument can no longer be repaired, because the repair budget appears to be non-existent?
In the case of food classes, many at-risk students enroll in this subject area because it's often their source of nutrition for the day. It's our understanding the budget for groceries has also been significantly cut.
This is a community issue, not a parental issue.
For those who don't care because they are childless or no longer have children or grandchildren in the system, think again. I don't have kids in the system, but pay close to $1,500 annually in education tax. I'm fine paying education tax, but I want that money to be properly budgeted. I may not be a parent, but I am a taxpayer.
It's also beneficial for all kids to be well educated. Study after study proves the No. 1 strategy to spare kids from a future of homelessness and drug addiction is an education. This board is failing its students and its community.
The next public meeting where an "amended" budget is on the agenda is Monday, Feb. 24, at the education centre at 425 Jermyn Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m. The boardroom should be packed with people ready to ask the hard questions.
We also encourage anyone with an accounting background and all community watchdogs to be in attendance.
Financial oversight is one of the significant jobs trustees have as clearly defined in the Education Act. So this one is on the trustees.
I encourage everyone to contact your elected officials. Here are the names of the seven trustees, along with their personal email addresses, which can't be intercepted by board office staff. Write to your trustees and insists on a follow-up phone call. You, the parents, are also the voters in the next election.
• James Palanio, chair (Penticton)
• Tracy Van Raes, vice-chair (Penticton)
• Shelley Clarke (Penticton)
• Barb Sheppard (Penticton)
• Kathy Pierre (Naramata, West Bench, Kaleden, Penticton Indian Reserve)
• Dave Stathers (Summerland)
• Linda Van Alphen (Summerland)
Additionally, I encourage you to contact MLA Dan Ashton at: dan.ashton.MLA@leg.bc.ca or by phone at 250-487-4400. As the provincial representative, Ashton should be able to put you in touch with the appropriate ministries.
It's time for everyone to wake up.
James Miller is valley editor of the Okanagan Newspaper Group
