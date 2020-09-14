This editorial appeared in The Penticton Herald's print edition on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
As much as we like the idea of reclaiming park space on the shores of Skaha Lake, the concept of eliminating the city-owned marina there is a non-starter.
Penticton prides itself as the only city in the world between two lakes — a dubious claim if there ever was one — and to not have facilities on one of its lakes would be embarrassing.
The idea of getting rid of the marina building and docks to make more room for non-motorized users like dragon boaters is one of three that will be presented to council today ahead of further public consultation.
The other concepts call for a badly-needed upgrade of the marina docks and building, or pulling out the docks and keeping the building, which is currently home to the Nautical Dog Café. (No, you don’t need a boat to visit. Yes, the food and service are outstanding.)
We prefer Option A, which is the badly-needed upgrade of the marina docks and building.
Penticton is a tourist destination and many tourists like boating on Skaha Lake. So do many locals. They all need access to facilities like fuel pumps and docks. You may not like loud boats, but their owners have a right to enjoy the lake too. And if you’ve ever seen one of their fuel bills, you know they have money to burn.
Whichever option council ultimately chooses — and it will likely be a blend of the three — it will be at least have been formed in consultation with the public.
And that will be a major improvement from 2015, when the city decided to go ahead with plans it drew up behind closed doors in consultation with Trio Marine Group.
For the hundreds of thousands of dollars the city eventually spent on legal fees and a divorce payment, the marina building and docks could have already been upgraded.
And, while they’re at it, someone at city hall should pick up the phone and call the Attrill family. The locals ran the marina for many years, providing outstanding service (they also did repairs) and at a fair price. Additionally, the marina was always packed. No boater would disagree.