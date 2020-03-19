When I first wrote on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) three weeks ago there were 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada with 20 in Ontario, 12 in British Columbia and one in Quebec.
Last week, those numbers had increased to 93 confirmed cases in Canada, with 36 in Ontario, 39 in British Columbia, 4 in Quebec and 14 in Alberta. One death as a result of the disease had also been recorded in B.C.
By the middle of this week, the numbers were as follows: 701 confirmed cases in Canada with 212 in Ontario, 231 in B.C., 97 in Alberta, 94 in Quebec, 12 in Manitoba and the rest in other parts of Canada.
There have now been seven COVID-19 deaths in B.C.
One of the health challenges is, for a variety of different reasons, the tests for the virus are all at maximum capacity.
This means that as more capacity is added to increase the tests, numbers may continue to rise substantially.At the same time, the Province of B.C. has declared a state of emergency with the City of Vancouver proposing similar measures.
A state of emergency allows authorities to have more abilities to fight the spread of the virus.
This week in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced up to $87 billion in financial assistance to help mitigate the financial impacts COVID-19 will inflict upon Canadians.
The measures are vast but include temporarily increasing the Canada Child Benefit and GST credits.EI entitlements for those who would not normally qualify and a labour payroll subsidy of 10% to small business owners are also being offered.
Other measures include deferring the due date for individuals on personal income taxes. The return filing due date will be deferred until June 1, 2020.
In addition there will be a reduction in the required minimum withdrawals from Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) by 25% for 2020.
The government also proposed two new benefits.
The Emergency Care Benefit will allow people directly impacted by COVID-19 to receive up to $900 dollars every two weeks for a maximum of 15 weeks.
This is to support workers, including the self employed, who find themselves in quarantine, looking after a family member such as an elderly parent or those parents with children requiring care due to school closures and are unable to earn employment income irrespective if they qualify for EI or not.
The Emergency Support Benefit is for Canadians who lose their job or face reduced hours and are not eligible for EI. Unfortunately, we do not know more, other than the government has proposed $5 billion to fund this new benefit. At this time, I cannot provide constituents more details.
Both of these new benefits will be available for application only through the internet via a CRA My Account, My Service Canada Account or through a yet to be disclosed toll free number.
This approach may pose positives and negatives.
The prime minister has suggested Canadians should stay home wherever possible to reduce exposure to the virus.
But I am already hearing frustrations that the toll-free numbers for existing programs often result with citizens unable to get through. While online access works for many Canadians, rural areas lack online access, making this option potentially unworkable for some.
Lastly, is speed and responsiveness.
These new benefits will be open for application in April and people are concerned with whether or not they will qualify or if the payments are issued quickly for those wrestling with rent, grocery and medicine bills.
This is only a partial summary of the many measures put forward.
I will give credit to the government for making efforts to have a comprehensive financial response.
Will these proposed measures help you?