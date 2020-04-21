One of the lessons younger people — the fifty and sixty-somethings — hopefully learn from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important it is to build a reliable and trustworthy social network.
Some seniors are struggling right now because they don’t have anyone willing to run errands or do shopping for them.
And, for many, it’s not their fault. Their children have grown up and moved out of town. All of their closest friends and siblings are now dead. They never had children or are estranged from close family members.
In seniors’ facilities, a status is having family members visit. Daughters and granddaughters are also more likely to visit than sons and grandsons. Unfortunately that’s been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When planning for old age, having a social network should be a priority.
Joining a service club or being active in a church are two good examples of communities that often look after one another. Being involved with volunteer projects — whether it’s through a union or not-for-profit organization — help people expand their social network.
Face-to-face interaction is presently on hold, but it’s definitely more personal than online communication. Many people with 1,000-plus Facebook friends actually only see a handful in person on a frequent basis. Facebook creates a false sense of friendship.
Friendships are like marriages, you have to work at it. Keeping in contact with people, arranging social engagements, never being miserable to the friends you do have and phoning them on a frequent basis takes effort.
Believe us, it is worth the effort, especially as we age.
