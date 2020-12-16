The new Deputy Minister of Finance in Ottawa, Michael Sabia, has a varied history of working in government and quasi-governmental organizations ever since he finished graduate studies at Yale.
I met Sabia more than 40 years ago when I was a Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of State for Regional Economic Development. He was exceptionally bright and able to express himself in oral and written communication that were clear, focused and concise.
Over the summer he worked in the Ministry, his mother ran as the Conservative candidate against a friend of Pierre Trudeau pere for a seat in Toronto that had become vacant when the then occupant was called to the Senate.
The assumption was that the Liberals would hold the seat but, in the byelection, Trudeau’s man lost to the NDP candidate.
The morning after the byelection Sabia said to me, “Can you hear the laughter of the guy sent to the Senate: Full employment until age 75 and thereafter a solid pension.”
In his subsequent positions in the federal civil service, he continued to demonstrate his abilities and when the then Clerk of the Privy Council and defacto head of the civil service, Paul Tellier, left to head up Canadian National Railway, Sabia followed along and once again did yeoman work.
Subsequent to that he eventually became CEO of Bell and then, in 2009, was appointed head of Quebec’s public pension fund, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, the largest pool of financial capital in the province.
An Anglo being named to one of the most important roles in the Quebec economy generated a lot of comment, but his record of management quickly turned scepticism to praise.
Earlier this year, Sabia left the Caisse to assume leadership of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto and then, less than three months later, he was appointed Chair of the newly established Canada Infrastructure Bank started by the Liberals in 2019.
And all the sudden he was back in the federal scene. He along with the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Mark Carney, were behind the scenes providing advice to Justin Trudeau.
And when Paul Rochon decided to step down as Deputy Minister of Finance this month, the prime minister surprised many by naming Sabia to fill the post.
At 67, he is beyond normal retirement age and unlikely to be in the job for a long time — but long enough, perhaps, to help the government deal with the very large challenges they face.
There is a record deficit both this year and projected for the next few years; these will result in a massive increase in the national debt. Provincial governments will face crippling debts as well and, unlike the federal government, they cannot look to the central bank to absorb their debt.
Moreover, the pandemic and the steps that have been taken to deal with it have already — and will continue over the next two years — to result in a substantial reduction in the number of small businesses. Particularly hard hit will be the hospitality sector — including restaurants, hotels and other accommodation — and, of course, air travel.
Finally, despite immigration, the population is aging and the workforce will begin to shrink, so efforts will be needed to offset these demographic forces and this will mean increased expenditures.
One thing that we can hope Sabia will be able to do is persuade his Minister and the PM to establish a Royal Commission on Taxation supported by all three levels of government. It has been more than 50 years since such a study was done and, in the meantime, the structure of the economy and the costs associated with each level of government have changed.
Moreover, the tax laws have become exceedingly complex and filled with outdated loopholes which give certain groups unfair tax advantages.
Indeed, establishing this Royal Commission would be a good way for Michael Sabia to gain a lasting place in the nation’s history.
—-
David Bond is a retired bank economist who resides in Kelowna. This column appears Tuesdays.