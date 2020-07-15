Thank you to all taxpayers outside of Summerland. By contributing $6 million dollars towards the solar array you have offset a future tax increase for me of about 1.5% for the next 20 years.
Summerland council in a committee-of-the-whole meeting voted on a 4-3 split in favour of proceeding with the $7 million solar array project on district owned property in Prairie Valley.
The project was cleverly stick-handled by staff.
The chosen site is viewed by some as blockage of future residential development on the other side of the site as it would make pushing the sewer past the site as prohibitively expensive.
“Step development” is the term planners use to describe the closest residential development paying for utilities, then the next further developer only pays for the “next step.”
The solar project, with a life span of up to 35 years is certainly going to affect Summerland’s growth further out Prairie Valley for a long time. For a town with limited places to build houses this is a disastrous decision.
That being said, I believe there are those on council supporting this site, specifically to stop growth to the west.
As a conspiracy theory, neither council nor staff referred this important planning decision to the Advisory Planning Commission (of which I am a volunteer member).
I suspect the response from the APC would have been not to support this site. Neither council nor staff were looking for any input to influence their decision.
There were some other “stinky” aspects to Monday’s meeting.
Among the items in the “pro” column for the project was the reduction of greenhouse gases. Summerland buys its power from Fortis. Ninety percent of that power is hydro generated. The other 10% comes from an energy wholesaler called “Powerex.” Their mix of sources Fortis gets from Powerex is unclear, but could be a mix of hydro, natural gas or coal. In a quite lawyerly answer to support the staff report, Sustainability/Alternative Energy Coordinator Tami Rothery, insisted solar energy has zero greenhouse gas footprint despite rulings cited by the United Nations International Panel on Climate Change as otherwise. She was unable or unwilling to put a number to the GHG emissions this project would displace.
Part of the proposed site is categorized as un-developable as it is environmentally sensitive. This does not stop the alignment of any future sewer from going through the most sensitive area.
Coun. Marty Van Alphen suggested an alternative site at the Summerland water treatment plant. It’s near the edge of town, with only the landfill on the other side. It has three phase power and fibre-optic cable for controls. His suggested landed like a turd in the punch bowl.
Coun. Doug Patan pointed out the foregone tax revenue from the selected site would amount to pretty much the same $200,000 electricity cost savings generated by the solar project.
Finally, Coun. Richard Barkwill attempted to point out that the $6 million in grant money over the life of the project became a loss of close to $2 million according to a District commissioned report by Fractal Energy Storage Consultants.
Mayor Toni Boot, shamelessly shut down Mr. Barkwill as out of order as she would only entertain questions related to the site selection. This was after numerous questions from most councilors which were off topic and a couple of softball off-topic questions from the Mayor herself designed to promote the project.
The cost of exploring Van Alphen’s suggestion of an alternative site was pegged at $25,000 plus staff time. The red herring of too much delay would jeopardize the grant money was floated.
In full disclosure, I left the meeting after councilors had their opportunity to ask questions. As a pat on the back to myself I nailed the 4-3 split vote, as it was obvious positions were solid before the facts came out.
John Dorn is a Summerland resident.