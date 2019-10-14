Games for Gold members can look forward to four new games this month.
Tempo The Badass Elephant (Oct. 1-31)
Tempo The Badass Elephant is a 2D side scroller on the Xbox one. Tempo features a great art style graphically with all the explosions and mayhem you would expect from a charging elephant. It was an original title published by Sega.
Friday The 13th (Xbox One) (Oct. 16- Nov. 15) Rated M
This multiplayer-only game puts you and a group of friends against Jason trying to escape camp by completing objectives all the while trying to stay alive and helping your friends survive. No matter if you’re playing Jason or one of the campers, this game will offer a fun experience just in time for Halloween.
Disney’s Bolt (Oct. 1-15) Rated E
Disney’s Bolt originally came out on the Xbox 360 and was tied into the release of the Bolt movie. An action adventure title that puts in control of a Super Dog and Penny, who is trying to rescue her father from an Evil menace. With easy controls that any age gamer can pick up, Bolt offers some fun for any age gamer. If you’re looking for a game for a that younger player, give Bolt a try.
Ninja Gaiden 3 Razors Edge (Oct. 16-31) Rated M
If you’re searching for that old-school difficulty look no further then Ninja Gaiden 3. With upgraded visuals and tons of action, Ninja Gaiden will will satisfy the need for a challenge for any gamer.
All these games are free for Gold members or Game Pass Ultimate members so why not download them to keep you busy until “Outer Worlds or Call of Duty” drops.
I want to thank readers for the kind words about my column highlighting gambling targeted at children and younger players. As I said before, I do this to help gamers and parents navigate the misinformation given by companies. I also want to give my honest opinion if that game is worth your hard earned cash.
Look for my upcoming Holiday Guide highlighting the best games for that gamer on your gift list.
Sascha Heist is a gamer based in Penticton. Feel free to contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with questions or ideas.
