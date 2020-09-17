Doug Holmes was screwed!
The NDP’s head office opted to hand the nomination in the Penticton riding to Summerland Mayor Toni Boot.
Holmes was declined, apparently because of political diversity. The party hasn’t said. Holmes offers a resume which includes topping the polls for council in the 2018 municipal election, later impressing his peers with the regional district and being voted vice-chair of the RDOS. He’s worked for Microsoft, CBC, has a university degree and is bilingual.
Dan Ashton, the Liberal candidate, had to win a nomination meeting. In 2012, he beat three legitimate challengers, earning the right to represent the riding.
This is not a knock against Boot. It’s a knock on the party.
In 2009, then-leader Carole James decided in an effort to recruit more female candidates, any riding not held by an incumbent would be open to females only. In Boundary-Similkameen, popular RDOS director Allan Patton was ineligible to run because of his gender and the nod went to Lakhvinder Jhaj.
But, everybody knew that going in.
If the party had wanted Boot, play it straight. Don’t waste Doug Holmes’ time running around drumming up support and selling memberships. Don’t pretend to be in favour of local democracy when you’re not.
The BC Liberals have their skeletons too in this department. In the same 2009 election, Joe Cardoso won the nomination, but the party old boys network didn’t like him and forced another nomination meeting.
Also in Boundary-Similkameen in 2013, the NDP and Liberals found themselves without candidates just days before the writ was to be dropped. The NDP did the right thing — they held a snap nomination meeting between two hopefuls. The Liberals, instead, “appointed” Linda Larson.
Boot probably would have won the nomination anyway. That’s not the point. The local members should have been allowed to choose.
What just happened really stinks. It’s totally undemocratic — even more so from a party whose middle name is Democratic.
Holmes should consider running as an independent.