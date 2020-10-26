Dear Sparky:
I last wrote to you in April, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s time for an update.
Our highly regarded Chief Medical Office Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed our province is now in a second wave. So far, the second wave has not made it to the South Okanagan. Only four confirmed cases have arisen in Summerland since the beginning of the pandemic.
Most of us (us being seniors) are behaving responsibly. I would guess more than 50% wear masks when going out. Some shops have made masks mandatory. All buildings are limited to 50% capacity and any event is capped at 50 people. My volunteer hours are back on track with the Legion, thrift store and youth centre all re-opened. Legion and YC have
benefitted from a federal government loan/grant program which has staved off their demise.
Curlers at the Summerland Curling Club take physical-distancing rules seriously. New rules allow only one sweeper. If you are not “active’ during a shot, you must stand in designated paint spots on the sheet. No spectators are allowed. I feel very safe curling. I despair, as my daughter is playing indoor soccer in an arena in Edmonton.
Halloween will not be very lucrative for kids, as the guidelines appear to be changing daily. Door-to-door trick-or-treating is being replaced by parties and treasure hunts.
Remembrance Day is coming up. It is up to local Legions to determine how November 11th is observed. In Summerland, our Legion is having a flag raising and role-of-honour reading at the Legion flag pole. Usually the public ceremony at the Memorial Park cenotaph attracts an easy 500 people. Only local dignitaries and those officiating are invited this year. The lunch to follow, (which is usually packed to over fire regulations restrictions), is limited to 50 veterans and caregivers.
We are optimistically expecting a COVID vaccine by the middle of 2021. Many are unsure if they will risk a vaccine viewed by many as rushed to market. It may be mandatory. Fortunately, there is a great uptake for the flu shot this year. Still the vocal “pro-disease” anti-vaxxers are arguing for their personal right to choose instead of the common good.
We took the difficult decision to place your great-grandmother in the local Interior Health long-term care facility. She is in quarantine and I am not allowed to visit for two weeks. After that, I am the sole designated visitor and expected to visit a maximum of three times a week. If there is a COVID infestation in the facility, we are able to take her home until it is over.
Unfortunately, our politicians are idiots. We are in the midst of an unnecessary provincial election.In federal politics, the Justin Trudeau Liberal minority government escalated an opposition demand to investigate the mishandling of a COVID-related student aid program, into a confidence motion which might have forced a federal election. Meanwhile new financial aid programs are stalled. What is wrong with these people? We wonder why young people are cynical and un-engaged in politics.
The U.S. presidential election is less than two weeks away. Despite Mr. Trump’s criminal mishandling of the pandemic, he still commands a solid base of supporters. He is setting the stage to question the results of the vote by spreading lies about the security of mail-in and absentee ballots (despite using those voting methods himself in the past.)
Voter suppression in Republican states is rampant. The United States is no longer the “city on the hill,” but a horribly-divided muck-filled quagmire. Your grandmother and I have never been so anxious about election results and that is in another country. The U.S./Canada border remains closed thankfully.
Last letter I promised to update you on the climate crisis fight. Sorry nothing to report there.
Sparky, was 2021 any better?
—
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.