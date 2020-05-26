Thank you to the people of Penticton
Dear Editor:
I just returned from a bike ride along the river channel and across Lakeshore Drive from the Sicamous to the tennis courts. Along the way, I encountered wonderfully-concerned walkers and riders who gave me the social distance we all need during these times of COVID-19.
I felt safe, protected and cared for. Thank you, people of Penticton.
Treva Donald
Penticton
Thanks for helping seniors find masks
Dear Editor:
Thank you, readers.
To all the wonderful readers for the many responses to our search for “masks” (Herald, May 21). Several were received with no request for payment. Bless you all.
Donna and Norman Lynch
Penticton
Penticton has great musical talent
Dear Editor:
Kudos James Miller!
We just watched the online concert featuring our local talent. It was fantastic!
Thanks to you and the gifted artists for brightening our day!
Robin Robertson
Penticton
Where’s vaccine for White House?
Dear Editor:
Is there no possible vaccine for the U.S. White House patient?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
An unacceptable security risk
Dear Editor:
In mid-January the Chinese government began scouring the globe for PPE to protect their population from COVID-19. This was after suppressing the news of the breakout in Wuhan, and while still minimizing the threats of the virus in their dealings with the World Health Organization.
Chinese diplomats, commercial interests and expatriate communities around the world, including those in Canada, were mobilized to procure all available PPE for the motherland. They secured more than
2 billion protective masks and other essentials, including a reported 56 tons of PPE from Canada. Our government also furnished an additional 16 tons of PPE from our inadequate national stockpiles.
Chinese production of PPE was accelerated with export restrictions placed on Chinese based suppliers, including Canadian-owned Medicom. The Chinese were impressive in securing their health security while downplaying the extent of the problem. Should they be faulted for their shrewdness?
We’re still scrambling to locate additional sources for PPE, mostly from China. We’ve received quantities of their masks, including 9 million defective ones. But beggars can’t be choosers. It’s galling to be looking for salvation from the place where the problem started.
Justin Trudeau is timid about criticizing the performance of the Chinese on COVID-19 or anything else, including their moves on Hong Kong. No doubt he fears losing access to Chinese PPE supplies and obstruction of his Security Council bid.
Surprisingly, the Chinese have agreed to an inquiry into their dealings with the WHO. They’ve taken a black eye on COVID-19 and want to get their global economic strategy back on track. We should anticipate a whitewash and business as usual.
The Communist Chinese regime exerts considerable influence in Canada through their penetrations into government, business, academic institutions and Chinese expatriate communities. This is a concern for CSIS, if not for their political masters, academics and business leaders.
Espionage and intellectual property theft continues. Last fall, a Chinese mole was found at the head of the RCMP intelligence service. Can’t we ever say no to the Chinese?
Dealing with the Chinese regime is always on their terms, and they’ll bite back with boycotts of our agricultural products. At least they won’t obstruct our coal, oil and gas supplies. We’re doing that ourselves.
We face a decision point on the construction of our 5G information networks and Huawei wants the contract. Huawei answers to the Chinese regime on everything. That’s an unacceptable security risk.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Trump/Obama: no comparison
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump takes great delight in promoting himself as “all-knowing and well-educated.” He’s been taking pot shots at Barack Obama from all angles including: place of birth; citizenship, moral character and of course, education. For someone that proposes to be well-rounded and well- educated, he has sure made some asinine statements in reference to Obama.
One only has to compare educational notes between the two. Really, there is no comparison. Trump graduated from Wharton School of Business. It is well touted by many as it is part of the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree.
Obama, on the other hand, attended Occidental College, Columbia University (B.A. degree and Masters), Harvard University and Harvard Law School (Post Grad), where he achieved a JD or Juris Doctorate degree (the highest level of law study.)
Obama has never “blown his own horn” from an education standpoint, unlike Trump. He has never had to. Trump is always touting his intelligence and education. I am wondering if he does this because he knows he’s somewhat educationally inferior to many others, Obama included. As a consequence, in order to build himself up, he uses the tactic of bringing someone else down. Trump is a prime example of the Peter Principle in operation. He truly does succeed at his own level of incompetence as pointed out by Peters in his book.
There is one distinct difference between Donald Trump and Barack Obama as presidents. That difference is that Obama was presidential. He didn’t have to act presidential as Trump does.
Does Donald Trump know what’s in the U.S. Constitution? Evidently not. Either he doesn’t understand it or he sees that, in his mind, that it doesn’t apply to him. He has made claims of banning mail-in balloting (he was in favour of mail-in ballots in 2016) and stating that if state governors don’t fall into line, he will force them to.
If one were to read the Constitution, nowhere does it say that mail-in ballots are illegal, nor can anyone prevent them from being used. Also, nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it give presidents unlimited or dictatorial power over state governors, although there are certain areas where the president has oversight authority. Here again, Obama’s education and understanding trumped Trump.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Reader to reader: wants info on KVR
Dear Editor:
I’m a former locomotive engineer in the process of writing a book that includes a chapter on the Kettle Valley Railway. I’m looking for information regarding Penticton train crews who, after the closure of the Carmi subdivision, were “deadheaded” from Penticton to Midway to switch the Pope and Talbot sawmill.
As I understand it, the Nelson crews were not allowed to do the work, and the crews from Penticton had to travel by highway via Osoyoos and return in order to to do the switching.
I need someone “in the know” who can verify the procedure for me. If there are any retired CPR employees who read this, I would very much appreciate one of them contacting me at: rodmacintosh@shaw.ca, or phoning 250-767-6153. Maybe we could meet over a coffee (or something) and tell a few yarns.
Thanks in advance.
Roderick MacIntosh
Peachland
Let’s remain jewel of the Okanagan
Dear Editor:
Re: Opening drinking on the beaches (Herald, May 20).
Firstly, I would like to say I enjoy a cold beer or a glass or two of fine Okanagan wine. I’m very open to beer gardens, they have been very successful at many events and can be safely monitored. We do not need open drinking on our beaches. I appreciate it has been a struggle for many merchants, but opening the beach to alcohol is not the answer.
My wife and I have lived in Penticton for 11 years and walk or ride along the beach most days.
There have been a few occasions when people have been drinking and times where it has been quite loud and somewhat out of control, there have been some people injured badly due to fights. We do not have lifeguards or enough police to enforce proper behaviour. Penticton has suffered enough from petty crime and we do not have the funding to control poor behaviour.
The beaches are family-orientated and that is what is wonderful about our town. We are the jewel of the Okanagan.
This morning when we did our walk, there were beer cans and an empty whisky bottles on the beach and we haven’t even changed the bylaw yet.
Before the City OKs this change, some serious thought has to be given to whether this will be a decision we will all regret. We know 80% of the people would act responsibly, but it is the 15-20% I worry about. What will happen when a little one steps on broken glass and we are faced with liability suits plus all the other costs that may arise? Just saying.
I want merchants to recover and have lots of success and I am looking forward to all of our events returning, but we have already had bad press regarding crime in Penticton as compared to other municipalities.
Coun. Campbell Watt and the rest of city council, please do not jump too quickly in making this decision as it could very well backfire on all of us.
Mitch and Diane Netterfield
Penticton
Booze, dogs don’t belong on beaches
Dear Editor:
The proposal to allow alcohol in parks and on the beach is not one that I can support. I walk along the beach and go to and from the grocery stores, everywhere I go I see doggy-doo and cigarette butts, so I doubt we would be responsible enough to clean up after a drink or two.
I also see dogs on the beach. I would imagine that with alcohol on the beach and in the park there would be no way to control broken glass being hidden in the sand waiting for the everyone’s bare feet.
Jennifer McLeod
Penticton
Snapshot of society in weekend paper
Dear Editor:
Thank you to Doreen Zyderfeld-Hagel (Okanagan Weekend, May 23) for a truly great and funny COVID lockdown story about the haircut.
It is refreshing to hear from folks who look for the best in a difficult situation. Contrast that to the other stories in the same edition: Andrew Scheer’s whining about Parliament, protesters threatening a public official’s life, Trump’s declaring of worship as essential services for entirely political purposes, and folks expressing distress that campgrounds will be restricted for proactive reasons during a public health emergency.
Columnist Jim Taylor is likely correct: COVID has accelerated social change, and many of those carried along with it do so kicking and screaming. This past weekend’s newspaper tells us much about where we are as a society. Not all of it is pretty.
Perhaps the Herald might consider eliciting more humorous anecdotes from the lockdown period. I suspect there are lots of great stories.
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
Misses old way news was reported
Dear Editor:
I miss the news!
The days of Stanley Burke, Knowlton Nash and even Peter Mansbridge are gone. Those were the days when the viewer was provided with real news, freshly reported and without much editorial overprint. These days, real news is being replaced by opinion, advocacy and repetition.
We are inundated with “what you need to know about...” and interviewees stating “Look, ...” Both, usually preceding a rehash, an opinion or advocacy, presented as news. Our media has found “experts” a plenty and they will surely set us straight.
Where have all the reporters gone? You can scan broadcast, print and internet news sites and view the exact wording from multiple sources. Is there some central, unseen source of most our news? Are we living in a world that was described in 1930’s science fiction?
There is a certain orthodoxy presented in broadcast media today. Certain beliefs, positions and activities are deemed to be good and covered in depth. Others are not. What happened to balance in the news? Panel “discussions” are populated with folks with the same opinions. Debate has largely disappeared. Aren’t there two sides to most issues? There are a lot of things happening in our world now. Some are good, some are bad, some encourage optimism, some don’t. Those things that encourage optimism are under-reported.
Why is that? We, the consumers of news, deserve better. For those of you out there in the news business, please try a little harder, for your sake and ours.
Ron Ramsay
Penticton
Looks forward to returning to church
Dear Editor:
I always enjoy Jim Taylor’s column because there’s always something in it to ponder and he tells good stories such as the one on May 23 about the founder of Army and Navy stores.
I disagree with his statement that regular attendees at churches and mosques and synagogues have discovered that “there are higher priorities than gathering for worship.”
Since our church has been closed, I’ve discovered that there are online services, meditation groups, prayer groups and they help with my sense of isolation from my church community. I think that, just as with businesses which may close forever, such as his examples of HBC and Reitman’s, people who were going to church out of habit or because they thought they had to, might stop going but that trend was already there and they would have found church unnecessary with or without COVID-19.
I can’t wait to get back to my normal practice of attending my favourite Mass at St. Charles Garnier Parish, although I may not go right away because of health risks. I’m one of the over 60s. Online worship isn’t the same, by any means, but it is something and I thank God for that every day.
Karen Krout
Kelowna
Please don’t sweat the small stuff
Dear Editor:
“There’s still no excuse for typos” submitted by Patrick Longworth (Herald, May 22.)
I don’t mean to rag on you Patrick but you need to chill out! I have yet to meet a perfect person and I believe everybody is prone to making mistakes daily, be it a typo or whatever.
I make plenty of typo mistakes, mainly with punctuation. I would bet most readers could care less as they likely get the message. If the entire population of the writing world only had typo errors to complain about, my what a perfect world of Trumps, people would have little to bitch about.
There Patrick, I am sure you will find fault with my grammar — do I care, just ask me?
Please don’t sweat the small stuff as all people are not a walking dictionary, encyclopedia or a whiz at spelling.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Summerland solar a vanity project
Dear Editor:
In reviewing materials concerning the Summerland solar and storage project, I note the mayor writes: “The Solar and Storage project also shows action on climate change,” and yet the sustainability coordinator writes: “The Solar and Storage Project is a utility infrastructure project, rather that a GHG emissions reduction project.”
Who is right? As far as I can see, the sustainability coordinator is the more credible one here, as solar does nothing to reduce GHG emissions when replacing hydro power. It may just increase them — the project is slated to be only temporary and then all the panels and associated infrastructure removed. May I assume that the storage battery system will remain indefinitely, given that it provides the opportunity to “peak-shave” during the coldest winter nights?
This is just one of the many issues surrounding this vanity project. There should be a full public examination and discussion of all aspects of this project — in particular, why it is being put on prime developable land and why did council defeat Coun. Richard Barkwill’s motion to have the value of the land appraised for consideration in the economics of the project.
At present, Council is also not considering the costs of decommissioning the site, once again a question posed by Barkwill. Is this short-sighted thinking typical of all council decisions? Why does Council refuse to consider the full cost of the project, now estimated to approach $1 million from Summerland’s budget, over and above the $6 million in tax dollars available “for free” from a federal government agency?
John Bennest
Summerland