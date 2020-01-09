Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said that he is “absolutely convinced” the United States orchestrated the military coup that removed him from power last November.
I believe him.
Not because I have any inside knowledge of Bolivian politics. Nor because I have back room connections in Washington DC.
I believe Morales because I have seen too many examples of the U.S. attempting to impose what it calls “regime change” in other countries. Bolivia fits the pattern too well.
The prime example is probably Iraq.
The U.S. made no secret that its goal in invading Iraq in 2003 was to topple Saddam Hussein. To justify that invasion, it invented stockpiles of chemical, biological, and nuclear “weapons of mass destruction” — using technology supplied by the U.S. during Iraq’s war with Iran — that supposedly threatened the whole civilized world.
A matching falsehood was the claim that Hussein had links to Osama bin Laden’s Al Queda terrorist network, which — at least according to official reports —engineered the World Trade Centre bombings on September 11, 2001.
And the result? Political chaos throughout the Middle East that enabled ISIS to emerge and commit atrocities on live video.
More recently, Libya. Read the CIA’s own fact book — under Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year rule, Libya had improved gender equality, education, life expectancy, literacy, and health services. It had reduced poverty. It was debt-free. All had access to safe drinking water.
But, Gaddafi had nationalized Big Oil.
So he had to go. The so-called “Arab Spring” protests of 2011, in Tunisia and Egypt, offered an excuse. NATO, dominated by U.S. air power, enforced a no-fly zone to neutralize Gaddafi’s military power.
Gaddafi fell, murdered by rebels.
And Libya sank back into medieval conditions.
The U.S. tried the same tactic in Syria, backing rebel forces. But when Bashar al-Assad proved less easy to depose, U.S. forces pulled back. They now protect only oil fields.
The CIA collaborated with Chile’s military to overthrow Salvador Allende in 1973. Although legitimately elected to the presidency after 40 years in politics, Allende sealed his fate by nationalizing U.S.-owned copper mines.
Allende’s successor, General Augusto Pinochet, imposed 17 years of torture, execution, imprisonment and political repression. But, U.S. corporations fared well.
Similarly, the military junta in Brazil that orchestrated 21 years of torture and repression, 1964-1985, depended on U.S. backing. The U.S. even sent an aircraft carrier, the USS Forrestal, to Rio de Janeiro in advance, to ensure the coup succeeded.
The CIA and Britain’s MI6 conspired to oust Iran’s democratically elected government in 1953. Same old story — the government had nationalized British oil firms. The coup brought back foreign ownership, and made the Shah an absolute monarch. The Shah brought in many social and economic reforms, but proved corrupt and ruthless. In the end, ravaged by cancer, he believed that the two nations that brought him to power were now attempting to get rid of him.
Ayatollah Khomeini took over.
Do you see a pattern developing here? Any government — whether Marxist, capitalist, or monarchical — that challenges U.S. dominance is ripe for regime change.
You cannot argue that the U.S. does not interfere in the politics of other nations. The world’s longest-standing trade embargo against Cuba — now 58 years old — was openly aimed at damaging the Castro regime.
And almost without exception, those attempts at regime change have proved disastrous.
Please don’t misunderstand me here. I’m not blaming ordinary Americans. Nor any political party in America. These attempts at regime change have happened over many decades, no matter which party happened to control Congress at the time.
It’s not about America, but about what critics have called “Amerika” — the un-mentioned empire that believes it has a right to meddle in the affairs of other nations. The juggernaut of interference rolls on, regardless of the official policies of current administrations.
It’s easy to tell when U.S. interests have been involved in overthrowing a national government. Washington immediately endorses the new authority, before it can even indicate its priorities. Look at the military takeover in Honduras, in 2009. The attempt to replace Nicolas Maduro with Juan Guaido in Venezuela earlier in 2019.
And now, Bolivia.
You don’t have to connect every dot in a child’s puzzle before you can recognize that the picture shows a Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Or an American eagle. Whatever.
The regime-change dots tell me that it doesn’t pay to be a thorn in the Imperial buzzard’s foot.
