Each year at this time I provide the resident of the North Pole with a guide to those who deserving candy canes and those unfortunates who merit only lumps of coal.
The candy canes go to:
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the American House of Representatives, has shown herself able to beat President Donald Trump time and again. This 78-year-old grandmother is one smart politico and the way she has run the House means she deserves a very large candy cane.
Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine who Trump recalled since she did not support his attempt to get dirt on one of his potential opponents for the presidency in 2020. A dedicated and effective diplomat – who Trump, of course, denigrated.
Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert in the National Security Council in Washington, testified before the hearings investigating the Ukraine affair. Her clear and precise responses left the Republicans with large amounts of egg on their faces
Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand deserves candy canes and citations for leadership in a crisis. Her effective and compassionate response to terrorist violence in Christchurch and her subsequent legislation bolstering gun control are models that others should follow.
Sanna Marin, Finland’s new PM and the youngest head of government in the world deserves encouragement. She is left-of-centre and promises to bring about a change in the way things are done in her country. She makes climate change, equality and social programs her priorities.
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swede, has been a moving force in promoting action to limit climate change. Imagine what she can do over the next two decades. There is a world mover.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland tops the Canadian list. For almost three years she negotiated with the bullying, threatening Trump administration as Mexico, Canada and the U.S. revised NAFTA. The successful conclusion of that work is a tribute to her intellect, perseverance, and patience.
Finally, the winner of the US Tennis Open, Bianca Andreescu, is the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam tournament and she did at 19 years of age! Hopefully she will be a star athlete for at least the next decade and beyond.
Now this year, the competition for the lumps of coal was most intense. I decided that the Republican members of the U.S. Congress deserve their own entire coal mine. There will be some going cheap, Santa.
For individuals, first in line is the President of China, Xi Jinping, who had himself declared president for life and has put in place a government that ignores normal diplomatic behaviour and uses tactics such as imprisoning subjects of nations that he does not like, abuses human rights with impunity and generally acts as a bully.
Next is Donald J. Trump who lies incessantly, denigrates anybody who disagrees with him and uses his position as a public servant to increase his personal wealth.
Two members of Trump’s cabinet, Attorney General Bill Barr, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also deserve coal in their stockings. Barr believes his job is to be the President’s lawyer, something no AG has ever done. And Pompeo, purportedly first in his class at West Point, provides evidence almost daily that it must not have been a good year.
Jason Kenney, premier of Alberta, could use a lump or two. He is the artful proponent of Alberta’s supposed unfair treatment within confederation. But, he finds it difficult to actually tell Albertans the truth regarding the future of their oil industry and the need to revise their tax system. His legacy will be that of a leader who sows division rather than build a strong nation.
With all of these unsavoury politicians, the supply of coal will soon be exhausted. But, spare some lumps for Boris Johnson, sometime pundit and now prime minister of the UK, whose efforts seem likely to turn Great Britain into Little England (minus Scotland and maybe Northern Ireland). 2020 will most likely not bring prosperity and happiness to the realm.
Next week: New Year’s resolutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.