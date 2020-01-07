City de-icing crews need better forecast
Dear editor:
I am wondering why the city sprays our streets with the de-icing fluids when there is no snow in forecast.
This is a total waste of tax dollars. Who pays for this? Does ICBC pay anything towards this? If so, it is a waste of money from our bankrupt insurance company.
Don Agnew
Penticton
Locals too lazy to work in the fields?
Dear editor:
Just another disgusting program in the land of the so-called free.
It’s sure nice to know there is so much work that we need to import 3,750 temporary foreign seasonal workers in the Okanagan alone.
B.C. should be embarrassed by this arrangement that depends on seasonal foreign workers to toil in the fields and orchards to ensure the bellies of the local lazy get their fill.
A simple solution may be if elected MLAs spent more time sitting in one room for more than a few days out of a year and agree to govern together for the people who elected them.
Personally, I am tired of all free-loaders that milk the system out of the hard-earned dimes many of us have worked a lifetime for.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Swearing still OK in right situation
Dear editor:
I have an elderly friend in England whom I correspond with. He has an aversion to profanity at any time, he says there is never a place for it, and when emailing him I try a little to curb it completely. But I think he is wrong.
I too am now elderly (78), I too have been around the block, I too have met my share of anal orifices posing as people.
I swear in front of my wife but I would not swear in front of your wife, I don’t swear in front of any kids or cats, but I cuss in front of men and teenagers and dogs.
I don’t swear in my dreams.
And if a woman is rude to me she gets no entitled female respect.
I have little respect for authority that would lean even ever so slightly towards removing any of my rights.
I no longer fear the police. They have collectively lost my respect by losing their goodwill and transparency.
I am recovering from the worst week of my life fear-wise. I developed a severe lung infection that had me wanting to either die or go back to the womb, either one would have been OK.
So going back to the old codger in England and his aversion to profanity, sorry, mated, you are a relic, and, yes, in today’s world there is a place for profanity. Even if it only provides temporary relief of stress. Darn!
Don Smithyman
Oliver
It’s always about the oil, stupid
Dear editor:
After three decades of news consumption, I still have yet to come across a mainstream news outlet that notes how one of the main reasons the Iranian Revolution occurred was due to foreign oil companies, notably those of the U.S. (but not outright excluding Canada or major European nations), exploiting their resources?
I understand that it was a profit-losing lesson learned by the oilmen CEOs that they would never allow to happen to them again, by way of accessing always-willing domestic political thus military muscle.
If the relevant oil companies were/are against Iran, then likely so are their elected governments and usually by extension (via mainstream news-media) so are the citizens.
Frank Sterle Jr.,
White Rock
Holy! Pope turning heads these days
Dear editor:
The Holy Father extends a Holy Slap and Holy Smoke – look at the Holy Fallout!
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Private health care not the way to go
Dear editor:
Contrary to what was suggested, it is very unlikely a parallel private health system would complement the public system at no cost to government.
No one knows with certainty how our health system might be redesigned if Brian Day wins his court challenge. However, hybrid health systems in Europe and elsewhere suggest a rigid separation of public and private is not a given and, perhaps, not common.
In France and Germany, public and private patients can both be present in public hospitals and thus consume or compete for public resources.
Also, Germany recently found it necessary to increase public funding by as much as $1.1 billion Cdn to address a concern physicians give preferential access to private-pay patients when scheduling appointments.
In Australia, the very large network of private surgical hospitals is subsidized by government to the tune of $8.1 billion Cdn.
In New Zealand, and probably elsewhere, the public system provides a safety net for private hospitals as private-hospital patients with post-surgical complications are transferred to public hospitals.
Day might succeed in asserting our rights, but experience elsewhere suggests the benefit will accrue to a minority with additional costs likely accruing to all.
James Murtagh
Oak Bay
Social housing hits property values?
Dear editor:
A literature review by the Centre for Applied Research in Mental Health and Addiction at Simon Fraser University indicates that property values have not declined with supportive housing.
The report looked at 18 different studies and found there was no significant effect on either the sales price of homes in the neighbourhood or on the number of sales.
A 1996 study by the Housing Ministry in B.C. looked at the impacts of seven social housing projects on neighbouring property values. The study demonstrated that social housing projects have not had a negative impact on the sale prices of nearby homes based on a comparison with a control area.
I live on Agassiz Road. At meetings before construction of the new wet facility nearby, the above information was provided.
Most people in the neighbourhood did not believe this. I have just received my property assessment. Last year it was assessed at $502,000 this year it is $438,000. A loss of $64,000.
The average drop for Kelowna is 1-2%. Mine: 14%.
Obviously we were lied to. It makes sense that when you move people with addictions, mental illness and other issues into a residential area, problems will likely ensue. No on-site services are to be provided. The residents can use alcohol and drugs as they wish. This area consists mainly of seniors, a poor fit.
A new children’s playground is almost complete just few feet away. A convenient place for the new residents to congregate, the wood chipping surface a great place to throw needles.
The building is not yet complete, no new residents yet, but property values have dropped dramatically.
Our neighbourhood is expected to welcome this change. If it was residences for single parents, low-income seniors or handicapped, we would welcome them as neighbours.
We have been bamboozled.
Joanna Blacklock
Kelowna
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.