Laurel Burnham a community star
Dear Editor:
Our friend, Laurel Burnham, died last summer. Our community was so fortunate to have such an active, vibrant friend living and working for positive change in all our lives.
Laurel supported and celebrated women, families, peace and community and so much more. She gave her life to her family and to making our community stronger, more fair, more friendly, more aware and involved. We miss her so much, as do all the people who respected and loved her.
We will remember her wonderful smile, her really funny jokes, her hard work and straight talk and her dedication to making our lives more meaningful and true.
Thank you very much, dear Laurel. peace and love.
C. McDougall
Summerland
B.C. Ferries should bring back discount
Dear Editor:
Now that Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix has unlocked another chapter in the COVID-19 saga, they are urging us to travel within B.C.
My wife and I live in Nanaimo and own a travel trailer which has enabled us to explore all over Vancouver Island.
We would happily explore the whole province, but without the B.C. Ferries half-price discount on over-length vehicles we can’t afford any trips off the Island.
Reinstating the discount would encourage Island residents to visit the rest of the province and vice versa.
William Milne
Nanaimo
Thanks IODE ladies for 93 amazing years
Dear Editor:
What sad news to learn that Penticton IODE Chapter is closing after 93 years (Herald, July 1). They have been such a community supporter in so many ways and we at Okanagan College Foundation are honoured to be one of the many organizations they have funded.
Dozens of our students at the Penticton campus have received awards from IODE over many years and have benefited from their generosity as they have gone on to pursue their academic goals. Thank you for your outstanding support and belief in education.
A very special thank you to Rhelda Pawulski, our liaision with IODE for many years. Rhelda has always been a special part of the Foundation family and we know how much it meant to our students to meet her and learn about all the great things that IODE does in our community.
It was wonderful to see the photos of Rhelda and the students up on the bulletin board in the IODE shop.
A great reminder to all their customers to show what their purchases were doing to support the community. Thank you to your members and volunteers for all you do and have done.You will be missed.
Anne Kirkpatrick
Okanagan College Foundation
Penticton Campus
Eat your heart out Lois Maxwell
Dear Editor:
A star by the name of Penny Brown-Alvord has been recognized for her excellent service on the letters-to-the-editor page of the Penticton Herald (June 30) by Cliff and Verna Brownlee.
I’m quite sure “Moneypenny” shines bright among other stars that twinkle in the Penticton Herald office.
I, like many other people, have been successful with the free classified ad section and yes, Penny Brown Alford has been the friendly light to help create an attractive classified ad.
The original James Bond would be very happy with this second Moneypenny as his secretary.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Isherwood and the headline writer are referencing Canadian actress Lois Maxwell, who played Miss Moneypenny in the first 14 movies in the James Bond series