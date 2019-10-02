OPINION
After thorough consultation with political pundits, hacks, casual observers and everyone in between, we’re declaring Liberal candidate Connie Denesiuk the winner of Tuesday night’s forum. Not by much, though.
Denesiuk didn’t blow anyone away, but was the steadiest, best spoken and best prepared of the five candidates who were on stage for the two-hour debate hosted by The Herald with support from the Penticton Lakeside Resort, South Okanagan Real Estate Board and Castanet.
She was at her best on the final question of the night regarding personal actions she had undertaken to reconcile with Indigenous people, explaining Indigenous graduation rates had doubled during her time on the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District.
“When I was chair of Okanagan College board of governors, again, Indigenization was something that was very important to me, and what I did, because our first strategic goal was Indigenization, I ensured that the next chair and the vice-chair were actually Indigenous so they could lead the initiative that was so important to me,” said Denesiuk.
She also skillfully swatted aside criticism levelled at Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, most of it from Conservative candidate Helena Konanz.
Konanz, whose best qualities include her plain-spokenness, appeared nervous and struggled for words at times, most notably during a failed attack on NDP incumbent Richard Cannings.
“A vote for this candidate is a vote basically for Justin Trudeau, because we don’t…. I mean, Justin Trudeau is going to get back in if we vote for Dick Cannings,” said Konanz.
She was at her strongest, though, when questioned about Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s views on abortion and safe-sex marriage.
“I have family members that are in same-sex marriages. I believe in the right to choose, and I will fight for that for my daughter, to always have the right to choose. And I would never follow a leader that would not allow that to happen,” said Konanz.
Cannings, who was stiff earlier on his political career, is much more at ease now – and feisty. In one memorable exchange when Konanz suggested that Cannings as a third-party MP would impair the ability’s riding to attract federal spending, Cannings turned that notion on its head.
“If that’s how you measure effectiveness, and if she’s claiming that a Conservative party wouldn’t spend any money in an NDP riding or a Liberal party wouldn’t spend any money in an NDP riding, I think we need a new way of doing politics in this country,” said Cannings.
He was nowhere near as forceful, however, when pressed to provide an example of what he brought to Penticton during his term and chose to explain how he regularly lobbies government ministers on behalf of local groups – none of which he could name.
“I’m just struggling to figure…. I sign so many of these letters of support and hand in so many letters, I’m trying to think of one in Penticton.… I don’t know if there’s somebody in the crowd who can help me…. I could talk about my private member’s bill, which would help, was inspired by Structurlam, a local company, that legislation was specifically designed to help manufactured wood. Anyways. That is one example where they were very happy to get my support,” said Cannings.
Green candidate Tara Howse was also steady, but her proposals lacked substance. Asked about a section of the Green platform that alludes to recouping $31 billion from tax havens, she couldn’t explain how it would work, only suggesting previous governments have been unwilling to do it.
“They haven’t done it because the corporations are saying don’t do it and they are lobbying government to prevent it from happening. I think that’s all I have to say about that,” said Howse.
Finally, People’s Party candidate Sean Taylor had the audience in stitches. Here are some of his better lines.
On Trudeau: “If clues were shoes, on his best day, Trudeau’s usually in his bare feet.”
On Scheer: “Andrew Scheer? I wouldn’t choose him to lead me in song, let alone our nation.”
Asked to draw attention to a hole in one of his opponent’s platforms: “This is a target-rich environment.”
The former soldier turned emergency room nurse on his run for office: “This is a little out of my wheelhouse. I spent half my career learning how to make holes in people, half my career learning how to plug holes in people.”
Finally, on what the People’s Party would do for seniors: “Yeah, we’re not going to do anything for seniors. I know that might sound funny given the hair that I’m, looking at right now in this room. Our plan’s good for all Canadians.”
Joe Fries is the city editor of the Penticton Herald
