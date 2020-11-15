I probably won’t be invited to any barbecues next summer in Trout Creek for saying this, but I support the Summerland Motel’s proposal.
Council approved a rezoning ammendment which will allow 27 motel rooms to be renovated as long-term rental units. The remaining units will stay as motel rooms.
Neighbours are concerned about a possible upswing in crime. At a public hearing on Monday, some residents said the motel is responsible for most of the incidents which occur in sleepy Trout Creek, where the property is located.
At $950 per month for a suite and $1,250 for a one-bedroom unit, this will attract working people who are single. The Okanagan is outpricing itself, not just in Summerland, but all across the valley. There are very few places available for the working poor to live. Many single people who are working at $17-per-hour jobs are living with their parents due to a lack of suitable accommodation.
People employed at $17 an hour are equally important to those in higher wage brackets.
In Penticton, they are building shelters for the homeless, but not a lot for the working poor.
To rent a unit at the Summerland Motel, a lease must be signed and background checks provided. Residents will be given a key to a controlled entrance.
With motels, the desk clerk is forced to make a split-second decision upon a guest’s arrival. I’ve never been asked at a motel to provide a reference check.
Owner John Lathey’s plea to council about the decline of the tourism industry was irrelevant. A better approach would be to mention valley contractors who will be hired for renovations. Nothing gets a council and the general public onside more than the possibility of spinoff dollars.
As a footnote, Trout Creekers need to become directly involved in the process. At present, Erin Trainer is the only Trout Creek resident on Summerland council.
In 2018, nobody from Trout Creek ran for the school board even though two years earlier, both Summerland trustees voted to close their community school.
It’s disappointing that not one person from Trout Creek offered themselves to run for the paid position of trustee.
Once someone steps up, candidates need money and volunteers. On the two Saturdays before the election, blanket all of Summerland with volunteers, door knock, leave leaflets and work the phones.
That’s how it’s done.
I’m going to repeat something originally stated by the great prophets on Facebook — buy local this holiday.
Instead of ordering a gift from Amazon, give gift cards from the struggling local businesses, pubs and restaurants in your area to everyone on your list.
(Shameless self-promotion: For news hounds on your lists who don’t already don’t subscribe, a six-month newspaper susbcription is always a nice gift.)
This will be a huge boost for local business. The gift recipient will appreciate that you bought local.
Amazon doesn’t need our support. Our local businesses do.
With this being Remembrance Week, thank you to all our veterans and those presently serving in our military. Thank you Legion members for your incredible work with the poppy funds.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca