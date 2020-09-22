NDP is no longer democratic
Dear Editor:
“Democracy” is no longer a part of the New Democratic Party.
According to its website, the NDP emphasizes “egalitarianism, social equality, protecting the environment, and strengthening the social safety net through liberalism. They support voting rights and minority rights, including LGBT rights, multiculturalism, and religious secularism.”
However, in three B.C. constituencies, the basic element of democracy, voting rights, has gone by the wayside.
In Merritt, the election committee resigned in protest as NDP leaders decided who should be the candidate in that district. “They have interfered in, obstructed, bullied and dictated how things are to be run without any input from our elected Executive.” (Herald, Sept. 19).
In our northern Stikine constituency, the B.C. NDP’s Equity Mandate states that “when a male MLA does not seek re-election, the party requires the next nominee be a member of an equity-seeking group, such as an Indigenous person or a woman.” As a result, an indigenous person will get the nod, despite one of B.C.’s most prominent retired Federal MPs, Nathan Cullen, also seeking the candidacy for that area.
And then of course, we have the situation in the Penticton/Summerland constituency, where Summerland’s mayor, Toni Boot, got the nod from NDP headquarters without a run-off between her and another Summerlander seeking the nomination, Doug Holmes.
It seems the NDP is no longer democratic, rather it has become an “oligarchy,” with government by the few.
Frank Martens
Summerland
No precedence for the 45th president
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump, in a recent speech about COVID, referred to “herd mentality.” That mistake was very ironic, considering that was what elected him in the first place.
That’s why there’s simply no precedence for this president.
Joy Lang
Penticton
What have politicians accomplished?
Dear Editor:
Premier John Horgan — a.k.a. Mr. Personality — has called an election.
Who has a crystal ball that assumes nobody wants an election?
Premier Horgan has put himself between a rock and a hard place, so goes the game of politics. Win some, lose some.
I believe the Penticton Herald should at least try to acquire a list of all things actually accomplished by incompetents that insist on banging their own drum come election time.
A list of one-to-10 over a four or nearly eight-year period at the trough may prove very difficult for most members of the political herd to provide?
I suggest many of them across Canada need a “Boot.”
Ask the question, what has changed for the good of Canadians and their country Canada?
Ho hum, the tune is dumb.
Political words don’t mean a thing and are defined in short form as total BS.
Let’s hear the complete list of completed goodies instead of reading or hearing how the smelly wheels are stuck on their honey wagon.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Why our youth doesn’t want to vote
Dear Editor:
We constantly hear that youth do not vote in elections, and the solution is that they should become more involved in what is going on with our honourable politicians.
This is what they’d learn if they had listened to what was happening last week:
The U.S.A. is in the middle of an election and unfortunately one of their supreme court judges has died.
This also happened in February 2016 and Mitch McConnell, head Republican of the Senate, told President Obama that the appointment of the replacement should be left to the next president, which would be eight months later. Now McConnell has no problem having President Trump nominate a replacement with only eight weeks until an election.
Honourable?
Erin O’Toole, head of the Conservative party, has been demanding that Parliament reconvene with all its MPs in attendance. Then he tests positive with covid-19 and now has no problem with virtual meetings. He had to wait three hours for his test and complained that Trudeau was not doing enough to enable faster testing. I guess he forgot that health care is a provincial responsibility, but the Ontario government is Conservative.
Honourable?
Four premiers fly to Ottawa and hold a press conference in a hotel. They want the federal government to increase health-care transfers by $28 billion. Must be the logic of “good if federal deficit increases, bad if provinces have to raise taxes to pay for increased health care.”
Honourable?
Maybe it would be better if the youth did not become involved with the news and we just told them that they should do the honourable thing and vote for a candidate they like.
David Perron
West Kelowna
We really can learn from history
Dear Editor:
Some comments are about blaming and finger pointing. Not helpful. Others point out the problems. Educational, but again, not helpful. A few put forward ideas as solutions. Some practical, and others not.
I recalled that years ago people with challenges were sent to facilities where their situation was assessed and dealt with.
People started to complain that patients who were kept there were having their human rights abused. The pressure resulted in the facilities being closed and the people released with the promise that they would be looked after.
But they weren’t. Years have passed by, and look at the mess that we are now in. Our governments must find a solution.
History points to a reasonable and practical solution.
Brian Hudson
Metchosin
Cancel Site C dam, cost is too high
Dear Editor:
With the NDP calling a ‘snap election’ a key issue needs to be brought forward again.
Site C dam needs to be cancelled. It was mentioned a few years ago that $2 billion was already invested, thus too advanced to cancel. Now reputable reports are forecasting $10 billion to $15 billion as potential final costs.
This tremendous waste, not to mention the ecological destruction, must become a major election issue.
The time has come to face the facts and not hide behind the urgency of the COVID crisis. B.C. is already in deep debt. How much deeper can B.C. go ?
John Vanden Heuvel
Victoria
Feeling uncertain about how to vote
Dear Editor:
Not being a usual NDP voter — my Dad would roll over in his grave — I was thinking this time I might tempt the gods and support Horgan.
But now I am unsure. Is this an opportunist thing? Oh, for sure. And why, when they have a chance to have outright power, are so many bailing ship, including many ministers. Is the premier that hard to swallow?
I mean, give credit to Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix, but I don’t think the NDP government, per se, should run on those credits. So, I’m unsure of where my vote is going. I guess we have to listen to the campaign promises and go from there.
Paul Ellegood
Courtenay
Anchors can learn from Churchill
Dear Editor:
I read with interest Paul Crossley’s letter to the editor regarding repeated usage of the cliché “You know.” (Herald, Sept. 18).
This phrase is often used because the speaker lacks the vocabulary to express their thoughts. In the case of well-educated people who do have the vocabulary, it usually means that they haven’t thought through what they want to say before they start to speak.
I am reminded of Winston Churchill’s speeches. His speaking style is often referred to as great oratory, but the reality was much starker. People who worked closely with him or were invited to his home, report that he always spoke the same way, even in private.
When he was a teenager, Churchill had a bad stammer. His wealthy family sent him to a doctor who was renowned as the best speech therapist in the UK at the time. He taught Churchill a style of speaking designed to conceal his stammer. He was instructed to try to restrict himself to words of one or two syllables.
He should use three-syllable words sparingly and do his best to avoid four-syllable words. He should never try to use words of more than four syllables. He was taught to plan what he intended to say before speaking and to restrict himself to six words or less at a time.
He was to speak the first batch of words slowly and carefully one syllable at a time. Then he was to pause, collect his thoughts for the next batch of words and continue in the same manner.
Thus in his famous Battle of Britain speech, his first phrase was “Never before” which he uttered as “Nev – er – bee – fore.” He then paused for his next phrase “in the field of human conflict” which he spoke as “in – the – field – of – hu – man – con – flict”. It served him well.
Few members of the public were aware that he had a speech impediment.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Who deserves all the praise? Not Horgan
Dear Editor:
Premier John Horgan believes this is an opportunity to call an election, glowing in the high approval rating, related to a recent across-Canada survey on premiers.
Was that high approval rating by Canadians actually for B.C.’s premier? Or B.C.’s two highly regarded, well-known, seen and often-heard Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry?
Linda Gionet
Victoria
People who used emergency
Dear Editor:
In 1991, as a graduate student of nursing, I assisted in a research study called: “Emergency shelter uses in Vancouver: Characteristics and health status.”
Conclusion: Most participants experienced incapacitating mental illness, uncontrollable drug addiction, degrading homelessness but not too much sloth and criminality that the participants admitted to. “Plus ca change, plus c”est la meme chose.”
Ellen Roberts (Retired R.N.)
Oak Bay
Remembering artists of the British Invasion
Dear Editor:
I am 78 and my first wife is 76 and a blonde. (er hem,) Yesterday, she said to me “I am ‘Ball eyed sick of hearing about COVID-19, is there nothing else to talk about?”
So, I will challenge any of you real died-in- the-wool Canadians, I will put you to the test, and you can even bring along any of your cohorts, and I still will bury you, I will baffle you with science, it is a non-starter, you don’t have a prayer, me being an original ex-Limey. I will have you agog with my senile memory, you can even include the old ‘Goat’ from ‘Olalla, or the Queen of comment from Penticton, (Miss Elvena) you can throw in Barillaro and even the Woodstock reject, James Miller.
Joe Fries is too young to be officially included he’s only a lad, and the other movers and shakers in Penticton won’t stand a chance either, they were too long under the U.S. umbrella, plus you had the Canadian government insisting on the radio station’s using the Canadian content rules.
Nah sorry , it’s a non-starter, you all missed out on the British Invasion from across the pond.
Sure, you had Elvis Presley and Anne Murray plus Paul Anka and a good dose of Leonard Cohen... but hey Canadians... we had early Sixties UK — Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck, Cilla Black, The Beatles, Herman’s Hermits, Jerry and the Pacemakers, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Billy J Kramer, Donovan, Elton John, Frank Ifield, The Animals, The Dave Clark Five, Petula Clark, Adam Faith, Freddie and the Dreamers, The Kinks, LuLu, Sandy Shaw, The Rolling Stones, Dusty Springfield, Shirley Bassey, Matt Monro. There are quite a few more but you get the drift.... give it up Canada you were on the “lug” as they used to say across the pond.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
