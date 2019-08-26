Here’s a stat that, for me, is hard to believe. For the first time in history, there are more Canadians who subscribe to steraming sevices such as Netflix and Crave than cable subscribers. The biggest demographic of cable loyalists remain seniors (no surprise) and die-hard sports fans.
- - -
One of the many phenomenal educators I had in high school was in Grade 12 history teacher. He was totally unorthodox and today, the school board would have fired him.
You learned a lot in his classroom — unfortunately, the curriculum wasn’t part of what he actually taught.
(Gosh, I miss the 80s.)
One day, out of the middle of this air, he quipped, “I hope Charlie Manson gets paroled.”
There was a gasp in the room.
“Because Col. Tate will put together an army, hunt and find Charlie... and shoot Charlie in the head ... no matter what the consequence.”
Those words have stuck with me for a long time. I never wanted to be late for this class.
- - -
I wonder if U.S. President Donald Trump’s obsession with Greenland has boosted their tourism industry at all on the world’s largest island.
- - -
Trivia question. Which three songs that reached No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart (U.S.) mention New York Yankees great Joe DiMaggio at least once in the lyrics? One of them is obvious. Read on for the answer.
- - -
Good luck and best wishes to print journalist Dan Walton, who is leaving the Okanagan for Vancouver in order to be closer to his girlfriend. Dan worked for various publications in the area including the Peachland View, Oliver Chronicle, Penticton Western Advertiser and, briefly, the Penticton Herald (filling in on a maternity leave.) Dan did a great job. His photography was stellar and he always had a fresh and unique perspective on issues.
- - -
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for the South Okanagan West Kootenay candidate’s forum, hosted by The Herald. The doors open at 6 p.m. Yours truly will be the moderator. More details to follow after Labour Day.
- - -
Is it possible for the Jeffrey Epstein saga to get any weirder?
- - -
The Central Okanagan School Board is concerned that a marijuana shop will be located within 200 metres of a school. Well, that’s 195 metres further away than where dope was available when I went to high school — behind the school.
- - -
Trivia answer: “Mrs. Robinson,” (Simon & Garfunkel); “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” (Billy Joel); “Vogue,” (Madonna).
- - -
Why does everybody seem surprised that the NFL game in Winnipeg tanked? The field was Mickey Moused, it was preseason and most of the superstars didn't play. It's shades of a CFL regular season game in Fort McMurray. Organizers seemed shocked that fewer than 5,000 people attended a contest between the Toronto Argos and Edmonton Eskimos. There's a reason the term "home team" exists in sports.
---
James Miller is valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca
