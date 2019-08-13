So all Walmart stores in the U.S. have agreed to pull violent video games from their stores ... but not guns. I never knew that video games were capable of killing someone.
Thank you to all of the volunteers with the Penticton Peach Festival, Western Canada’s largest (and best) free five-day festival.
You can’t ask for a better start to the event than the Snowbirds and Skyhawks. Thank you Peters Bros. Construction.
If you are visiting from out-of-town, I recommend this morning’s Grand Parade. It begins at 10 a.m. You will be impressed.
I have never really understood why so many self-professed Christians in the United States support U.S. President Donald Trump. Separating children from their parents and putting kids in cages with substandard living conditions where they’re being sexually abused really isn’t my definition of Christianity. Nor is mocking women of colour, disabled people or Ted Cruz’s father and wife.
Now Jimmy Carter, there was a real Christian.
Unfortunately, if the Democrats ran Carter for president, many of the alt-right would still vote for Trump.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to the late 1960s and the cheeseball movies and TV shows from the era is in theatres now.
Brad Pitt, playing a role loosely based on Hal Needham, stuntman and friend of Burt Reynolds, hasn’t been this much fun in a movie for years. (The real Burt Reynolds was cast in the movie, but died before shooting began.)
At two hours, 40 minutes, some segments do go on a little bit too long, but the payoff at the end is worth it.
Everybody you’ve ever heard of stars in this film — Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, the late Luke Perry and Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich from “The Sound of Music.”)
And a star is born in Julia Butters, a 10-year-old who verbally spars and holds her own against DiCaprio. She reminds me a lot of a Hailee Steinfeld in “True Grit.”
Add to this an odd score of 1960’s music and true-life characters
including Bruce Lee, Charlie Manson, Connie Stevens, Sharron Tate and Steve McQueen and you have a weird, violent and twisted movie, but one that’s hard not to think about a week after seeing it.
Tom Cochrane with Red Ryder is arguably the most-anticipated act at this year’s Rock the Lake IV music festival in Kelowna.
I had a face-to-face interview with Cochrane about 15 years ago.
Everyone loves his music, but I also love the man. He’s bright, thoughtful and a humanitarian.
I foolishly asked him if he ever gets tired of singing “Life Is a Highway” at every concert.
His reply, paraphrased, was that it brings people joy and he loves the reaction. Yes, he’s written other songs that he considered to be better, but it connects with people.
