Won’t soon forget bridge disaster
Dear Editor:
Re: the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge disaster.
To share a very tragic memory from the summer of 1958:
At this time, I was employed by the Aluminum Company of Canada in the beautiful Marine Building in downtown Vancouver at Burrard and Hastings streets.
Alcan had most of the third floor — facing north so we could see the Lions Gate Bridge, the North Shore mountains and the harbour.
We so often saw the huge ships — from all over the world — passing under the bridge and the tug boats going out to welcome them to Vancouver by spraying water and directing them into their berths.
On June 17, 1958, we were busy at our desks when suddenly one of our senior officers came out of his office — very shaken — to announce he had just seen the Second Narrows Bridge that was under construction, collapse.
He had been looking out and actually saw it happen. Of course we all hurried to the windows and there was the sight of the broken bridge — pieces still dangling.
An unforgettably sad memory.
Lita F. Prince, West Kelowna
Trailer park term no long applies
Dear Editor:
Re: RVs not welcome: neighbours (The Daily Courier, June 16, page A2)
I am the executive director of the Manufactured Home Park Owners Alliance of BC. Our non-profit business represents the owners and managers of manufactured home communities throughout B.C., including the community referred to in this article.
Our industry provides housing for about 50,000 BC households.
We work very hard to try to change the invalid perception that “trailer park” conveys. Today’s manufactured homes are not trailers; they don’t have wheels and are hauled to a community by special trucks.
Today’s manufactured homes are built to a national building code standard called Z240. They are on strong frames, 2x6 or 2x4 construction, guaranteed roofs and are fully insulated with gyproc walls.
If you visited a friend in a modern manufactured home, you would see little difference from the home of a friend next door.
Today’s manufactured home communities are not trailer parks. Their residents own their homes, generally take pride in them and maintain their sites the same as you maintain your lawn and garden.
Moreover, they live in a true community; everyone knows everyone; they watch out for each other; often organize community barbecues, garage sales, etc.
Their community is likely more secure than your neighbourhood.
Finally, today’s manufactured homes and manufactured home communities offer an affordable housing alternative.
A new two-bedroom home can be purchased and installed onsite, complete with all appliances for $150,00 to $200,000, plus the monthly site rent.
The mortgage payment and site rent will be significantly less than the mortgage payment for an equivalent-size fixed building.
For these reasons, I ask that you avoid using “trailer” in future articles. Manufactured Home Community or Park reflects today’s reality, not that of a few decades ago.
Al Kemp, Victoria
‘Stay at home’ not hard to understand
Dear Editor:
What part of “stay at home” don’t they understand?
This applies to Albertans as well, whose coronavirus numbers are proportionately higher than ours.
Now that a lot of the old folks whose health was compromised by other factors have passed on, I’m sure, as has been shown in a number of cases, the COVID-19 virus will spread to younger folk. Don’t think you’re immune.
Perhaps we should pass the same regulations as California and demand that any person going out in public wear a common surgical mask.
Frank Martens, Summerland
Alaska loophole must be closed
Dear Editor:
I’ve seen cars with American licence plates in the Okanagan Valley lately, two this last week at Mabel Lake which is a quiet, out-of- the-way place and not on a direct route to anywhere north.
Apparently, Americans are crossing into B.C. and probably other provinces by saying they are headed to Alaska.
What gives with our border control? Why are we being exposed to the virus in this way? Obviously, the border is not truly closed.
Heidi Garnett, Kelowna
Electricity wrong business for town
Dear Editor:
Summerland council appears divided on the issue of a solar farm.
Thank goodness Coun. Richard Barkwill is shining a light on this project. Many councillors seem more concerned about how the details became public than they are with closed-door decision-making.
I watched the June 8 afternoon council meeting on YouTube and found the debate refreshing.
I agreed with much of Coun. Doug Holmes’s rant noting that utility business is a rapidly changing landscape and that microgrids with consumers generating power is the future.
I also agree what we are doing today will bear little resemblance to what the future will bring. What I found naive was his comment that we “should become a player and get in the game” with respect to utility business.
Any time government tries to get into business, it is almost always an expensive failure. That is because governments are not businesses and are motivated by completely different values.
To think that Summerland can be a “player” in the utility game is almost laughable. Utility companies have hundreds of employees and are laser focused on their business. Municipalities on the other hand, have many competing priorities.
Our electrical department can barely keep up with current applications and maintenance.
One thing for sure is that we will always need a grid to move power from areas of low demand to areas of high demand. Having a fully functioning grid is much more valuable moving forward than a solar farm.
After listening to hours of debate, it is clear to me this is a project that got momentum from staff and was quickly pushed through council without much thought or debate. We are now so far down the road it will be difficult to wind it back, and whether the project makes sense or not is almost irrelevant.
I do know that there are much higher priorities that could use a million taxpayer dollars. One of which is some investment in our existing grid rather than adding $6 million of new infrastructure to maintain.
Thinking that Summerland should “get in the game” and “become a player” in the utility business on the taxpayer’s dime is truly frightening.
And if council continues to ignore the numbers and is bent on constructing a solar farm at least they could move it off the most valuable development site we own.
Ian McIntosh, Summerland
Little museum can’t get big help
Dear Editor:
I look with great envy at some of the large sums of money that are donated toward worthy projects in Penticton.
Here in Osoyoos, we do not have any large corporations centred here, so fundraising for our new museum relies on small amounts raised by hard work from a few dedicated senior volunteers.
The Jim Pattison group would qualify as a corporation since they own and operate the two large grocery stores, Buy Low and AG grocery.
These two businesses must siphon a lot of money out of this community, but when approached for a grant towards our museum, we were told their funds have been fully committed to more glamorous, multi-million projects elsewhere and so no funds are available for local projects.
When I try to point out that is their choice, they prefer to call it a fact. I have a hard time believing that would have been Jim Pattison’s own position.
Tony Brummet, life member,
Osoyoos Museum Society