Wait is devastating for arthritis patients
Dear Editor:
One in five British Columbians live with arthritis and it is the leading cause of joint replacement, including over 99 per cent of knee replacements and over 80 per cent of hip replacements.
At the best of times, living for months or years with limited mobility and pain is devastating, both physically and mentally. And delaying and waiting for surgery can lead to additional health challenges, adding costs to the health care system. While COVID-19 continues to challenge our health care system and governments must address this, it is also important that we move forward in reducing wait times for joint replacement surgeries.
I support the Arthritis Society’s call for the next government to make reducing wait times a priority, so that British Columbians can get back the life they deserve.
Susan Davenport
Kelowna
Ballots need to be hand counted
Dear Editor:
The integrity of our election process is by far the most important and most urgent issue in any election. If we cannot be sure our votes are reported accurately, then elections are just entertainment.
I served at the provincial elections this year, and the federal elections last year. Both are hand-counted. I saw that both are brilliantly designed to ensure privacy and safety of voters, anonymity of votes, utter transparency and accuracy of the counts, and are freely witnessed by local citizens. I observed people scrutinize counts and recounts with particular interest in Penticton. It is an inspiring, beautifully simple system that works.
On the other hand, computer ballot systems like the ones the City of Penticton uses for local elections are being caught cheating around the world. Computers manipulate the data by technology invisible and unintelligible to the vast majority of citizens.
Unbiased computer experts assure us the computer systems can be manipulated, and that if they can be, they are. Volkswagon proved that computers can be set to give one result during testing, and another result altogether when it really counts.
Our city council spends more than $70 million per year, and protects us with a cheap computer voting system? It must be cheap to compete with the BC elections estimate that a full hand count here will cost under $6,500 — a few pennies per citizen. I think organized crime is happy to pay 10 times that — $65,000 or more to hack the local election computer system and influence the spending of $70 million. Hand counted ballots protect us.
At our polling place Saturday, a millennial commented, “Voting is too important to be entrusted to technology.” With respect, I suggest that regardless of platform, party, experience, or personal integrity, any candidate who supports unscrutinized computer ballots is unsuitable for public office.
Penticton needs to return to the sanity and safety of hand-counted votes, regardless of what past councils have said.
There is increasing public demand for voter-directed election audits (i.e Election Audit Wiki.) Every computerized Penticton ballot from now on should include a voter-directed, surprise hand-recount of at least one polling place computer results, open to anyone who wishes to attend.
Then, and only then, we can begin to regain confidence that our votes have counted as they should.
Jonathan Sevy
Penticton
Campaign nothing more than a dud
Dear Editor:
I am disappointed the provincial election campaign turned into a dud. The BC Liberals adopted a campaign slogan Restore Confidence. Rebuild B.C. The NDP have responded with Working For You.
Neither were impressive.
There was no door-to-door campaigning, campaign literature or candidate forums to ask questions of the candidates that I witnessed locally.
In the three Kelowna area seats, it hardly matters. The BC Liberals have a stranglehold on this region.
As Christy Clark would frequently say, the Central Okanagan is the “cradle of free enterprise in BC.”
Christy was often prone to flights of fantasy, exaggeration and hyperbole, but it is difficult to argue against its conservative voting history. The NDP has never elected an MLA or MP in the Central Okanagan; nor has the Green Party.
There are not going to be hundreds of NDP supporters marching through the streets of downtown Kelowna chanting HORGAN! HORGAN! HORGAN!
Not in Kelowna.
Nevertheless, I believe the NDP government has done a good job of governing B.C. since assuming government in July 2017.
MSP premiums are a thing of the past, and so are tolls on bridges in the Lower Mainland; $10 per day child care is a work in progress, but child-care spaces have significantly increased. The government has handled the pandemic crisis better than nearly all provinces.
The BC Liberals’ policy platform was a mess, and appears to have been underwritten by the Fraser Institute and Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The proposals to eliminate the PST for one year, abolish the small business tax permanently, and open ICBC up to private competition is fiscally reckless and irresponsible. It was the BC Liberal government who redirected more than $1 billion from ICBC reserves, and left the NDP to inherit a dumpster fire. And don't get me started on the money laundering going on in BC casinos during the BC Liberals years of governing.
The NDP is the best choice to lead the province.
Bruce Gajerski
Kelowna
Premier Horgan can read a room
Dear Editor:
In today’s political climate, it is certainly encouraging to hear Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart talk about our province thriving while he's sitting in opposition to a majority government.
That's the kind of leadership that gets you elected, repeatedly.
However, Stewart may have inadvertently touched on the disconnect between BC Liberals and urbanites when he said, "We've done a ton of stuff for Vancouver and the Lower Mainland over the years."
The real question is, was that "stuff" actually what those constituents wanted?
Established politicians like Kelowna-Lake Country’s Norm Letnick lost ground to completely unknown candidates this election. If nothing else, you gotta give it to Horgan for reading the room.
Connon York
Kelowna
Let’s hope there’s no sore losers in B.C.
Dear Editor:
It looks like the middle class and educated have defeated the rich and the red necks. It's amazing what happens when an election cannot be bought.
Oh, no! Communism here we come! John Horgan will be the next Trump! Wait, what? Ridiculous! I have one request.
For those licking their wounds, please keep the whining to a minimum.
Ralph Perrich
Kelowna
More NDP boots on the ground needed
Dear Editor:
Decision B.C. was a lesson showing Americans on how to debate with respect.
However, politicians north and south share a thing or two in common — fake reporting and false accusations. Many politicians don’t lie, they just fail to tell truth.
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and his neverending line of support staff flog the same story 24/7.
Here in B.C., we have Global’s Keith Baldrey who can do the same thing mostly on his own, by repeating the drill that Dr. Bonnie Henry prescribes to fight the pandemic.
Back to Decision B.C. Where oh where did the BC Liberal party go?
One local Liberal — who claims to deliver — managed to hang in there, thus cancelling his back-up application to deliver pizza. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looked so sad while NDP leader John Boy Horgan appeared to be so happy and glad. Many seats on the honey wagon will be replaced as BS and deceit meet a wayward wind blowing the smell away.
Sadly one (Toni) Boot is missing, but many more NDP boots are now on the front lines.
Hopefully history will report one day that all British Columbians are pleased with their new John Horgan NDP government!
The above line is a joke, right?
Premier John Horgan with a true majority can govern another day without having to kiss a Green butt every day.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Feels cheated by mail-in ballots
Dear Editor:
I feel cheated out of my vote. I chose a mail-in ballot this year and am so disappointed to learn they were not counted on election day, yet the results (unofficial) have been announced.
It makes me feel as though my vote didn’t count. In future I hope all votes can be tallied on election day.
Wendy Swinton
North Saanich
COVID-19 is not B.C.’s only battle
Dear Editor:
John Horgan was rewarded for his government’s stellar performance in keeping COVID-19 at bay.
We know the COVID-19 battle is not yet over and the fight goes on, however, COVID-19 is not the only battle in the health care war.
Many other battles are raging – cancer, heart and stroke, diabetes, MS, Parkinson’s, mental illness and addiction, to name only a few.
Let’s not lose sight of these other critical health care issues that afflict hundreds of thousands of families throughout B.C. every day. Let’s not have tunnel vision when it comes to B.C. health care.
COVID-19 will pass, but these other diseases are here to stay.
David Mansell
Courtenay