Appropriate and welcome
Dear Editor:
I’m going to make a Schwarz-style statement (that is, mercifully short).
The Feds’ gun ban plan is not “crass” or “exploitative,” it is appropriate and welcome.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Allow strangers to pay it forward
Dear Editor:
I was very pleasantly surprised on Saturday after doing some grocery shopping at Safeway when the lady ahead of me at the till told the cashier that she was paying for my groceries.
My first reaction was, “no, no, I am not expecting you to pay, but thank you for the offer,” when she responded, “but I want to,” so both the cashier and the person behind me said she is paying forward, so accept it.
I graciously accepted and would like to thank her very much for her very kind act. Although I do not know her name, it is so nice to know that we have such lovely, giving people living in the City of Penticton. Thank you again.
Brenda Perkins
Penticton
Dr. Bonnie Henry biased on casinos
Dear Editor:
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s personal biases have begun to arise and, alas, bingo halls and casinos are on her no-go list (Herald, May 4).
This is in contrast to her cautious endorsement of hockey being restarted in some form or other fairly soon. (I take it Dr. Henry is also an NHL fan.)
Her April 30 news conference wherein she stated, “... it would be last on my list to consider for reopening,” when referring to casinos and bingo halls, was not what I was wanting to hear. (Now you are aware of my biases).
Nevertheless, what spurred me on to write this was her next statement, “...and we know that many of the people who frequent that environment are older people or people with underlying illnesses, perhaps.”
I think that this was a very unfortunate choice of words, to say the least. Casinos and bingo parlours are not opium dens frequented by the unsavoury or unwell. Many of us who enjoy these pastimes are quite intelligent outgoing individuals who also enjoy good health.
Perhaps the “afternoon crowd” could be considered of a certain vintage, but the evening weekend folks are at the other end of that spectrum. All of us are simply having a good time.
Let’s not put more nails in the barricades that have been erected, but find ways to safely remove them. And I have no doubt that there could be a safe way to reopen these establishments if the will were there to do so.
Leslie Stanyer
Okanagan Falls
Put B.C.’s workers back on the job
Dear Editor:
Premier John Horgan is quoted as saying, “COVID-19 is adding pressure to an already overburdened health care system,” (Herald, April 30).
Let’s see, there are still 4,000 empty hospital beds in B.C. waiting for the tidal wave of COVID-19 patients that will never develop except in some politician’s minds, hospitals are not doing any elective surgeries because of the non-tidal wave of COVID patients, fully-staffed hospitals are running at about 65% of capacity and emergency room cases at about 70% of the usual numbers.
It would seem that, rather than overburdening the health-care system, the COVID scare is lightening the work load for our “front-line” medical industry workers.
What are they doing, there are 4,000 empty beds, fewer ER cases and no COVID cases? Are they at their spring cabin retreat like the prime minister? Or loafing in the lunchroom?
The workload must be significantly lower. Or have a bunch of them been laid off like hundreds of thousands of other B.C. residents?
The only overburdening that is going on in the B.C. health system is being borne by the now tens of thousands more people waiting for elective surgeries. I wonder how long the wait lists will be when Dr, Bonnie Henry, in her magnificent over-arching wisdom, finally decides that, although she declared a pandemic, nobody showed up to fill those 4,000 beds.
It seems Horgan has started to believe his own press releases about raging pandemics that no one else can see, instead of putting B.C. workers back in their jobs, like so many jurisdictions in other parts of the world are doing.
David Wiens,
Summerland
Teachers are doing meaningful work
Dear Editor:
I write this in response to the article, “Teachers being asked to return to classroom” on page A2 of The Okanagan Weekend newspaper.
In this article, Kevin Kaardal, Central Okanagan School District 23 superintendent, is quoted from an online forum, hosted by MLA Norm Letnick.
Kaardal discusses his recent directive to local teachers, ordering them back to their schools once a week, in addition to regular Zoom sessions, usually held from off-site locations.
In his explanation about his directive, Kaardal said, “Employees are being paid and it makes sense that they have to be doing meaningful work, and sometime that may mean that they have to work from on-site, and sometimes that means that they can work remotely.”
Kaardal is misinformed when he says, “they (teachers) have to be doing meaningful work,” suggesting that teachers are currently not doing anything meaningful.
As superintendent, he is out of touch with what is going on.
I know many teachers who are doing much meaningful work these days, reaching out to their students and families, through regular Zoom meetings, telephone conversations and email.
I know teachers who are contacting their current and former students, seeing how they are doing during these difficult days, and purchasing groceries and household supplies for needy families.
These are unusual times, because of COVID-19. We gratefully acknowledge that teachers, administrators and support staff are doing their best in an unfortunate situation, through regular contact with their students and their families — meaningful work.
Teachers are earning their salaries, by teaching their students and supporting their families.
Mr. Kaardal, I speak from first-hand knowledge, having participated in 16 Zoom sessions with students since this method of instruction was implemented in School District 23.
I know how much work teachers put into planning and delivering these Zoom sessions, followed by hours of marking assignments submitted online by their
students and dealing with their students’ email concerns.
I am surprised, Mr. Kaardal, that you don’t view this as “meaningful” work. I suggest that you attend a variety of Zoom sessions, involving School District 23 educators and students.
You will have a better idea of what your teachers, administrators, and support staff are doing for their students.
After attending Zoom sessions, perhaps you will answer my question, “What meaningful things are you doing, Mr. Kaardal?”
Bob Hayes, Kelowna
Retired School District 23 teacher and long-time school volunteer
COVID response pretty darn good
Dear Editor:
Re: Liberal government management of the COVID-19 crisis.
As well as the new North American free trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (2017 with the European Union) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (2018, with 11 Asian countries) have been negotiated and ratified.
In January 2017, six people were murdered and eight wounded in mosque shooting in Quebec City. In April 2018, 10 people were murdered and 16 injured in the “incel” attack in Toronto.
In March 2019, 18 Canadians were killed in two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed. In January 2020: Ukraine Flight 752 was shot down in Iran with 63 Canadians killed.
This year, 22 people were gunned down in Nova Scotia, an Indigenous blackade shut down railways, global oil prices hit rock bottom.
And then came COVID-19.
Senator Dave Tkachuk reported the mismanagement of stockpiled health gear in 2008. This same gear, according to manufacturers’ recommendation, had expired in 2014.
If you were watching TV, you would have seen Chinese authorities forcibly removing citizens from their homes. Did they meet the same fate as the doctor who first sounded the alarm, who was arrested and “died?” China’s COVID-19 death toll is mysteriously low.
Canadians, happily working and living in China were suddenly bleating to get out. We got them out. People on cruises were demanding to be got out. We got them out. People leaving on trips outside the country, in the midst of the pandemic, indignantly insisted on being brought home. We got them home. All while Conservative disciples ranted that every other country’s response was better, quicker, smarter.
Information regarding COVID-19 was coming out in December 2019. Did you really need armed military personnel to tell you to wear a mask, to consider care-home workers, to decide not to take that cruise even if “it was planned for months,” to tell you at gunpoint not to take your imported germs into the community. Is that the kind of government management you need?
Unprecedented aid packages have been introduced during the COVID-19 crisis.
Bottom line: as of this date, there are a handful of small countries with fewer COVID-19 deaths, per capita, than Canada.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
People with nothing to lose are telling us all what to do
Dear Editor:
Here is why I have trouble listening to people who want to tell me what to do.
These people telling me I should stay home or telling businesses to close down and wait till they till you’re told you can re-open have nothing to lose.
Prices at grocery stores have gone up and any specials were yesterday’s prices. Prices will continue to go up and the federal debt will exceed $1 trillion and adding up provincial debts will be exceed another $1 trillion.
Here is why does not matter to people who tell us what we should do. Federal employees just got a raise and I’m sure next year and every year after, federal and provincial employees along with government corporations and teachers will get raises to offset cost-of-living increases because they all have monopoly unions.
If federal employees, provincial employees and teachers will take a 30% pay cut to feel same pain that Canadians feel, then my ears are open to listen .
I was playing tennis in Lakeview Heights in West Kelowna, a few days before the lockdown and everyone was practising social distancing, but they decided to lock down the courts because they could.
Same with courts in Kelowna. I hear Vernon courts are open and can only wish they were responsible for outdoor activities throughout the entire valley.
When it comes time to vote, vote all of them out of office and hope a person with common sense runs for council.
Otherwise, the only thing I can suggest is to blockade our rail lines.
Mike Polvere
Peachland
Unite to end all mass shootings
Dear Editor:
It’s as automatic as the AR-15: the government attempts to reduce availability of assault style firearms, and the Conservatives trot out the same rhetoric about trampling the rights of law-abiding gun owners who have committed no crime.
Yes, some rights will have to be given up, but that’s what living in a democracy is all about.
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “Every single Canadian wants to see less gun violence and safer communities.”
And if that means that gun owners’ rights are comprised, so be it. We do what’s best for the common good. It’s what (hopefully) separates us from the mentality of many Americans who see the individual as trumping the collective.
Here in Canada, we have seen a remarkable “coming together” of all political stripes as we collectively fight the coronavirus. We have not succumbed (yet) to the “us versus them” mentality of the Trump administration, shamelessly using the coronavirus as a political tool.
So, can we not attempt to unite in our collective desire to eliminate mass shootings in this country?
It’s almost comical the way Peter MacKay, who is vying for the leadership of the Conservative Party, insists that Trudeau is “politicizing” the tragedy of Nova Scotia, while in the same breath saying that when he’s prime minister he will never take advantage of a tragedy like this to push a political agenda. You just did, Peter.
And if we don’t use the tragedy in Nova Scotia to tighten up our gun laws and make us all safer, then when? Let’s not wait for another Portapique before we act.
Chris Loewen
Kelowna
I’m in love with my car
Dear Editor:
While at a recycling facility today, a guy beside me offered he wanted to have sex with my classic car. I may have to extend social distancing to a car length.
Grant Maxwell
Nanaimo