I can’t wait to be on the road again
Dear Editor:
It was wonderful to be back on the road again, while supporting farmers who truly are “outstanding in their fields.” While I’d bought several produce items, including cider, from the Farmers Market online shopping, I was able to get some other delights of Mother Earth, including strawberries, Persian cucumbers and broccolini.
There was no time (nor permitted) for loitering so that those waiting as far away as Martin Street, behind the bandshell, could get into the market for their local produce.
Penticton and those from nearby neighbourhoods know a great way to support the local economy and local farmers, all the time practicing social distancing.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
Show compassion for the less fortunate
Dear Editor:
I am concerned about the newest label being placed on our street people — that of fraudster (Herald, May 29). Those of us who have worked providing services to the poor and homeless understand the desperation and need out there — not only in the addicted, but also the mental health and disability categories.
Not many people understand the challenges faced by those with no income, or those dependent on social assistance or disability benefits. Do you know, for example, that if a person on social assistance or disability moves onto the street or into the bush, say to avoid an abusive or unfair landlord, that the housing portion of their social assistance payment is cancelled?
In the time of their most need, we take money from them rather than providing a helping hand. Who can blame people in this situation from grasping at any help they can obtain?
I sincerely hope that, as this pandemic eases and government benefits return to normal for most of us, there will be forgiveness for those who used the opportunity to improve their unfortunate situations, at least for a short while.
Perhaps I can further hope that this period will point up the benefit and importance of providing a guaranteed living income for everyone.
John Bubb
Summerland
What if you need to use the bathroom?
Dear Editor:
The media reports that some places are opened for business, but their washrooms remain closed.
Does that mean there will be a rush to buy 24-pound Huggies as was the case with the toilet paper scare?
Perhaps a Depend might get you home.
It seems to me that with all the social distancing in restaurants and other public services reopening, need a person to attend to a much-needed Thomas Crapper?
Then of course, a big thank you to the johnny-on-the-spot cleaners who do, or pretend to, sanitize the same, crude toilets placed in tent cities and public events.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
One benefit from COVID-19 crisis
Dear Editor:
Since the coronavirus arrived, have you noticed that when you look in the mirror now you don’t quite see the “grumpy-puss” you used to be?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Please remember social distancing
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank the wonderful people of Penticton for making Treva Donald’s day (Herald letters, May 26) by keeping six or more feet apart. Kudos to those people.
But, as for me, when I’m out on one of my many many walks, there are a lot of times that I have to step off on the roadway to get six or more feet away from some people.
Maybe, I will have to change my route.
People, please remember social distancing when you are out hiking or walking.
Gladwin Douglas
Penticton
Many questions on booze on the beach
Dear Editor:
I would like to make my feelings and thoughts on the subject of booze on the beach be known.
Coun. Campbell Watt’s original proposal was to help support local wineries and breweries by opening up one site on one day per week for consumption of (hopefully) of locally-made beer and wine products. Somehow this has morphed into six sites, seven days a week.
Enforcement will be a nightmare. I feel that bylaw will need more resources in order to manage this.
The scope of the trial needs to be sized down to, at most, three sites.
The SS Sicamous is not an appropriate site and should be removed from this experiment.
Is there going to be someone to clean up all the glass? This could be a bylaw banning all glass from public parks and beaches (including non-alcoholic beverages.)
While noon- 8 p.m. is daylight hours, it is also the hours that families with children are using these areas.
I would suggest that the hours be minimized to start at 2 or 3 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. I also would like to see it be three or four days only. This would allow families to know that there is not drinking on the beach for the other days of the week.
The other concern I have for bylaw is, “Who will enforce the drinking to stop at 8 p.m.?” I highly doubt that people will pack up and go, especially as they would have been drinking.
Is there some mechanism built into this experiment to bring it to a halt should it be causing problems for the citizens and city bylaw and/or law enforcement?
I know people are saying this is done in Europe and other places. Theirs is a different culture. When the dog is suddenly let off the leash he is going to tear off and create havoc.
We have to get this right so that it accomplishes the goal without creating chaos. Council, please consider all unintended consequences.
Remind our citizens that this is a privilege that will be lost if it is not handled responsibly.
Lynn Kelsey
Penticton
Council please vote sensibly
Dear Penticton City Council :
I am not in favour of allowing alcohol on the beach.
We have seen many people use our beaches without alcohol being allowed for many years. We’ve also seen havoc when alcohol is introduced.
The parks and beaches are for everyone and not everyone enjoys being around alcohol or the people under its influence. What about the cost of extra policing? The increased chance of social disruptions and impaired driving?
Who will this really benefit? It will not support local wineries and breweries or restaurants. Most people, especially now, are cost concerned. They’d rather go to the liquor stores than pay restaurant prices. The majority are not likely to purchase their beer at local breweries or buy local wines. I’d bet you’ll find many Budweiser and Old Milwaukee cans and empty wine bottles from Chile and California.
Are children going to be allowed in the areas where alcohol is consumed? Why are they excluded from beer and wine gardens during special licenced events?
Are people that choose to use recreational cannabis going to be allowed to indulge at the same places? Wouldn’t that help support the local cannabis suppliers.
City council, please come to your senses and vote against this naive proposal.
W. R. Clements
Penticton
Starbucks drive-thru creating traffic tie-ups on Main Street
Dear Editor:
This morning, as most mornings this week, the Starbucks located at Industrial and Main Streets was super busy.
The line-up of cars for the drive-thru has snaked right out onto Industrial Avenue.
Industrial Avenue is a pretty busy street to begin with at anytime during the day. When one is driving north and all of a sudden there are cars stopped on the street waiting to enter the lot of Starbucks and blocking the main lane of traffic, one has to wonder what the heck these drivers are thinking.
I mean if you can’t enter the parking lot because it’s full, you don’t stop and wait on Industrial Avenue, which is only one lane, but you continue up Industrial and maybe circle around and come in off Main Street into the lot or you don't stop at all.
Perhaps Starbucks needs to hire more people at this location so the service can be quicker, or open the Riverside location.
D. Brown
Penticton
B.C. government looking out for us
Dear Editor:
Re: “More deaths from traffic accidents,” by David Wiens (Herald letters, May 29).
Yes, more people die from car accidents (and a lot of other diseases) but they are not overly contagious as far as we know.
The point of the lockdown is to stop the rapid expansion of a deadly disease that spreads easily and to which we have no immunity. Imagine thousands of people going for help to the ER all at once and not being able to get medical attention.
This is what is at stake. So I am grateful to our premier John Horgan, health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and healther minister Adrian Dix for their foresight.
Count your blessings and be thankful that you have a government looking out for you.
Michael Taenzer
Penticton
Questioning the author’s statistics
Dear Editor:
In response to David Wiens, using his figures of 1,156 COVID deaths outside of care homes and 1,700 deaths per year due to traffic accidents (Herald letters, May 29).
The COVID-10 deaths occurred over approximately three months. If the trend continues, that is 4624 deaths per 12 months. Far more than 12 months of traffic accidents.
1,700 deaths per year due to traffic accidents equals approximately 425 deaths per three months. Far less than three months of COVID-19.
If not for restrictions, the deaths from COVID would be much higher. If not for driving rules, etc., deaths would be much higher due to traffic accidents.
COVID-19 is a disease of the lungs. It impairs their ability to do their job which is to take in oxygen and distribute it to the rest of the body and rid the body of dangerous carbon dioxide. A decrease in oxygen levels and increase in carbon dioxide levels in the body causes damage to other organs including the heart thus it can cause a heart attack.
So, bottom line, COVID-19 caused their heart attack and thus caused their death.
Maureen Wood
Penticton